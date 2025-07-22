Sachem Capital Sets Dates For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website . To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.
Domestic: 1-844-825-9789
International: 1-412-317-5180
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 10201468
The playback can be accessed through Tuesday, August 19, 2025
About Sachem Capital Corp.
Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.
Contact:
Sachem Capital
Investor Relations
Email: ...
