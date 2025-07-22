Soundthinking To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, At 4:30 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the“Company”), a leading public safety technology provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2025 ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8029

International dial-in: 1-201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13754600

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

U.S. replay dial-in: 877-660-6853

International replay dial-in: 1-201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13754600

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRangerTM powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (203) 546-0444

...