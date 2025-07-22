Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
HOULTON, Maine, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN ), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine founded in 1918, has announced 2025 second-quarter earnings of $2.52 million, or $0.79 per common share. These results represent an increase of $144,000 or 6.1% over the previous quarter, and a 26.1% increase over the second quarter of 2024.
Total assets reached $1.09 billion, an almost $49 million increase over the same period in 2024.
"We are pleased with these results and look to build on them as we continue through 2025," stated Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer.
For more information and to view a copy of the Bank's most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust/Shareholder-Relations/#Financial-Reports .
About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1.087 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.
SOURCE Katahdin Trust CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment