Classic T-Shirt Co. Launches Women's Organic Cotton Line Made In USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Classic T-Shirt Company , a leader in sustainable luxury apparel, has officially launched its highly anticipated women's collection-an elegant new line of organic cotton staples that marry comfort, ethics, and effortless style. Designed for travel and made entirely in the USA, the collection features tees, French terry sweatshirts, and sweatpants crafted with certified organic cotton and sustainable dyeing processes.This launch expands the brand's mission to redefine basics-combining eco-conscious craftsmanship with timeless silhouettes. As demand rises for eco-friendly travel clothes and USA made women's clothes, the collection is designed to serve modern women who value where and how their clothes are made.“Our women's collection is a love letter to conscious living,” said Olga Garibian, co-founder of The Classic T-Shirt Company.“It's inspired by the journeys our customers take-across continents or across town-and built to honor their values of sustainability, minimalism, and quality that lasts.”Sustainability with Substance. Certified Organic Cotton: Every garment is made with GOTS-certified, single-origin cotton grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.. Water Reduction: Organic farming practices used reduce irrigation needs by 20% compared to conventional methods.. Low-Impact Dyes: Eco-safe dyes protect water systems and keep garments non-toxic and breathable for sensitive skin.. Zero Plastic Packaging: Products ship in recycled cardboard and plant-based compostable mailers.Crafted in Los Angeles. Built to Last.. Made in USA: 100% of sourcing, cutting, and sewing takes place in Los Angeles under verified ethical labor conditions.. Worker-First Philosophy: Employees receive a living wage, with routine audits ensuring safe and fair conditions.. Premium Details: T-shirts average 5.5 oz in weight, resisting shrinkage and distortion during repeat washes-ideal for eco-friendly travel clothes that stay crisp.Effortless Pieces for Every Journey. Styles Include: Classic crewnecks, V-necks, long sleeves, French terry pullovers, and sweatpants in a neutral palette.. Packable for Travel: Lightweight yet structured, the collection is ideal for capsule wardrobes, layovers, and long weekends.. Where to Buy: Available now at . We ship nationally and internationally.Why It Matters Now?Demand for ethical, American-made fashion is soaring. According to Grand View Research, the global organic cotton market is projected to grow 9% annually through 2030. As consumers increasingly prioritize traceability, The Classic T-Shirt Company is proving that luxury can be responsible-and made closer to home.“This collection doesn't ask women to compromise,” added Olga.“It delivers luxury and longevity in equal measure-without harming the planet or the people who make it.”About The Classic T-Shirt CompanyFounded in 2018, The Classic T-Shirt Company crafts organic cotton basics for men and women. Every piece is made in the USA using ethical labor and certified sustainable materials. The company proudly supports supply chain transparency and local American manufacturing.Media ContactThe Classic T-Shirt CompanyEmail: .../ ...Mailing Address: 213 N Glendale Ave #1205, Glendale, CA 91206Phone: (646) 676-2889

