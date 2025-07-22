Orthopediatrics Corp. To Report Second Quarter Financial Results On August 5, 2025
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at , on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.
About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit .
Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
...
415-937-5406
