Allison Transmission Advances Combat Vehicle Technology With Multi-Million NGET Contract

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Ground Vehicle Systems Center and on this vital project. The advancements in the eMachine and Inverter system will build on the success of Phase 1, bringing us one step closer to delivering propulsion systems that not only meet but exceed the performance and efficiency needs of modern armored combat vehicles," said Dana Pittard, Vice President of Defense Programs at Allison Transmission "This funding will enable us to push the boundaries of technology and provide our warfighters with the silent, efficient and powerful systems they need to succeed in the field."

The NGET program is part of Allison's broader efforts to develop advanced propulsion solutions, such as the eGen ForceTM, which was selected by American Rheinmetall (AR) for the XM30 program. This advanced transmission is also scalable to 75-ton tracked vehicles, making it a strong candidate for other tracked vehicle programs and future Main Battle Tank requirements.

The eGen Force features a high-efficiency range pack that utilizes eight forward and three reverse gears to provide an efficient 12:1 ratio coverage and generate 220 kilowatts of electrical power. This electric hybrid system leverages the strengths of an internal combustion engine for extended range and high power demands while the electric motor enables silent mobility and significant reduction in thermal and acoustic signatures to enhance tactical operations with the intent to increase survivability. The eGen Force employs torque blending with engine power in high tractive effort scenarios and incorporates drive-by-wire technology, further boosting performance and efficiency while reducing fuel consumption compared to legacy systems.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN ) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway vehicles (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining, construction and agriculture) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.

SOURCE Allison Transmission, Inc.