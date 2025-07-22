GEM Brings First Job Fair For LA Fire Survivors To Pasadena

Over 2,417 Families Attend Life-Changing Recovery Pop-Up and“Hire a Survivor” Initiative

- Michael Capponi, Founder, Global Empowerment Mission

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This past Saturday, July 19, 2025, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM ), in collaboration with Cal OES, LAEDC, and the County of Los Angeles, hosted a groundbreaking event that redefined disaster recovery. Held at PazNaz Church in Pasadena, the event welcomed 2,417 fire survivor families (6,043 individuals) and served as a true one-stop destination for hope, help, and recovery.

For the first time ever, a Job Fair designed specifically for fire survivors took place alongside one of GEM's signature Recovery Pop-Ups. The initiative, titled“Hire a Survivor,” offered more than just aid, it delivered opportunity. Over 1,035 job applicants engaged with local employers, resulting in 500+ pledged jobs for families impacted by the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles County earlier this year.

The event featured dozens of employers conducting on-the-spot hiring, including positions in skilled trades, construction, law enforcement, and public service. Programs such as LA County's Youth@Work and the Fire Recovery and Resilience Workforce Program were also onsite to offer support for both adults and young job seekers. Additional resources included resume assistance, job coaching, free food, family-friendly activities, and critical long-term recovery services.

Congresswoman Judy Chu attended the event and delivered powerful remarks, commending the initiative and reaffirming her commitment to long-term recovery efforts. Actress Katie Cassidy (CW's Arrow, Taken, I love Us) and actor Stephen Huszar (Hallmark Channel) were also in attendance to lend their support. Cassidy, a third generation Los Angeles native who was affected by the 2025 Palisades fire, and currently still displaced from her home, were among the many community members that volunteered to help at GEM's inaugural job fair, having personally been impacted by the wildfires.

“Hire a survivor, because it's more than just a job. It's a direct investment in healing and rebuilding our communities. Steady employment creates the foundation for long-term housing stability and personal recovery. This initiative shines a light on fire survivors and calls on all of us to take part in their journey forward.” - Michael Capponi, Founder, Global Empowerment Mission

The event resulted in the distribution of $986,073.52 in in-kind goods and services and $925,000 in direct cash assistance through BStrong. These totals-alongside the families served and job applicants engaged, represent the full scope of outcomes achieved during this single-day event.

This effort represents GEM's ongoing shift into long-term recovery operations. In total, GEM has distributed over $9 million in critical aid across Los Angeles County to date, a number that continues to grow, especially following impactful events like this. With major logistics hubs in both DTLA and San Pedro, GEM remains a leader in fast, strategic, and sustainable disaster relief.

This large-scale relief effort was made possible by a collaborative network of supporters including PazNaz Church, Los Angeles County, Cal OES, Department of Economic Opportunity, LAPD, Los Angeles Fire Department, Metro, Team Rubicon, and America's Job Center, among others. Special thanks also go to dedicated partners like Outsmart Disaster, California Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Good 360, The Change Reaction, David Geffen Foundation, Hope Crisis, Love Land, Beyond ADU, CCALAC, Strong Home, Frontline Builders, Operation Hope, Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, Stable Road, Just Serve, LA Works, Altadena Libraries, Pasadena Foothill, ENLA, Core, SBA, Cal/OSHA, Alter Care Line, Foxy's Friends, Wise and Healthy Aging, Steadfast LA, and more.

About Global Empowerment Mission:

Global Empowerment Mission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing disaster relief and supporting long-term recovery efforts worldwide. GEM is now investing in sustainable and long-term recovery solutions for the community. Operations are run out of two warehouses: one in DTLA and another in San Pedro, which serves as a multi-agency hub supporting fire relief organizations across the region.

Follow on social @globalempowermentmission and For more information, please visit .

Photo Credits: Courtesy of GEM

Media Contact: Tabitha Alboher

Media Agency: The Influence

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.