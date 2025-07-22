BANCOLOMBIA S.A. TO DELIST NOTES FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

MEDELLIN, Colombia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") announces today its intention to voluntarily delist its 4.875% Subordinated Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and 8.625% Subordinated Notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes", and together with the 2027 Notes, the "Notes") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). Bancolombia currently anticipates that it will submit a listing application to the Singapore Exchange (the "SGX") to list the Notes on the SGX.

The decision to voluntarily delist the Notes from the NYSE and list the Notes on the SGX was made after careful consideration of the effects of being listed on each respective exchange by the board of directors of Bancolombia.

Bancolombia has notified the NYSE of its intention to voluntarily delist the Notes. Bancolombia currently anticipates that it will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form 25, relating to the delisting and the deregistration of the Notes under Section 12(b) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), on or about August 1, 2025, with the delisting of the Notes expected to take effect 10 days thereafter. As a result, Bancolombia expects that the last trading day of the Notes on the NYSE will be on or about August 11, 2025. Following the delisting of the Notes, Bancolombia intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend Bancolombia's reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. Trading of the Notes on the SGX is expected to commence on or about August 12, 2025.

The American Depositary Shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. ("Grupo Cibest"), Bancolombia's parent company, will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "CIB", and as a result Grupo Cibest will continue to be required to file periodic reports under the Exchange Act.