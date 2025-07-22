Jazz Pharmaceuticals To Report Second Quarter Financial Results On August 5, 2025
DUBLIN, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ ) today announced that it will report its 2025 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 p.m. IST to discuss 2025 second quarter financial results and provide a business and financial update.
Interested parties may register for the call in advance here or via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at . To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at .
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit for more information.
Contacts:
Investors:
Jack Spinks
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717
Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
