Supernus Pharmaceuticals To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On August 5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company expects to report financial and business results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Tim Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call to present the second quarter 2025 financial and business results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Following management's prepared remarks and discussion of business results, the call will be open for questions.

A live webcast will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at .

Participants may also pre-register any time before the call here . Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at . The webcast will be available on the Company's website for 60 days following the live call.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

CONTACTS:

