Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KYNDRYL TO RELEASE QUARTERLY RESULTS ON AUGUST 4, 2025


2025-07-22 04:16:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company will host earnings call on August 5, 2025

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, after market close on Monday, August 4, 2025. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" kyndry on Kyndryl's investor relations website. A slide presentation will be made available on Kyndryl's investor relations website shortly before the call on August 5, 2025. Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at href="" rel="nofollow" kyndry .

About Kyndryl
 Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit .

Kyndryl Investor Contact:
 [email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

MENAFN22072025003732001241ID1109834066

