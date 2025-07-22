Weatherford Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Second quarter revenue of $1,204 million increased 1% sequentially

Second quarter operating income of $237 million increased 67% sequentially

Second quarter net income of $136 million increased 79% sequentially; net income margin of 11.3%

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA* of $254 million was flat sequentially; adjusted EBITDA margin* of 21.1% decreased 11 basis points sequentially

Second quarter cash provided by operating activities of $128 million and adjusted free cash flow* of $79 million

Repurchased $27 million of 8.625% Senior Notes due 2030 in the second quarter of 2025

Shareholder return of $52 million for the quarter, which included dividend payments of $18 million and share repurchases of $34 million

Board approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2025 Signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services to migrate and modernize our digital platforms, including the Modern Edge Platform and Unified Data Model, enhancing operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making. The collaboration also boosts Weatherford's Software Launchpad, offering scalable, cloud-based solutions while ensuring data control and integration flexibility *Non-GAAP - refer to the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined and GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled HOUSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the“Company”) announced today its results for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $1,204 million, an increase of 1% sequentially and a decrease of 14% year-over-year. Operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was $237 million, an increase of 67% sequentially and a decrease of 10% year-over-year. Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $136 million, with a 11.3% margin, an increase of 79%, or 493 basis points, sequentially, and an increase of 9%, or 240 basis points, year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA* was $254 million, with a 21.1% margin, flat, or a decrease of 11 basis points, sequentially, and a decrease of 30%, or 488 basis points, year-over-year. Basic income per share in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.87, an increase of 81% sequentially and an increase of 10% year-over-year. Diluted income per share in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.87, an increase of 81% sequentially and an increase of 13% year-over-year. Second quarter 2025 cash flows provided by operating activities were $128 million, a decrease of 10% sequentially and a decrease of 15% year-over-year. Adjusted free cash flow* was $79 million, an increase of 20% sequentially and a decrease of 18% year-over-year. Capital expenditures were $54 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 30% sequentially and a decrease of 13% year-over-year. Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our core operating markets continued to exhibit activity slowdown during the quarter, driven by geopolitical events, supply-demand imbalance concerns, and trade uncertainties. Despite these structural headwinds, the One Weatherford team delivered second-quarter results in line with expectations, reflecting disciplined execution and operational efficiency in a distinctly softer market. The sequential performance demonstrates strong fundamentals and the resilience of our operating model. Revenues increased and adjusted EBITDA was flat despite the previously announced divestiture of certain businesses in Argentina. Adjusted Free Cash Flow also increased, even as receivables continued to build in Latin America due to lack of payments in Mexico. This performance underscores the strength of the new Weatherford operating paradigm and marks a positive departure from past responses to prior market cycle inflections. Looking ahead, activity levels in both North America and international markets continue to show signs of sluggishness, and expectations for a broader sector recovery have shifted further to the right. While we anticipate a relatively flat trajectory on revenues for the immediate future, we remain focused on driving adjusted free cash flow conversion through portfolio optimization, structural cost efficiencies, optimization of working capital, and CAPEX efficiency.” *Non-GAAP - refer to the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined and GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled Operational & Commercial Highlights

An International Oil Company (IOC) awarded Weatherford a three-year contract to provide Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) services for a deepwater development project in Mexico.

Aramco awarded Weatherford a one-year contract extension to provide MPD services for its onshore and offshore wells.

Weatherford, with Superior Energy Services, secured a three-year contract to supply conventional completions (Upper and Lower) equipment to Petrobras for pre-salt and post-salt fields offshore Brazil.

Cairn Oil & Gas granted Weatherford a Letter of Award to provide Completions, Liner Hanger, Whipstock systems and services, and MPD services for High Temperature - Ultra High Temperature (HT-UHT) drilling and rigless project in Barmer, India.

bp UK awarded Weatherford a one-year contract to provide Cementation Products, Completions, Drilling Services, Intervention Services & Drilling Tools (ISDT), and a one-year contract to provide Liner Hanger systems for the Northern Endurance Partnership CO2 Storage Project in offshore UK.

Beach Energy Limited awarded Weatherford contracts to provide Cementation Products, Cement Heads, Liner Hangers, and Tubular Running Services (TRS) for a campaign in offshore Australia.

Origin Energy awarded Weatherford a five-year contract to re-supply PCP systems in onshore Australia.

OMV awarded Weatherford a three-year contract to supply Completions and Reservoir Monitoring equipment in Tunisia.

Shell awarded Weatherford a three-year contract to provide ISDT offshore in the Gulf of America.

An IOC awarded Weatherford a three-year contract to provide thru-tubing Well Services in offshore Malaysia.

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) awarded Weatherford a contract for the supply of XpressTM XT Liner Hanger systems for deep drilling operations in Kuwait.

A National Oil Company in the Middle East awarded a two-year contract to provide thru-tubing and safety valve systems in the United Arab Emirates.

A major operator in Canada awarded Weatherford a two-year contract to provide Artificial Lift services in onshore Canada. Weatherford, in strategic partnership with Constellation, secured a three-year contract to deliver TRS, integrating the automated VeroTM technology into their rig for Petrobras in offshore Brazil. Technology Highlights

Drilling & Evaluation (“DRE”)



In Kuwait, Weatherford successfully deployed combined MagnusTM and VictusTM solutions for a pilot project for KOC. This approach enabled the use of a smaller wellhead, eliminated one casing string, and allowed effective drilling and cementing through stacked reservoirs, potentially unlocking new completion designs and enhancing recovery.



In Qatar, Weatherford successfully completed the first ModusTM job using MPD techniques that significantly improved operational efficiency and well safety. The Modus system enabled the operator to reach the targeted total depth while saving substantial rig time and costs compared to conventional methods.

In Norway, Weatherford successfully completed three open hole logging jobs for an international operator using coiled tubing for deployment. This approach enabled effective logging in a highly deviated well, overcoming the limitations of conventional wireline conveyance.

Well Construction and Completions (“WCC”)



In the Gulf of America, Weatherford successfully integrated multiple TRS technologies for bp. This integration enhanced operational speed, cost-effectiveness, and well integrity while improving quality, efficiency, and safety by reducing personnel requirements and eliminating manual intervention.

In the United Kingdom, Weatherford successfully implemented StringGuardTM for Shell. The solution is designed to provide protection against potential dropped string events, with the aim of maintaining operational focus and incident free delivery.

Production and Intervention (“PRI”)



Weatherford's Rotaflex® Artificial Lift technology has witnessed continued global adoption, with recent installations in France, Australia, and Oman. These projects have addressed a variety of operational challenges, including the replacement of Electric Submersible Pumps and conventional pumping units, enhancement of production efficiency, support for Coal Bed Methane initiatives, and restoration of output in complex wells, underscoring the versatility and effectiveness of the Rotaflex technology.



In Norway, Weatherford completed a successful field trial of TITAN RS technology for Equinor, following the acquisition of Ardyne. The trial delivered a full casing cut and recovery solution for the plug and abandonment market, reinforcing Weatherford's leadership in advanced well abandonment. In Saudi Arabia, Weatherford installed the first Rod Lift system in the Jafurah field. The unit was successfully commissioned, validating Weatherford's Rod Lift technology as a viable artificial lift solution for this unconventional gas field. Shareholder Return During the second quarter of 2025, Weatherford paid dividends of $18 million and repurchased shares for approximately $34 million, resulting in a total shareholder return of $52 million. In the first half of the year, Weatherford paid dividends of $36 million and repurchased shares for approximately $87 million, resulting in a total shareholder return of $123 million. On July 17, 2025, our Board declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's ordinary shares, payable on September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2025.

Results by Reportable Segment Drilling and Evaluation (“DRE”)



Three Months Ended Variance ($ in Millions) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Seq. YoY Revenue $ 335 $ 350 $ 427 (4) % (22) % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 69 $ 74 $ 130 (7) % (47) % Segment Adj EBITDA Margin 20.6 % 21.1 % 30.4 % (55) bps (985) bps



Second quarter 2025 DRE revenue of $335 million decreased by $15 million, or 4% sequentially, primarily from lower Wireline activity in North America and Latin America partly offset by higher Drilling Services activity in Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia and Latin America. Year-over-year DRE revenue decreased by $92 million, or 22%, primarily from lower activity across all geographies, especially in Latin America, partly offset by higher Drilling Services activity in Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/ Russia, North America and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

Second quarter 2025 DRE segment adjusted EBITDA of $69 million decreased by $5 million, or 7% sequentially, primarily from lower Wireline activity, partly offset by higher Drilling Services activity. Year-over-year DRE segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $61 million, or 47%, primarily from lower activity across all geographies, especially in Latin America.

Well Construction and Completions (“WCC”)

Three Months Ended Variance ($ in Millions) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Seq. YoY Revenue $ 456 $ 441 $ 504 3 % (10) % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 118 $ 128 $ 145 (8) % (19) % Segment Adj EBITDA Margin 25.9 % 29.0 % 28.8 % (315) bps (289) bps



Second quarter 2025 WCC revenue of $456 million increased by $15 million, or 3% sequentially, primarily from higher Liner Hangers and Cementation Products activity partly offset by lower Completions activity especially in Latin America. Year-over-year WCC revenues decreased by $48 million, or 10%, primarily from lower activity in Latin America, Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia and North America partly offset by higher Liner Hangers activity in Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

Second quarter 2025 WCC segment adjusted EBITDA of $118 million decreased by $10 million, or 8% sequentially, primarily from lower Completions activity partly offset by higher Liner Hangers activity and Cementation Products activity and fall through. Year-over-year WCC segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $27 million, or 19%, primarily from lower activity in Latin America, Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia and North America partly offset by higher Liner Hangers and TRS fall through in Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

Production and Intervention (“PRI”)

Three Months Ended Variance ($ in Millions) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Seq. YoY Revenue $ 327 $ 334 $ 369 (2) % (11) % Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 63 $ 62 $ 85 2 % (26) % Segment Adj EBITDA Margin 19.3 % 18.6 % 23.0 % 70 bps (377) bps



Second quarter 2025 PRI revenue of $327 million decreased by $7 million, or 2% sequentially, primarily from lower Pressure Pumping activity in Latin America pursuant to the sale of the Argentina Pressure Pumping business partly offset by higher Artificial Lift and Sub-sea Intervention activity. Year-over-year PRI revenue decreased by $42 million, or 11%, as lower activity across all geographies was partly offset by higher Sub-sea intervention activity in Latin America.

Second quarter 2025 PRI segment adjusted EBITDA of $63 million increased by $1 million, or 2% sequentially, primarily from higher Sub-sea Intervention activity and fall through partly offset by lower Pressure Pumping activity in Latin America pursuant to the sale of the Argentina Pressure Pumping business. Year-over-year PRI segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $22 million, or 26%, primarily from lower activity across all geographies, partly offset by higher Sub-sea intervention activity and fall through in Latin America.

Revenue by Geography

Three Months Ended Variance ($ in Millions) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Seq. YoY North America $ 241 $ 250 $ 252 (4) % (4) % International $ 963 $ 943 $ 1,153 2 % (16) % Latin America 195 241 353 (19) % (45) % Middle East/North Africa/Asia 524 503 542 4 % (3) % Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia 244 199 258 23 % (5) % Total Revenue $ 1,204 $ 1,193 $ 1,405 1 % (14) %



North America

Second quarter 2025 North America revenue of $241 million decreased by $9 million, or 4% sequentially, primarily from lower Wireline activity in Canada Land, partly offset by higher Cementation Products and Liner Hangers activity. Year-over-year, North America decreased by $11 million, or 4% , primarily from lower activity across all the segments, partly offset by higher activity in US Offshore.

International

Second quarter 2025 international revenue of $963 million increased by $20 million, or 2% sequentially and decreased by $190 million, or 16% year-over-year.

Second quarter 2025 Latin America revenue of $195 million decreased by $46 million, or 19% sequentially, primarily from lower activity in Argentina pursuant to the sale of the Argentina Pressure Pumping business, partly offset by higher Sub-sea intervention activity. Year-over-year, Latin America revenue decreased by $158 million, or 45%, primarily from lower activity in Mexico and Argentina, partly offset by higher Sub-sea intervention activity.

Second quarter 2025 Middle East/North Africa/Asia revenue of $524 million increased by $21 million, or 4% sequentially, primarily from higher Liner Hangers and Cementation Products activity partly offset by lower Drilling Services. Year-over-year, the Middle East/North Africa/Asia revenue decreased by $18 million, or 3%, primarily from lower activity in the DRE and PRI segments partly offset by higher Liner Hangers activity.

Second quarter 2025 Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia revenue of $244 million increased by $45 million, or 23% sequentially, primarily from higher activity across all the segments. Year-over-year, Europe/Sub-Sahara Africa/Russia revenue decreased by $14 million, or 5%, primarily from lower activity across all the segments especially WCC, partly offset by higher Drilling Services and Pressure Pumping.

*Non-GAAP - refer to the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined and GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled





Weatherford International plc Selected Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Revenues: DRE Revenues $ 335 $ 350 $ 427 $ 685 $ 849 WCC Revenues 456 441 504 897 962 PRI Revenues 327 334 369 661 717 All Other 86 68 105 154 235 Total Revenues 1,204 1,193 1,405 2,397 2,763 Operating Income: DRE Segment Adjusted EBITDA[1] $ 69 $ 74 $ 130 $ 143 $ 260 WCC Segment Adjusted EBITDA[1] 118 128 145 246 265 PRI Segment Adjusted EBITDA[1] 63 62 85 125 158 All Other[2] 19 4 23 23 50 Corporate[2] (15 ) (15 ) (18 ) (30 ) (32 ) Depreciation and Amortization (64 ) (62 ) (86 ) (126 ) (171 ) Share-based Compensation (9 ) (7 ) (12 ) (16 ) (25 ) Gain on Sale of Business 70 - - 70 - Restructuring Charges (11 ) (29 ) (5 ) (40 ) (8 ) Other (Charges) Credits (3 ) (13 ) 2 (16 ) - Operating Income 237 142 264 379 497 Other Expense: Interest Expense, Net of Interest Income of $14, $11,

$17, $25 and $31 (21 ) (26 ) (24 ) (47 ) (53 ) Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities (1 ) - (10 ) (1 ) (10 ) Other Expense, Net (24 ) (20 ) (20 ) (44 ) - (42 ) Income Before Income Taxes 191 96 210 287 392 Income Tax Provision (46 ) (10 ) (73 ) (56 ) (132 ) Net Income 145 86 137 231 260 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 9 10 12 19 23 Net Income Attributable to Weatherford $ 136 $ 76 $ 125 $ 212 $ 237 Basic Income Per Share $ 1.87 $ 1.04 $ 1.71 $ 2.91 $ 3.25 Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 72.2 73.1 73.2 72.7 73.1 Diluted Income Per Share $ 1.87 $ 1.03 $ 1.66 $ 2.90 $ 3.16 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 72.4 73.4 75.3 72.9 75.0





[1] Segment adjusted EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280“Segment Reporting” and represents segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring charges and other adjustments. Research and development expenses are included in segment adjusted EBITDA. [2] All Other includes results from non-core business activities (including integrated services and projects), and Corporate includes overhead support and centrally managed or shared facilities costs. All Other and Corporate do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting.





Weatherford International plc Selected Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) ($ in Millions) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 943 $ 916 Restricted Cash 60 59 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,177 1,261 Inventories, Net 881 880 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 1,136 1,061 Intangibles, Net 305 325 Liabilities: Accounts Payable 685 792 Accrued Salaries and Benefits 252 302 Current Portion of Long-term Debt 26 17 Long-term Debt 1,565 1,617 Shareholders' Equity: Total Shareholders' Equity 1,519 1,283





Weatherford International plc Selected Cash Flows Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in Millions) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net Income $ 145 $ 86 $ 137 $ 231 $ 260 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

Provided By Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 64 62 86 126 171 Foreign Exchange Losses 17 13 8 30 23 Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities 1 - 10 1 10 Gain on Disposition of Assets (3 ) (1 ) (25 ) (4 ) (32 ) Gain on Sale of Business (70 ) - - (70 ) - Deferred Income Tax Provision (Benefit) (5 ) 7 13 2 27 Share-Based Compensation 9 7 12 16 25 Changes in Accounts Receivable, Inventory, Accounts

Payable and Accrued Salaries and Benefits (22 ) (17 ) (22 ) (39 ) (174 ) Other Changes, Net (8 ) (15 ) (69 ) (23 ) (29 ) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 128 142 150 270 281 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment (54 ) (77 ) (62 ) (131 ) (121 ) Proceeds from Disposition of Assets 5 1 8 6 18 Proceeds from Sale of Businesses 97 - - 97 - Purchases of Blue Chip Swap Securities (83 ) - (50 ) (83 ) (50 ) Proceeds from Sales of Blue Chip Swap Securities 82 - 40 82 40 Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired - - - - (36 ) Proceeds from Sale of Investments - - - - 41 Other Investing Activities (4 ) (3 ) 3 (7 ) (7 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Investing Activities 43 (79 ) (61 ) (36 ) (115 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repayments of Long-term Debt (34 ) (39 ) (87 ) (73 ) (259 ) Distributions to Noncontrolling Interests (8 ) - (9 ) (8 ) (9 ) Tax Remittance on Equity Awards - (20 ) (1 ) (20 ) (9 ) Share Repurchases (34 ) (53 ) - (87 ) - Dividends Paid (18 ) (18 ) - (36 ) - Other Financing Activities (3 ) (3 ) (5 ) (6 ) (12 ) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities $ (97 ) $ (133 ) $ (102 ) $ (230 ) $ (289 )

Weatherford International plc Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined (Unaudited)



We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Weatherford's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under the SEC's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K) may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods and comparisons with peer companies. The non-GAAP amounts shown in the following tables should not be considered as substitutes for results reported in accordance with GAAP but should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA* - Adjusted EBITDA* is a non-GAAP measure and represents consolidated income before interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and excludes, among other items, restructuring charges, share-based compensation expense, as well as other charges and credits. Management believes adjusted EBITDA* is useful to assess and understand normalized operating performance and trends. Adjusted EBITDA* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for consolidated net income and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA margin* - Adjusted EBITDA margin* is a non-GAAP measure which is calculated by dividing consolidated adjusted EBITDA* by consolidated revenues. Management believes adjusted EBITDA margin* is useful to assess and understand normalized operating performance and trends. Adjusted EBITDA margin* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for consolidated net income margin and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* - Adjusted Free Cash Flow* is a non-GAAP measure and represents cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures plus proceeds from the disposition of assets. Management believes adjusted free cash flow* is useful to understand our performance at generating cash and demonstrates our discipline around the use of cash. Adjusted free cash flow* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for cash flows provided by operating activities and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt* - Net Debt* is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated taking short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Management believes the net debt* is useful to assess the level of debt in excess of cash and cash and equivalents as we monitor our ability to repay and service our debt. Net debt* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for overall debt and total cash and should be viewed in addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP.​

Net Leverage* - Net Leverage* is a non-GAAP measure which is calculated by dividing by taking net debt* divided by adjusted EBITDA* for the trailing 12 months. Management believes the net leverage* is useful to understand our ability to repay and service our debt. Net leverage* should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the individual components of above defined net debt* divided by consolidated net income attributable to Weatherford and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

*Non-GAAP - as defined above and reconciled to the GAAP measures in the section titled GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled





Weatherford International plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in Millions, Except Margin in Percentages) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Revenues $ 1,204 $ 1,193 $ 1,405 $ 2,397 $ 2,763 Net Income Attributable to Weatherford $ 136 $ 76 $ 125 $ 212 $ 237 Net Income Margin 11.3 % 6.4 % 8.9 % 8.8 % 8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 254 $ 253 $ 365 $ 507 $ 701 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 21.1 % 21.2 % 26.0 % 21.2 % 25.4 % Net Income Attributable to Weatherford $ 136 $ 76 $ 125 $ 212 $ 237 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 9 10 12 19 23 Income Tax Provision 46 10 73 56 132 Interest Expense, Net of Interest Income of $14, $11,

$17, $25 and $31 21 26 24 47 53 Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities 1 - 10 1 10 Other Expense, Net 24 20 20 44 42 Operating Income 237 142 264 379 497 Depreciation and Amortization 64 62 86 126 171 Other Charges (Credits)[1] 3 13 (2 ) 16 - Gain on Sale of Business (70 ) - - (70 ) - Restructuring Charges 11 29 5 40 8 Share-Based Compensation 9 7 12 16 25 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 254 $ 253 $ 365 $ 507 $ 701 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 128 $ 142 $ 150 $ 270 $ 281 Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and

Equipment (54 ) (77 ) (62 ) (131 ) (121 ) Proceeds from Disposition of Assets 5 1 8 6 18 Adjusted Free Cash Flow* $ 79 $ 66 $ 96 $ 145 $ 178





[1] Other Charges (Credits) in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 primarily includes fees to third-party financial institutions related to collections of certain receivables from our largest customer in Mexico and other miscellaneous charges and credits.



*Non-GAAP - as reconciled to the GAAP measures above and defined in the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined





Weatherford International plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciled Continued (Unaudited) ($ in Millions) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Current Portion of Long-term Debt $ 26 $ 22 $ 20 Long-term Debt 1,565 1,583 1,628 Total Debt $ 1,591 $ 1,605 $ 1,648 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 943 $ 873 $ 862 Restricted Cash 60 57 58 Total Cash $ 1,003 $ 930 $ 920 Components of Net Debt Current Portion of Long-term Debt $ 26 $ 22 $ 20 Long-term Debt 1,565 1,583 1,628 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 943 873 862 Less: Restricted Cash 60 57 58 Net Debt* $ 588 $ 675 $ 728 Net Income for trailing 12 months $ 481 $ 470 $ 500 Adjusted EBITDA* for trailing 12 months $ 1,188 $ 1,299 $ 1,327 Net Leverage* (Net Debt*/Adjusted EBITDA*) 0.49 x 0.52 x 0.55 x



*Non-GAAP - as reconciled to the GAAP measures above and defined in the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures Defined