ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
ATLANTA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL ), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share payable September 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2025.
About Rollins, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting .
For Further Information Contact
Lyndsey Burton
(404) 888-2348
