Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings
| INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
|Three Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Revenue:
|Instruments and accessories
|$
|1,474.1
|$
|1,367.7
|$
|1,244.4
|Systems
|574.7
|522.7
|448.2
|Services
|391.2
|363.0
|317.3
|Total revenue
|2,440.0
|2,253.4
|2,009.9
|Cost of revenue:
|Product
|686.2
|670.7
|539.4
|Service
|135.9
|125.0
|97.8
|Total cost of revenue
|822.1
|795.7
|637.2
|Gross profit
|1,617.9
|1,457.7
|1,372.7
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|561.2
|563.4
|525.3
|Research and development
|313.3
|316.2
|280.1
|Total operating expenses
|874.5
|879.6
|805.4
|Income from operations (1)
|743.4
|578.1
|567.3
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|88.7
|90.4
|87.2
|Income before taxes
|832.1
|668.5
|654.5
|Income tax expense (benefit) (2)
|167.9
|(35.2
|)
|123.0
|Net income
|664.2
|703.7
|531.5
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture
|5.8
|5.3
|4.6
|Net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|$
|658.4
|$
|698.4
|$
|526.9
|Net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.:
|Basic
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.95
|$
|1.48
|Diluted (3)
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.92
|$
|1.46
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|358.5
|357.5
|355.0
|Diluted
|364.1
|364.6
|361.0
|(1) Income from operations includes the effect of the following items:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|$
|(3.2
|)
|$
|(3.4
|)
|$
|(5.0
|)
|Expensed IP charged to R&D
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(5.1
|)
|$
|(0.2
|)
|(2) Income tax expense (benefit) includes the effect of the following items:
|Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements
|$
|(32.9
|)
|$
|(145.4
|)
|$
|(35.7
|)
|(3) Diluted net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. includes the effect of the following items:
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Expensed IP charged to R&D, net of tax
|$
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|-
|Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.10
| INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
UNAUDITED SIX MONTHS ENDED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Instruments and accessories
|$
|2,841.8
|$
|2,403.3
|Systems
|1,097.4
|866.4
|Services
|754.2
|630.8
|Total revenue
|4,693.4
|3,900.5
|Cost of revenue:
|Product
|1,356.9
|1,093.8
|Service
|260.9
|188.6
|Total cost of revenue
|1,617.8
|1,282.4
|Gross profit
|3,075.6
|2,618.1
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,124.6
|1,016.8
|Research and development
|629.5
|564.6
|Total operating expenses
|1,754.1
|1,581.4
|Income from operations (1)
|1,321.5
|1,036.7
|Interest and other income, net
|179.1
|156.3
|Income before taxes
|1,500.6
|1,193.0
|Income tax expense (2)
|132.7
|114.1
|Net income
|1,367.9
|1,078.9
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture
|11.1
|7.1
|Net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|$
|1,356.8
|$
|1,071.8
|Net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.:
|Basic
|$
|3.79
|$
|3.03
|Diluted (3)
|$
|3.72
|$
|2.97
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|358.0
|354.2
|Diluted
|364.4
|360.8
|(1) Income from operations includes the effect of the following items:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|$
|(6.6
|)
|$
|(10.1
|)
|Expensed IP charged to R&D
|$
|(6.7
|)
|$
|(0.2
|)
|(2) Income tax expense includes the effect of the following items:
|Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements
|$
|(178.3
|)
|$
|(146.8
|)
|(3) Diluted net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. includes the effect of the following items:
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Expensed IP charged to R&D, net of tax
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|-
|Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.41
| INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN MILLIONS)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Cash, cash equivalents, and investments
|$
|9,532.5
|$
|8,832.4
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,269.2
|1,225.4
|Inventory
|1,667.0
|1,487.2
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|4,985.3
|4,646.6
|Goodwill
|348.7
|347.5
|Deferred tax assets
|1,070.3
|1,045.1
|Other assets
|1,290.2
|1,159.0
|Total assets
|$
|20,163.2
|$
|18,743.2
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|$
|1,638.4
|$
|1,690.7
|Deferred revenue
|571.7
|522.9
|Total liabilities
|2,210.1
|2,213.6
|Stockholders' equity
|17,953.1
|16,529.6
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|20,163.2
|$
|18,743.2
| INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|1,617.9
|$
|1,457.7
|$
|1,372.7
|$
|3,075.6
|$
|2,618.1
|Share-based compensation expense
|36.6
|36.2
|29.7
|72.8
|58.8
|Long-term incentive plan expense
|0.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2.5
|2.4
|3.7
|4.9
|7.5
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|1,657.1
|$
|1,496.6
|$
|1,406.2
|$
|3,153.7
|$
|2,684.8
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|743.4
|$
|578.1
|$
|567.3
|$
|1,321.5
|$
|1,036.7
|Share-based compensation expense
|196.2
|185.2
|173.6
|381.4
|326.9
|Long-term incentive plan expense
|0.3
|0.8
|1.0
|1.1
|3.2
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3.2
|3.4
|5.0
|6.6
|10.1
|Litigation charges
|3.5
|-
|7.2
|3.5
|7.2
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|946.6
|$
|767.5
|$
|754.1
|$
|1,714.1
|$
|1,384.1
|GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|$
|658.4
|$
|698.4
|$
|526.9
|$
|1,356.8
|$
|1,071.8
|Share-based compensation expense
|196.2
|185.2
|173.6
|381.4
|326.9
|Long-term incentive plan expense
|0.3
|0.8
|1.0
|1.1
|3.2
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3.2
|3.4
|5.0
|6.6
|10.1
|Litigation charges
|3.5
|-
|7.2
|3.5
|7.2
|(Gains) losses on strategic investments
|4.4
|0.6
|(7.8
|)
|5.0
|(4.4
|)
|Tax adjustments (1)
|(67.8
|)
|(226.6
|)
|(64.5
|)
|(294.4
|)
|(231.5
|)
|Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture
|(0.3
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(1.2
|)
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|$
|797.9
|$
|661.5
|$
|641.0
|$
|1,459.4
|$
|1,182.1
|GAAP net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. - diluted
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.92
|$
|1.46
|$
|3.72
|$
|2.97
|Share-based compensation expense
|0.54
|0.50
|0.48
|1.05
|0.90
|Long-term incentive plan expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Amortization of intangible assets
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Litigation charges
|0.01
|-
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|(Gains) losses on strategic investments
|0.01
|-
|(0.02
|)
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|Tax adjustments (1)
|(0.19
|)
|(0.62
|)
|(0.18
|)
|(0.81
|)
|(0.64
|)
|Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. - diluted
|$
|2.19
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.78
|$
|4.00
|$
|3.28
|(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, tax adjustments included: (a) excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements of $(32.9) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share; (b) the tax impact related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets of $10.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share; and (c) other tax adjustments effects determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate of $(45.6) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, tax adjustments included: (a) excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements of $(35.7) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share; (b) the tax impact related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets of $10.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share; and (c) other tax adjustments effects determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate of $(39.0) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share.
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025, tax adjustments included: (a) excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements of $(178.3) million, or $(0.49) per diluted share; (b) tax impact related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets of $21.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share; and (c) other tax adjustments effects determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate of $(137.5) million, or $(0.38) per diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, tax adjustments included: (a) excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements of $(146.8) million, or $(0.41) per diluted share; (b) tax impact related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets of $20.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share; and (c) other tax adjustments effects determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate of $(105.1) million, or $(0.29) per diluted share.
