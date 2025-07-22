SAP Quarterly Statement Q2 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALLDORF, Germany, July 22, 2025

Current cloud backlog of €18.1 billion, up 22% and up 28% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 24% and up 28% at constant currencies

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 30% and up 34% at constant currencies

Total revenue up 9% and up 12% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit of €2.5 billion; non-IFRS operating profit of €2.6 billion, up 32% and up 35% at constant currencies Outlook 2025 unchanged /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP ) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Christian Klein, CEO:

We have delivered yet another quarter of outstanding results. AI innovations such as Joule becoming available "everywhere and for everything" and SAP Business Data Cloud as a powerful accelerator of AI make our portfolio ever stronger. Enterprise operations are about to enter a new era, and SAP is best positioned to benefit from that evolution. Dominik Asam, CFO:

We achieved a very good Q2, with accelerating total revenue growth, strong profitability and free cash flow. Our performance was supported by continued customer demand and disciplined cost control. As we move into the second half, we remain cautiously optimistic, keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments and public sector trends. Financial Performance Group results at a glance – Second quarter 2025



IFRS

Non-IFRS1 € million, unless otherwise stated Q2 2025 Q2 2024 ∆ in %

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 ∆ in % ∆ in % const. curr. SaaS/PaaS 5,045 4,018 26

5,045 4,018 26 30 Thereof Cloud ERP Suite2 4,422 3,414 30

4,422 3,414 30 34 Thereof Extension Suite3 624 604 3

624 604 3 7 IaaS4 85 135 –37

85 135 –37 –35 Cloud revenue 5,130 4,153 24

5,130 4,153 24 28 Cloud and software revenue 7,966 7,175 11

7,966 7,175 11 14 Total revenue 9,027 8,288 9

9,027 8,288 9 12 Share of more predictable revenue (in %) 86 84 2pp

86 84 2pp

Cloud gross profit 3,833 3,030 26

3,856 3,043 27 31 Gross profit 6,620 6,017 10

6,643 6,029 10 13 Operating profit (loss) 2,456 1,222 >100

2,568 1,940 32 35 Profit (loss) after tax 1,749 918 91

1,747 1,278 37

Earnings per share - Basic (in €) 1.45 0.76 91

1.50 1.10 37

Net cash flows from operating activities 2,577 1,509 71









Free cash flow







2,357 1,288 83

1 For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Operating Expense Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement. 2 Cloud ERP Suite references the portfolio of strategic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions that are tightly integrated with our core ERP solutions and are included in key commercial packages, such as RISE with SAP. Further, Cloud ERP Suite also includes cloud-based capabilities enabling our customers' ERP landscapes and their cloud transformation. The following offerings contribute to Cloud ERP Suite revenue: SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Business Technology Platform, financial- and spend management, supply chain management, core solutions for human capital management, commerce, business transformation management and AI. 3 Extension Suite references SAP's remaining SaaS and PaaS solutions that supplement and extend the functional coverage of the Cloud ERP Suite. 4 Infrastructure as a service (IaaS): The major portion of IaaS comes from SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud.

Group results at a glance – Six months ended June 2025



IFRS

Non-IFRS1 € million, unless otherwise stated Q1–Q2 2025 Q1-Q2 2024 ∆ in %

Q1–Q2 2025 Q1-Q2 2024 ∆ in % ∆ in % const. curr. SaaS/PaaS 9,935 7,782 28

9,935 7,782 28 29 Thereof Cloud ERP Suite revenue2 8,672 6,581 32

8,672 6,581 32 33 Thereof Extension Suite revenue3 1,262 1,202 5

1,262 1,202 5 7 IaaS4 189 299 –37

189 299 –37 –36 Cloud revenue 10,124 8,082 25

10,124 8,082 25 27 Cloud and software revenue 15,904 14,134 13

15,904 14,134 13 14 Total revenue 18,040 16,329 10

18,040 16,329 10 12 Share of more predictable revenue (in %) 86 84 2pp

86 84 2pp

Cloud gross profit 7,553 5,867 29

7,601 5,892 29 30 Gross profit 13,226 11,778 12

13,275 11,803 12 14 Operating profit (loss) 4,789 434 >100

5,024 3,473 45 45 Profit (loss) after tax 3,545 94 >100

3,428 2,223 54

Earnings per share - Basic (in €) 2.98 0.05 >100

2.94 1.91 54

Net cash flows from operating activities 6,357 4,388 45









Free cash flow







5,939 3,929 51

1 For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Operating Expense Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement. 2 Cloud ERP Suite references the portfolio of strategic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions that are tightly integrated with our core ERP solutions and are included in key commercial packages, such as RISE with SAP. The following offerings contribute to Cloud ERP Suite revenue: SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform, and core solutions for HR and payroll, spend management, commerce, customer data solutions, business process transformation, and working capital management. For additional information and historical data on Cloud ERP Suite, see SAP's Reporting Framework . 3 Extension Suite references SAP's remaining SaaS and PaaS solutions that supplement and extend the functional coverage of the Cloud ERP Suite. 4 Infrastructure as a service (IaaS): The major portion of IaaS comes from SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud

Financial Highlights[1]

Second Quarter 2025

In the second quarter, current cloud backlog grew by 22% to €18.05 billion and was up 28% at constant currencies. Cloud revenue was up 24% to €5.13 billion and up 28% at constant currencies. Cloud ERP Suite revenue was up 30% to €4.42 billion and up 34% at constant currencies.

Software licenses revenue decreased by 15% to €0.19 billion and was down 13% at constant currencies. Cloud and software revenue was up 11% to €7.97 billion and up 14% at constant currencies. Services revenue was down 5% to €1.06 billion and down 2% at constant currencies. Total revenue was up 9% to €9.03 billion and up 12% at constant currencies.

The share of more predictable revenue increased by 2 percentage points to 86%.

IFRS cloud gross profit was up 26% to €3.83 billion. Non-IFRS cloud gross profit was up 27% to €3.86 billion and was up 31% at constant currencies. IFRS Cloud gross margin was up 1.8 percentage points to 74.7%, non-IFRS cloud gross margin up 1.9 percentage points to 75.2% and up 1.8 percentage points at constant currencies to 75.0%.

IFRS operating profit increased to €2.46 billion and IFRS operating margin was up 12.5 percentage points to 27.2%. IFRS operating profit growth was positively impacted by a restructuring expense decline of €0.6 billion as compared to Q2 2024 in connection with the 2024 transformation program. Non-IFRS operating profit was up 32% to €2.57 billion and was up 35% at constant currencies, non-IFRS operating margin increased by 5.0 percentage points to 28.5% and was up 4.8 percentage points to 28.2% at constant currencies. Both, IFRS and non-IFRS operating profit growth benefitted from the operational efficiencies realized through successful execution of the 2024 transformation program and lower share-based compensation expenses.

Driven by the operating profit growth, IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 91% to €1.45. Non-IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 37% to €1.50. IFRS effective tax rate was 30.1% and non-IFRS effective tax rate was 30.8%. Both were mainly driven by a temporary inability to offset withholding taxes in Germany due to carryforward of tax losses from prior year. The IFRS effective tax rate is lower than the non-IFRS effective tax rate due to tax benefits from tax-exempt income.

Operating cash flow in the second quarter was up 71% to €2.58 billion and free cash flow increased by 83% to €2.36 billion. The increase was mainly attributable to the higher profitability and the positive development of working capital (outside of restructuring related impacts), lower payouts for share-based compensation, lower restructuring payments, and lower income-tax payments. For the first six months, operating cash flow was up 45% to €6.36 billion and free cash flow increased by 51% to €5.94 billion

Share Repurchase Program

In May 2023, SAP announced a share repurchase program with an aggregate volume of up to €5 billion and a term until December 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, SAP had repurchased 24,743,442 shares at an average price of €185.51 resulting in a purchased volume of approximately €4.6 billion under the program.

2024 Transformation Program: Focus on scalability of operations and key strategic growth areas

In January 2024, SAP announced a company-wide restructuring program which concluded as planned in the first quarter 2025. Overall expenses associated with the program were approximately €3.2 billion. Restructuring payouts amounted to €2.5 billion for the full-year 2024 and €0.6 billion for the first six months of 2025. Approximately €0.2 billion is expected to be paid out in the remainder of 2025.

Business Highlights

In the second quarter, customers around the globe continued to choose the "RISE with SAP" journey to drive their end-to-end business transformations. These customers included: Acron Aviation, Alibaba Group, Balluff, BALMAIN, Bell Food Group, Cementos Argos, Eberspächer Group, Ernsting's family, GSK, J-POWER, Linfox, Mannington Mills, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One, NS Reizigers, Proximus Group, Replay, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Synapxe, University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, and Votorantim.

Alivus Life Sciences, Biel City Administration, Iochpe-Maxion, Rico Auto Industries, and Sinar Mas Mining went live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud in the second quarter.

Daoudata, EGYM, Gardner White Furniture, MCH Group, NEBCO, and PwC chose "GROW with SAP", a journey helping customers adopt cloud ERP with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

Key customer wins across SAP's solution portfolio included: Accenture, Adobe, BAE Systems, BMW Group, Brown-Forman, Delta, Deutsche Börse, Döhler, German Armed Forces, German Federal Pension Insurance, Helaba, HENSOLDT, IBM, Infosys, Interroll, L'Oréal, LTIMindtree, MANN+HUMMEL, Metcash, SPIE, Standard Chartered, and Zurich Cantonal Bank.

Ahlstrom, BRF, Covestro, NTN, Techcombank, and Zespri International went live on SAP solutions.

In the second quarter, SAP's cloud revenue performance was particularly strong in APJ and EMEA and solid in the Americas region. Brazil, Chile, France, India, Italy, South Korea and Spain had outstanding performance, while Canada, China, Germany, Japan, and the U.S. were particularly strong.

On May 5, SAP announced that it had further extended the contract of CEO and chairman of the Executive Board Christian Klein to five years, until April 2030. In addition, the contract of Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the Executive Board, has been further extended for two years to March 2028.

On May 13, SAP held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders as a virtual event. The AGM approved all agenda items with strong support, including the dividend proposal of €2.35 per share for fiscal year 2024.

On May 20, SAP and Accenture announced joined forces to help companies enable connected intelligence across the enterprise to drive speed and agility in the AI era, through a strategic expansion of their long-standing partnership. In addition, SAP and Palantir announced a partnership to facilitate joint customers' cloud migration journey and modernization programs, by connecting the unified, context-rich data environment of SAP Business Data Cloud with Palantir's Ontology and AIP.

On May 27, SAP and Alibaba Group announced a strategic partnership to accelerate cloud transformation.

Outlook 2025

Financial Outlook 2025

While the prevailing dynamic environment implies elevated levels of uncertainty and reduced visibility, SAP currently continues to expect:

. €21.6 – 21.9 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2024: €17.14 billion), up 26% to 28% at constant currencies.

. €33.1 – 33.6 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2024: €29.83 billion), up 11% to 13% at constant currencies.

. €10.3 – 10.6 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2024: €8.15 billion), up 26% to 30% at constant currencies.

. Approximately €8.0 billion free cash flow at actual currencies (2024: €4.22 billion)

. An effective tax rate (non-IFRS) of approximately 32% (2024: 32.3%)[2].

The company also continues to expect current cloud backlog growth at constant currencies to slightly decelerate in 2025.

While SAP's 2025 financial outlook for the income statement parameters is at constant currencies (including an average exchange rate of 1.08 USD per EUR), actual currency reported figures are expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the company progresses through the year, as reflected in the table below.

Currency Impact Assuming June 30, 2025 Rates Apply for the Remainder of 2025

In percentage points Q3 2025 FY 2025 Cloud revenue growth -5.0pp -3.5pp Cloud and software revenue growth -4.0pp -3.0pp Operating profit growth (non-IFRS) -4.5pp -3.0pp

This includes an exchange rate of 1.17 USD per EUR.

Non-Financial Outlook 2025

As announced on May 9, SAP has replaced the Women in Executive Roles KPI with the Business Health Culture Index (BHCI). In 2025, SAP expects a BHCI score in the range of 80% to 82%.

For 2025, SAP continues to expect:

. A Customer Net Promoter Score of 12 to 16.

. The Employee engagement index to be in a range of 74% to 78%.

. To steadily decrease carbon emissions across the relevant value chain.

Additional Information

This press release and all information therein is preliminary and unaudited. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. The Q1 2025 Quarterly Statement can be downloaded from:

SAP Performance Measures

For more information about our key growth metrics and performance measures, their calculation, their usefulness, and their limitations, please refer to the following document on our Investor Relations website:

Webcast

SAP senior management will host a financial analyst conference call on Tuesday, July 22nd at 11:00 PM (CEST) / 10:00 PM (BST) / 5:00 PM (EDT) / 2:00 PM (PDT). The conference will be webcast on the Company's website at and will be available for replay. Supplementary financial information pertaining to the second quarter results can be found at

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP ) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit

[1] The Q2 2025 results were also impacted by other effects. For details, please refer to the disclosures on page 26 of the Q2 Quarterly Statement.

[2] The effective tax rate (non-IFRS) is a non-IFRS financial measure and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We do not provide an outlook for the effective tax rate (IFRS) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of gains and losses associated with equity securities, which are reconciling items between the two effective tax rates (non-IFRS and IFRS). These items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts but could have a significant impact on our future effective tax rate (IFRS).

