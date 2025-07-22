Soundthinking To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, At 4:30 P.M. ET
SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8029
International dial-in: 1-201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13754600
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
U.S. replay dial-in: 877-660-6853
International replay dial-in: 1-201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13754600
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRangerTM powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.
Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Ankit Hira
Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (203) 546-0444
...
Legal Disclaimer:
