MIDAS IMMERSION COOLING EXPANDS UK FOOTPRINT WITH NEW DEPLOYMENT IN DURHAM, ENGLAND
DURHAM, England, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its growing presence across the United Kingdom, Midas Immersion Cooling today announced the deployment of its full-immersion cooling solution at a High Performance Computing Facility in Durham. This latest installation underscores Midas's commitment to delivering energy-efficient, high-density infrastructure to enterprise and hyperscale operators in the UK market.
"By bringing our proven immersion technology to Durham, we're helping customers achieve next-level performance and sustainability," said Scott Sickmiller, CEO Midas Immersion Cooling. "This deployment adds to our existing UK projects and sets a new benchmark for reducing power usage, compute footprint and total cost of ownership."
This deployment has integrated Midas's state-of-the-art 50U immersion tank into a hybrid data center that has deployed air, DLC and now immersion technology. More data to come from this head to head to head real world comparison.
To Learn how Midas Immersion Cooling can improve your Data Center's operation, contact [email protected]
