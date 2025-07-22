Hanmi Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or“Hanmi”) , the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the“Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. The return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 0.79% and the return on average equity was 7.48%, compared with a return on average assets of 0.94% and a return on average equity of 8.92% for the first quarter of 2025. CEO Commentary “Hanmi delivered solid performance in the second quarter, highlighted by strong operational metrics,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We further expanded our net interest margin to 3.07%, and grew preprovision net revenue by 3.7%, primarily driven by lower funding costs.” “Loans grew 1.6% on an annualized basis with healthy C&I and residential mortgage loan production. Our relationship-based model continued to drive deposit growth, up 1.7% for the quarter. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances remained strong, accounting for over 30% of total deposits.” “Our second quarter net income was impacted by credit loss expense; however, importantly, asset quality remained excellent with significant improvement from the prior quarter. Criticized loans, nonaccrual loans and delinquent loans all declined notably. Looking to the second half of the year, we are encouraged by the strength of our loan pipeline and remain focused on deepening client relationships, expanding our market presence and leveraging our balance sheet to deliver sustainable long-term growth.” Second Quarter 2025 Highlights: Second quarter net income was $15.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share in the first quarter; the decline was driven by credit loss expense of $7.6 million. Preprovision net revenue1 grew 3.7%, or $1.0 million, reflecting a 3.7% increase in net interest income, a five basis point increase in the net interest margin, a 4.5% increase in noninterest income and well-managed noninterest expenses with the efficiency ratio remaining unchanged at 55.7%. Asset quality improved significantly from the first quarter - criticized loans dropped 71.8% to 0.74% of total loans reflecting $85.3 million in loan upgrades of two CRE loans, a $20.0 million loan payment, and an $8.6 million loan charge-off; nonaccrual loans fell 26.8% to 0.41% of total loans reflecting the loan charge-off; and loan delinquencies declined to 0.17% of total loans. Loans receivables were $6.31 billion at June 30, 2025, up 0.4% from the end of the first quarter of 2025; loan production for the second quarter was $329.6 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.10%. Deposits were $6.73 billion at June 30, 2025, up 1.7% from the end of the first quarter of 2025; noninterest-bearing demand deposits at June 30, 2025 were 31.3% of total deposits. Hanmi's capital position remains strong with the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets2 at 9.58% and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 12.12%; both essentially unchanged from the first quarter; tangible book value per share3 was $24.91.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q2 2025 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank's website at and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at . Also, please refer to"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Net income $ 15,117 $ 17,672 $ 17,695 $ 14,892 $ 14,451 $ (2,555 ) $ 666 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 Assets $ 7,862,363 $ 7,729,035 $ 7,677,925 $ 7,712,299 $ 7,586,347 $ 133,328 $ 276,016 Loans receivable $ 6,305,957 $ 6,282,189 $ 6,251,377 $ 6,257,744 $ 6,176,359 $ 23,768 $ 129,598 Deposits $ 6,729,122 $ 6,619,475 $ 6,435,776 $ 6,403,221 $ 6,329,340 $ 109,647 $ 399,782 Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.79 % 0.77 % -0.15 0.02 Return on average stockholders' equity 7.48 % 8.92 % 8.89 % 7.55 % 7.50 % -1.44 -0.02 Net interest margin 3.07 % 3.02 % 2.91 % 2.74 % 2.69 % 0.05 0.38 Efficiency ratio (1) 55.74 % 55.69 % 56.79 % 59.98 % 62.24 % 0.05 -6.50 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.58 % 9.59 % 9.41 % 9.42 % 9.19 % -0.01 0.39 Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 24.91 $ 24.49 $ 23.88 $ 24.03 $ 22.99 0.42 1.92 (1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.



Results of Operations

Net interest income for the second quarter was $57.1 million, up 3.7% from $55.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase reflected the benefit of lower rates on interest-bearing liabilities, a higher volume of interest-earning assets and one additional day in the quarter. Average interest-earning assets increased 1.2% while the average yield decreased by one basis point. Average loans receivable increased 1.1% while the average yield decreased by two basis points to 5.93%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased 0.9% while the average rate paid declined seven basis points. Average interest-bearing deposits, however, increased 3.7% while the average rate paid declined by five basis points to 3.64%, primarily due to lower rates paid on time deposits. Average borrowings fell 66.5% while the average rate paid increased one basis point.

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) for the second quarter was 3.07%, up five basis points from 3.02% for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the net interest margin reflected principally the benefit from lower average borrowings and a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits in other banks.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 Net Interest Income 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Interest and fees on loans receivable (1) $ 92,589 $ 90,887 $ 91,545 $ 92,182 $ 90,752 1.9 % 2.0 % Interest on securities 6,261 6,169 5,866 5,523 5,238 1.5 % 19.5 % Dividends on FHLB stock 354 360 360 356 357 -1.7 % -0.8 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,129 1,841 2,342 2,356 2,313 15.6 % -8.0 % Total interest and dividend income $ 101,333 $ 99,257 $ 100,113 $ 100,417 $ 98,660 2.1 % 2.7 % Interest on deposits 41,924 40,559 43,406 47,153 46,495 3.4 % -9.8 % Interest on borrowings 684 2,024 1,634 1,561 1,896 -66.2 % -63.9 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,586 1,582 1,624 1,652 1,649 0.3 % -3.8 % Total interest expense 44,194 44,165 46,664 50,366 50,040 0.1 % -11.7 % Net interest income $ 57,139 $ 55,092 $ 53,449 $ 50,051 $ 48,620 3.7 % 17.5 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Loans receivable (1) $ 6,257,741 $ 6,189,531 $ 6,103,264 $ 6,112,324 $ 6,089,440 1.1 % 2.8 % Securities 993,975 1,001,499 998,313 986,041 979,671 -0.8 % 1.5 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 200,266 176,028 204,408 183,027 180,177 13.8 % 11.1 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,468,367 $ 7,383,443 $ 7,322,370 $ 7,297,777 $ 7,265,673 1.2 % 2.8 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 81,308 $ 79,369 $ 79,784 $ 83,647 $ 85,443 2.4 % -4.8 % Money market and savings 2,109,221 2,037,224 1,934,540 1,885,799 1,845,870 3.5 % 14.3 % Time deposits 2,434,659 2,345,346 2,346,363 2,427,737 2,453,154 3.8 % -0.8 % Average interest-bearing deposits 4,625,188 4,461,939 4,360,687 4,397,183 4,384,467 3.7 % 5.5 % Borrowings 60,134 179,444 141,604 143,479 169,525 -66.5 % -64.5 % Subordinated debentures 130,880 130,718 130,567 130,403 130,239 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,816,202 $ 4,772,101 $ 4,632,858 $ 4,671,065 $ 4,684,231 0.9 % 2.8 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 1,934,985 $ 1,895,953 $ 1,967,789 $ 1,908,833 $ 1,883,765 2.1 % 2.7 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 Average Yields and Rates 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Loans receivable (1) 5.93 % 5.95 % 5.97 % 6.00 % 5.99 % -0.02 -0.06 Securities (2) 2.55 % 2.49 % 2.38 % 2.27 % 2.17 % 0.06 0.38 FHLB stock 8.65 % 8.92 % 8.75 % 8.65 % 8.77 % -0.27 -0.12 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4.26 % 4.24 % 4.56 % 5.12 % 5.16 % 0.02 -0.90 Interest-earning assets 5.44 % 5.45 % 5.45 % 5.48 % 5.46 % -0.01 -0.02 Interest-bearing deposits 3.64 % 3.69 % 3.96 % 4.27 % 4.27 % -0.05 -0.63 Borrowings 4.58 % 4.57 % 4.59 % 4.33 % 4.50 % 0.01 0.08 Subordinated debentures 4.84 % 4.84 % 4.97 % 5.07 % 5.07 % 0.00 -0.23 Interest-bearing liabilities 3.68 % 3.75 % 4.01 % 4.29 % 4.30 % -0.07 -0.62 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.07 % 3.02 % 2.91 % 2.74 % 2.69 % 0.05 0.38 Cost of deposits 2.56 % 2.59 % 2.73 % 2.97 % 2.98 % -0.03 -0.42 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



Credit loss expense for the second quarter was $7.6 million, compared with $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in credit loss expense reflected the increase in net charge-offs as well as an increase in quantitative and qualitative estimated loss rates. Net charge-offs included an $8.6 million loan charge-off on the syndicated commercial real estate office loan designated as nonaccrual, with an associated specific allowance of $6.2 million, in the first quarter of 2025. Second quarter credit loss expense included a $7.5 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.1 million credit loss expense for off-balance sheet items. First quarter credit loss expense included a $2.4 million credit loss expense for loan losses and a $0.3 million credit loss expense for off-balance sheet items.

Noninterest income for the second quarter increased $0.4 million, or 4.5%, to $8.1 million from $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $0.2 million increase on gains from the sale of SBA loans and an increase in bank-owned life insurance income of $0.4 million from a death benefit claim, partially offset by the absence of gain on sale of mortgage loans. Gain on sales of SBA loans were $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The volume of SBA loans sold for the second quarter increased to $35.4 million from $32.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, while trade premiums were 7.61% for the second quarter of 2025 compared with 7.82% for the first quarter. There were no mortgage loans sales during the second quarter, compared with $10.0 million of mortgage loans sold at a 2.50% premium for the first quarter. Gains on mortgage loans sold were $0.2 million for the first quarter. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, $41.9 million of mortgage loans were sold at a 2.38% premium resulting in a gain of $0.7 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 Noninterest Income 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,169 $ 2,217 $ 2,192 $ 2,311 $ 2,429 -2.2 % -10.7 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,461 1,396 1,364 1,254 1,277 4.7 % 14.4 % Servicing income 754 732 668 817 796 3.0 % -5.3 % Bank-owned life insurance income 708 309 316 320 638 129.1 % 11.0 % All other operating income 819 897 1,037 1,008 908 -8.7 % -9.8 % Service charges, fees & other 5,911 5,551 5,577 5,710 6,048 6.5 % -2.3 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,160 2,000 1,443 1,544 1,644 8.0 % 31.4 % Gain on sale of mortgage loans - 175 337 324 365 -100.0 % -100.0 % Gain on sale of bank premises - - - 860 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest income $ 8,071 $ 7,726 $ 7,357 $ 8,438 $ 8,057 4.5 % 0.2 %



Noninterest expense for the second quarter increased $1.3 million to $36.3 million from $35.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. Second quarter noninterest expense was up 3.9% sequentially due to increases in salaries and benefits, professional fees, advertising and promotion and all other operating expenses, partially offset by a $0.6 million gain on sale of other real estate owned. Salaries and benefits increased $1.1 million due to annual merit adjustments and lower capitalized salaries related to loan production. Professional fees increased $0.3 million due to new project activities and fees for services. Advertising and promotion increased $0.2 million primarily due to a new branch opening. All other operating expenses increased $0.4 million due to loan and deposit operating expenses. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 55.7%, unchanged from the first quarter of 2025.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,069 $ 20,972 $ 20,498 $ 20,851 $ 20,434 5.2 % 8.0 % Occupancy and equipment 4,344 4,450 4,503 4,499 4,348 -2.4 % -0.1 % Data processing 3,727 3,787 3,800 3,839 3,686 -1.6 % 1.1 % Professional fees 1,725 1,468 1,821 1,492 1,749 17.5 % -1.4 % Supplies and communication 515 517 551 538 570 -0.4 % -9.6 % Advertising and promotion 798 585 821 631 669 36.4 % 19.3 % All other operating expenses 3,567 3,175 3,847 2,875 3,251 12.3 % 9.7 % Subtotal 36,745 34,954 35,841 34,725 34,707 5.1 % 5.9 % Branch consolidation expense - - - - 301 0.0 % -100.0 % Other real estate owned expense (income) (461 ) 41 (1,588 ) 77 6 N/M N/M Repossessed personal property expense (income) 63 (11 ) 281 278 262 -672.7 % -76.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 36,347 $ 34,984 $ 34,534 $ 35,080 $ 35,276 3.9 % 3.0 %



Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 28.8% and 29.6%, respectively.

Financial Position

Total assets at June 30, 2025 increased 1.7%, or $133.3 million, to $7.86 billion from $7.73 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase reflected a $51.0 million increase in cash, a $37.8 million increase in loans held for sale, a $27.6 million increase in loans, a $11.1 million increase in securities available for sale, and a $6.7 million increase in prepaid expenses and other assets.

Loans receivable, before allowance for credit losses, were $6.31 billion at June 30, 2025, up from $6.28 billion at March 31, 2025.

Loans held-for-sale were $49.6 million at June 30, 2025, up from $11.8 million at March 31, 2025. At the end of the second quarter, loans held-for-sale consisted of $41.9 million of residential mortgage loans and $7.7 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,948,922 $ 3,975,651 $ 3,949,622 $ 3,932,088 $ 3,888,505 -0.7 % 1.6 % Residential/consumer loans 993,869 979,536 951,302 939,285 954,209 1.5 % 4.2 % Commercial and industrial loans 917,995 854,406 863,431 879,092 802,372 7.4 % 14.4 % Equipment finance 445,171 472,596 487,022 507,279 531,273 -5.8 % -16.2 % Loans receivable 6,305,957 6,282,189 6,251,377 6,257,744 6,176,359 0.4 % 2.1 % Loans held for sale 49,611 11,831 8,579 54,336 10,467 319.3 % 374.0 % Total $ 6,355,568 $ 6,294,020 $ 6,259,956 $ 6,312,080 $ 6,186,826 1.0 % 2.7 %





As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 62.2 % 63.1 % 63.1 % 62.3 % 62.9 % Residential/consumer loans 15.6 % 15.6 % 15.2 % 14.9 % 15.4 % Commercial and industrial loans 14.4 % 13.6 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.0 % Equipment finance 7.0 % 7.5 % 7.8 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Loans receivable 99.2 % 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.1 % 99.8 % Loans held for sale 0.8 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.9 % 0.2 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



New loan production was $329.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 with an average rate of 7.10%, while payoffs were $119.1 million during the quarter at an average rate of 6.47%.

Commercial real estate loan production for the second quarter of 2025 was $112.0 million. Residential mortgage loan production was $83.8 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $53.4 million, SBA loan production was $46.8 million, and equipment finance production was $33.6 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 111,993 $ 146,606 $ 146,716 $ 110,246 $ 87,632 Residential/consumer loans 83,761 55,000 40,225 40,758 30,194 Commercial and industrial loans 53,444 42,344 60,159 105,086 59,007 SBA loans 46,829 55,242 49,740 51,616 54,486 Equipment finance 33,567 46,749 42,168 40,066 42,594 Subtotal 329,594 345,941 339,008 347,772 273,913 Payoffs (119,139 ) (125,102 ) (137,933 ) (77,603 ) (148,400 ) Amortization (151,357 ) (90,743 ) (60,583 ) (151,674 ) (83,640 ) Loan sales (35,388 ) (42,193 ) (67,852 ) (43,868 ) (42,945 ) Net line utilization 12,435 (53,901 ) (75,651 ) 9,426 1,929 Charge-offs & OREO (12,377 ) (3,190 ) (3,356 ) (2,668 ) (2,338 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 6,282,189 6,251,377 6,257,744 6,176,359 6,177,840 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 6,305,957 $ 6,282,189 $ 6,251,377 $ 6,257,744 $ 6,176,359



Deposits were $6.73 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025, up $109.6 million, or 1.7%, from $6.62 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Driving the change was a $42.7 million increase in time deposits, a $38.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $18.9 million increase in money market and savings deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 31.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.7%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,105,369 $ 2,066,659 $ 2,096,634 $ 2,051,790 $ 1,959,963 1.9 % 7.4 % Demand: interest-bearing 90,172 80,790 80,323 79,287 82,981 11.6 % 8.7 % Money market and savings 2,092,847 2,073,943 1,933,535 1,898,834 1,834,797 0.9 % 14.1 % Time deposits 2,440,734 2,398,083 2,325,284 2,373,310 2,451,599 1.8 % -0.4 % Total deposits $ 6,729,122 $ 6,619,475 $ 6,435,776 $ 6,403,221 $ 6,329,340 1.7 % 6.3 %





As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 31.3 % 31.2 % 32.6 % 32.0 % 31.0 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.3 % Money market and savings 31.1 % 31.3 % 30.0 % 29.7 % 29.0 % Time deposits 36.3 % 36.3 % 36.2 % 37.1 % 38.7 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.1 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



Stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025 was $762.8 million, up $11.3 million from $751.5 million at March 31, 2025. The increase included net income, net of dividends paid, of $7.0 million for the second quarter. In addition, the increase in stockholders' equity included a $5.5 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale, due to changes in interest rates during the second quarter of 2025. Hanmi also repurchased 70,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $1.6 million, for an average share price of $23.26, during the quarter. At June 30, 2025, 1,110,500 shares remain under Hanmi's share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $751.8 million, or 9.58% of tangible assets at June 30, 2025 compared with $740.5 million, or 9.59% of tangible assets at the end of the prior quarter. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the“well capitalized” category. At June 30, 2025, Hanmi's preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.12% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.20%, compared with 12.12% and 15.28%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.

As of Ratio Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.20 % 15.28 % 15.24 % 15.03 % 15.24 % -0.08 -0.04 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.46 % 12.46 % 12.46 % 12.29 % 12.46 % 0.00 0.00 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.12 % 12.12 % 12.11 % 11.95 % 12.11 % 0.00 0.01 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.63 % 10.67 % 10.63 % 10.56 % 10.51 % -0.04 0.12 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.39 % 14.47 % 14.43 % 14.27 % 14.51 % -0.08 -0.12 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.32 % 13.34 % 13.36 % 13.23 % 13.47 % -0.02 -0.15 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.32 % 13.34 % 13.36 % 13.23 % 13.47 % -0.02 -0.15 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.43 % 11.49 % 11.47 % 11.43 % 11.41 % -0.06 0.02 (1) Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2025



Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.17% of loans at the end of the second quarter of 2025, compared with 0.28% at the end of the prior quarter.

Criticized loans totaled $46.6 million at June 30, 2025, down from $164.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $118.3 million decrease resulted from a $105.7 million decrease in special mention loans, and a $12.6 million decrease in classified loans. The $105.7 million decrease in special mention loans included loan upgrades of $85.3 million of two commercial real estate loans, paydowns of $20.0 million and amortization of $0.7 million, offset by downgrades of $0.3 million. The $12.6 million decrease in classified loans resulted from $8.7 million of loan charge-offs (primarily due to the previously mentioned $8.6 million commercial real estate loan charge-off), $2.9 million of equipment financing charge-offs, $1.6 million of amortization/paydowns, $4.0 million of loan upgrades and, $0.2 million of payoffs, offset by $4.8 million in additions. Additions included newly classified equipment financing agreements of $2.4 million and loan downgrades of $2.4 million.

Nonperforming loans were $26.0 million at June 30, 2025, down from $35.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $9.6 million decrease primarily reflected charge-offs of $11.6 million, $1.3 million in paydowns, loan upgrades of $1.0 million, and pay-offs of $0.2 million. Additions included $2.1 million of loans and $2.5 million of equipment financing agreements.

Nonperforming assets were $26.0 million at June 30, 2025, down from $35.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.33% at June 30, 2025, and 0.46% at the end of the prior quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $12.4 million, compared with $3.2 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in gross charge-offs was primarily due to a $8.6 million charge-off on a commercial real estate loan designated as nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025. Charge-offs during the second quarter also included $2.9 million on equipment financing agreements. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans were $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, which included $0.6 million of recoveries on equipment financing agreements. As a result, there were $11.4 million of net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million for the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $66.8 million at June 30, 2025, compared with $70.6 million at March 31, 2025. Collectively evaluated allowances increased $3.8 million and specific allowances for loans decreased $7.6 million. The decrease in specific allowances was a result of the previously mentioned $8.6 million charge-off. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.06% at June 30, 2025 and 1.12% at the end of the prior quarter.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 10,953 $ 17,312 $ 18,454 $ 15,027 $ 13,844 $ (6,359 ) $ (2,891 ) Delinquent loans to total loans 0.17 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.22 % (0.11 ) (0.05 ) Criticized loans: Special mention $ 12,701 $ 118,380 $ 139,612 $ 131,575 $ 36,921 $ (105,679 ) $ (24,220 ) Classified 33,857 46,519 25,683 28,377 33,945 (12,662 ) (88 ) Total criticized loans (1) $ 46,558 $ 164,899 $ 165,295 $ 159,952 $ 70,866 $ (118,341 ) $ (24,308 ) Criticized loans to total loans 0.74 % 2.62 % 2.64 % 2.56 % 1.15 % (1.88 ) (0.41 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 25,968 $ 35,459 $ 14,272 $ 15,248 $ 19,245 $ (9,491 ) $ 6,723 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - 112 - 242 - (112 ) - Nonperforming loans (2) 25,968 35,571 14,272 15,490 19,245 (9,603 ) 6,723 Other real estate owned, net - 117 117 772 772 (117 ) (772 ) Nonperforming assets (3) $ 25,968 $ 35,688 $ 14,389 $ 16,262 $ 20,017 $ (9,720 ) $ 5,951 Nonperforming assets to assets (2) 0.33 % 0.46 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.26 % -0.13 0.07 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.57 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.31 % -0.16 0.10 (1) Includes nonaccrual loans of $24.1 million, $34.4 million, $13.4 million, $13.6 million, and $18.4 million as of Q2-25, Q1-25, Q4-24, Q3-24, and Q2-24, respectively. (2) Excludes a $27.2 million nonperforming loan held-for-sale as of September 30, 2024. (3) Excludes repossessed personal property of $0.6 million, $0.7 million, $0.6 million, $1.2 million, and $1.2 million as of Q2-25, Q1-25, Q4-24, Q3-24, and Q2-24, respectively.





As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Allowance for credit losses related to loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 70,597 $ 70,147 $ 69,163 $ 67,729 $ 68,270 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 7,524 2,396 855 2,312 1,248 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (11,365 ) (1,946 ) 129 (878 ) (1,789 ) Balance at end of period $ 66,756 $ 70,597 $ 70,147 $ 69,163 $ 67,729 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.73 % 0.13 % -0.01 % 0.06 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.06 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,399 $ 2,074 $ 1,984 $ 2,010 $ 2,297 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items 107 325 90 (26 ) (287 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,506 $ 2,399 $ 2,074 $ 1,984 $ 2,010 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 915,847 $ 896,282 $ 782,587 $ 739,975 $ 795,391 (1) Annualized



Corporate Developments

On April 24, 2025, Hanmi's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2025 second quarter of $0.27 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on May 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call today, July 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi's Investor Relations website at where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2025 2025 Change 2024 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 380,050 $ 329,003 15.5 % $ 313,079 21.4 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 918,094 907,011 1.2 % 877,638 4.6 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 49,611 11,831 319.3 % 10,467 374.0 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,239,201 6,211,592 0.4 % 6,108,630 2.1 % Accrued interest receivable 23,749 23,536 0.9 % 23,958 -0.9 % Premises and equipment, net 20,607 20,866 -1.2 % 21,955 -6.1 % Customers' liability on acceptances 214 552 -61.2 % 551 -61.2 % Servicing assets 6,420 6,422 0.0 % 6,836 -6.1 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,031 11,031 0.0 % 11,048 -0.2 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,985 57,476 -0.9 % 56,534 0.8 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 140,016 133,330 5.0 % 139,266 0.5 % Total assets $ 7,862,363 $ 7,729,035 1.7 % $ 7,586,347 3.6 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,105,369 $ 2,066,659 1.9 % $ 1,959,963 7.4 % Interest-bearing 4,623,753 4,552,816 1.6 % 4,369,377 5.8 % Total deposits 6,729,122 6,619,475 1.7 % 6,329,340 6.3 % Accrued interest payable 30,567 29,646 3.1 % 47,699 -35.9 % Bank's liability on acceptances 214 552 -61.2 % 551 -61.2 % Borrowings 127,500 117,500 8.5 % 292,500 -56.4 % Subordinated debentures 130,960 130,799 0.1 % 130,318 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 81,166 79,578 2.0 % 78,880 2.9 % Total liabilities 7,099,529 6,977,550 1.7 % 6,879,288 3.2 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 34 34 0.0 % 34 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 592,825 591,942 0.1 % 588,647 0.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (54,511 ) (60,002 ) 9.2 % (78,000 ) 30.1 % Retained earnings 367,251 360,289 1.9 % 333,392 10.2 % Less treasury stock (142,765 ) (140,778 ) -1.4 % (137,014 ) -4.2 % Total stockholders' equity 762,834 751,485 1.5 % 707,059 7.9 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,862,363 $ 7,729,035 1.7 % $ 7,586,347 3.6 %





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2025 2025 Change 2024 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 92,589 $ 90,887 1.9 % $ 90,752 2.0 % Interest on securities 6,261 6,169 1.5 % 5,238 19.5 % Dividends on FHLB stock 354 360 -1.7 % 357 -0.8 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,129 1,841 15.6 % 2,313 -8.0 % Total interest and dividend income 101,333 99,257 2.1 % 98,660 2.7 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 41,924 40,559 3.4 % 46,495 -9.8 % Interest on borrowings 684 2,024 -66.2 % 1,896 -63.9 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,586 1,582 0.3 % 1,649 -3.8 % Total interest expense 44,194 44,165 0.1 % 50,040 -11.7 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 57,139 55,092 3.7 % 48,620 17.5 % Credit loss expense 7,631 2,721 180.4 % 961 694.1 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 49,508 52,371 -5.5 % 47,659 3.9 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,169 2,217 -2.2 % 2,429 -10.7 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,461 1,396 4.7 % 1,277 14.4 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 2,160 2,000 8.0 % 1,644 31.4 % Other operating income 2,281 2,113 8.0 % 2,707 -15.7 % Total noninterest income 8,071 7,726 4.5 % 8,057 0.2 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,069 20,972 5.2 % 20,434 8.0 % Occupancy and equipment 4,344 4,450 -2.4 % 4,607 -5.7 % Data processing 3,727 3,787 -1.6 % 3,686 1.1 % Professional fees 1,725 1,468 17.5 % 1,749 -1.4 % Supplies and communications 515 517 -0.4 % 570 -9.6 % Advertising and promotion 798 585 36.4 % 669 19.3 % Other operating expenses 3,169 3,205 -1.1 % 3,561 -11.0 % Total noninterest expense 36,347 34,984 3.9 % 35,276 3.0 % Income before tax 21,232 25,113 -15.5 % 20,440 3.9 % Income tax expense 6,115 7,441 -17.8 % 5,989 2.1 % Net income $ 15,117 $ 17,672 -14.5 % $ 14,451 4.6 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.50 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.48 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,948,836 29,937,660 30,055,913 Diluted 30,054,456 30,058,248 30,133,646 Common shares outstanding 30,176,568 30,233,514 30,272,110





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Percentage 2025 2024 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 183,476 $ 182,427 0.6 % Interest on securities 12,430 10,193 21.9 % Dividends on FHLB stock 714 719 -0.7 % Interest on deposits in other banks 3,969 4,914 -19.2 % Total interest and dividend income 200,589 198,253 1.2 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 82,483 92,133 -10.5 % Interest on borrowings 2,708 3,551 -23.7 % Interest on subordinated debentures 3,167 3,295 -3.9 % Total interest expense 88,358 98,979 -10.7 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 112,231 99,274 13.1 % Credit loss expense 10,352 1,188 771.4 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 101,879 98,086 3.9 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,387 4,878 -10.1 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 2,858 2,691 6.2 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 4,161 3,126 33.1 % Other operating income 4,390 5,095 -13.8 % Total noninterest income 15,796 15,790 0.0 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 43,041 42,019 2.4 % Occupancy and equipment 8,794 9,144 -3.8 % Data processing 7,514 7,237 3.8 % Professional fees 3,194 3,642 -12.3 % Supplies and communications 1,031 1,172 -12.0 % Advertising and promotion 1,382 1,576 -12.3 % Other operating expenses 6,374 6,930 -8.0 % Total noninterest expense 71,330 71,720 -0.5 % Income before tax 46,345 42,156 9.9 % Income tax expense 13,556 12,541 8.1 % Net income $ 32,789 $ 29,615 10.7 % Basic earnings per share: $ 1.09 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.08 $ 0.97 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,943,279 30,089,341 Diluted 30,048,704 30,166,181 Common shares outstanding 30,176,568 30,272,110





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,257,741 $ 92,589 5.93 % $ 6,189,531 $ 90,887 5.95 % $ 6,089,440 $ 90,752 5.99 % Securities (2) 993,975 6,261 2.55 % 1,001,499 6,169 2.49 % 979,671 5,238 2.17 % FHLB stock 16,385 354 8.65 % 16,385 360 8.92 % 16,385 357 8.77 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 200,266 2,129 4.26 % 176,028 1,841 4.24 % 180,177 2,313 5.16 % Total interest-earning assets 7,468,367 101,333 5.44 % 7,383,443 99,257 5.45 % 7,265,673 98,660 5.46 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 53,977 53,670 55,442 Allowance for credit losses (70,222 ) (69,648 ) (67,908 ) Other assets 250,241 249,148 252,410 Total assets $ 7,702,363 $ 7,616,613 $ 7,505,617 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 81,308 $ 29 0.15 % $ 79,369 $ 27 0.14 % $ 85,443 $ 32 0.15 % Money market and savings 2,109,221 17,342 3.30 % 2,037,224 16,437 3.27 % 1,845,870 17,324 3.77 % Time deposits 2,434,659 24,553 4.05 % 2,345,346 24,095 4.17 % 2,453,154 29,139 4.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,625,188 41,924 3.64 % 4,461,939 40,559 3.69 % 4,384,467 46,495 4.27 % Borrowings 60,134 684 4.58 % 179,444 2,024 4.57 % 169,525 1,896 4.50 % Subordinated debentures 130,880 1,586 4.84 % 130,718 1,582 4.84 % 130,239 1,649 5.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,816,202 44,194 3.68 % 4,772,101 44,165 3.75 % 4,684,231 50,040 4.30 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,934,985 1,895,953 1,883,765 Other liabilities 140,053 144,654 162,543 Stockholders' equity 811,123 803,905 775,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,702,363 $ 7,616,613 $ 7,505,617 Net interest income $ 57,139 $ 55,092 $ 48,620 Cost of deposits 2.56 % 2.59 % 2.98 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.76 % 1.70 % 1.16 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.07 % 3.02 % 2.69 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale

(2) Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.







Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,223,825 $ 183,476 5.94 % $ 6,113,664 $ 182,427 6.00 % Securities (2) 997,716 12,430 2.52 % 974,596 10,193 2.12 % FHLB stock 16,385 714 8.79 % 16,385 719 8.82 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 188,214 3,969 4.25 % 190,950 4,914 5.18 % Total interest-earning assets 7,426,140 200,589 5.44 % 7,295,595 198,253 5.46 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 53,824 56,912 Allowance for credit losses (69,936 ) (68,507 ) Other assets 249,697 248,555 Total assets $ 7,659,725 $ 7,532,555 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 80,344 $ 56 0.14 % $ 85,922 $ 61 0.14 % Money market and savings 2,073,421 33,779 3.29 % 1,830,478 33,877 3.72 % Time deposits 2,390,249 48,648 4.10 % 2,480,492 58,195 4.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,544,014 82,483 3.66 % 4,396,892 92,133 4.21 % Borrowings 119,460 2,708 4.57 % 165,972 3,551 4.30 % Subordinated debentures 130,799 3,167 4.84 % 130,163 3,295 5.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,794,273 88,358 3.72 % 4,693,027 98,979 4.24 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,915,577 1,902,477 Other liabilities 142,341 163,533 Stockholders' equity 807,534 773,518 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,659,725 $ 7,532,555 Net interest income $ 112,231 $ 99,274 Cost of deposits 2.58 % 2.94 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.73 % 1.22 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.05 % 2.74 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi's capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Hanmi Financial Corporation 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets $ 7,862,363 $ 7,729,035 $ 7,677,925 $ 7,712,299 $ 7,586,347 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,048 ) Tangible assets $ 7,851,332 $ 7,718,004 $ 7,666,894 $ 7,701,268 $ 7,575,299 Stockholders' equity (1) $ 762,834 $ 751,485 $ 732,174 $ 736,709 $ 707,059 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,031 ) (11,048 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 751,803 $ 740,454 $ 721,143 $ 725,678 $ 696,011 Stockholders' equity to assets 9.70 % 9.72 % 9.54 % 9.55 % 9.32 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.58 % 9.59 % 9.41 % 9.42 % 9.19 % Common shares outstanding 30,176,568 30,233,514 30,195,999 30,196,755 30,272,110 Tangible common equity per common share $ 24.91 $ 24.49 $ 23.88 $ 24.03 $ 22.99 (1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.



Preprovision Net Revenue

Preprovision net revenue is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP measure is used by management to measure Hanmi's core operational performance, excluding the impact of provisions for loan losses. By isolating preprovision net revenue, management can better understand the Company's profitability and make more informed strategic decisions. Preprovision net revenue is calculated adding income tax expense and credit loss expense to net income. Management believes this financial measure highlights the Company's net revenue activities and operational efficiency, excluding unpredictable credit loss expense.

The following table details the Company's preprovision net revenue, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:

Preprovision Net Revenue (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Percentage Change June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Q2-25 Q2-25 Hanmi Financial Corporation 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 vs. Q1-25 vs. Q2-24 Net income $ 15,117 $ 17,672 $ 17,695 $ 14,892 $ 14,451 Add back: Credit loss expense 7,631 2,721 945 2,286 961 Income tax expense 6,115 7,441 7,632 6,231 5,989 Preprovision net revenue $ 28,863 $ 27,834 $ 26,272 $ 23,409 $ 21,401 3.7 % 34.9 %