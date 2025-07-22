Georgia Power Names Tyler Cook Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer And Treasurer

"Tyler brings nearly 25 years of invaluable experience within the Southern Company system and a deep understanding of Georgia Power's business. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping long-term financial strategies, advancing regulatory efforts, and driving enterprise-wide transformation. We're excited to welcome her back to Georgia Power, where her insight and commitment will continue to help us build upon our bright future," said Kim Greene, Georgia Power chairman, president and CEO. "We're grateful for Aaron's many contributions to Georgia Power. His financial and regulatory leadership has been invaluable, and we're confident he'll continue to make a strong impact across the Southern Company system. These transitions highlight the depth of talent across our organization and our continued focus on serving customers and communities."

Currently serving as senior vice president of finance and enterprise transformation for Southern Company, Cook provides strategic financial leadership and oversees the company's efforts to optimize business operations to help the company find more efficient and effective ways to serve customers.

Prior to this role, Cook served as vice president of finance and business transformation for Georgia Power, where she had oversight of the company's financial planning, financial analysis, and budgeting functions, including the development and delivery of the Company's 10-year financial plan and strategy. Since joining Southern Company in 2000, Cook has held various positions of increasing responsibility in finance at both Georgia Power and Southern Company Services.

