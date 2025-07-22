Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast Of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
DENVER, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC ), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., will be releasing its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.
Management will host a live webcast with analysts to discuss these results the same day at 11:00am ET. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at .
An archive of the call will be available on the company's website for 30 days.
About Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC ), is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 163 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier's high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With 183 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.
