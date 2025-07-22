Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2025 Six-Month Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. 2025 Second-Quarter Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

● Earnings per share increased 46.2% year-over-year to $0.76 per diluted share ● Asset quality improved from the 2024 fourth quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing by 32 basis points to 1.30% ● Net interest margin expanded 37 basis points to 3.88% and increased 19 basis points from the 2025 first quarter ● Total loans increased $84.2 million, or 5.6% to a record $1.58 billion ● Total assets increased $96.2 million, or 5.3% to a record $1.92 billion ● Book value increased 4.3% to $26.74 from $25.63 per share, while tangible book value(1) increased 6.1% to $21.60 from $20.37 per share

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

“The second quarter of 2025 was another strong quarter of growth, profitability and value creation for Middlefield,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.“Total loans have increased at an 8.2% annualized rate since the beginning of the year to a record $1.58 billion, asset quality continued to improve sequentially, and our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 expanded 37 basis points year-over-year to 3.88%. These results led to strong growth in profitability during the quarter. Net income also benefited from a $1.2 million net gain on the exchange of real estate associated with the relocation of our Westerville, Ohio branch. Relocating our Westerville office is a great opportunity, supported by favorable demographics and underscores our multi-year strategy to expand our presence in the Central Ohio region. We expect our new Westerville branch to open in the second half of 2025.”

“I am pleased by the strong start to 2025 and the direction we are headed. We remain focused on investing in our platform, which includes upgrades to our technology infrastructure, adding new, experienced commercial bankers, and pursuing opportunities to expand Middlefield across our compelling Ohio markets. As a result of these efforts and the contributions of our high-performing team, we expect additional loan and core deposit growth to benefit profitability throughout the remainder of 2025,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2025 second quarter increased 15.6% to $17.4 million, compared to $15.1 million for the 2024 second quarter. The net interest margin for the 2025 second quarter was 3.88%, compared to 3.51% for the same period of 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased 11.6% to $33.5 million, compared to $30.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to strong loan growth, a decrease in FHLB advances, and an overall decline in rates for deposits. Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 3.79%, compared to 3.53% last year.

Noninterest income for the 2025 second quarter was $3.1 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period the previous year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income increased $1.5 million to $5.0 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2024. In April 2025, Middlefield completed an exchange of real estate with the City of Westerville, Ohio for a parcel of land that had a fair value of $1.5 million. In exchange, Middlefield transferred land and a building with related furnishings associated with its current branch located in Westerville, Ohio. The transferred branch had a net book value of $221,000. The exchange of real estate transaction resulted in a one-time, non-cash gain of $1.2 million.

For the 2025 second quarter, noninterest expense was $13.7 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2024 second quarter. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $25.8 million, compared to $23.9 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense for the 2025 second quarter included a $700,000 loss associated with recording a separate property located in Westerville, Ohio as held for sale.

Net income for the 2025 second quarter was $6.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $11.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the 2025 second quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $6.9 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same period of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $12.7 million, compared to $9.7 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2025, increased 5.3% to a record $1.92 billion, compared to $1.83 billion at June 30, 2024. Total loans at June 30, 2025, were a record $1.58 billion, compared to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2024. The 5.6% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, non-owner occupied, and owner occupied loans, partially offset by a reduction in construction and other loans and multifamily loans.

The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $161.1 million at June 30, 2025, compared with $166.4 million at June 30, 2024.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2025, increased 5.4% to $1.71 billion, compared to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2024. Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $1.59 billion, compared to $1.47 billion at June 30, 2024. The 8.4% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in savings deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 24.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 26.3% at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $165.1 million, compared to $86.5 million at June 30, 2024.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated,“Middlefield's highly profitable financial model, disciplined loan pricing, and strong liquidity levels provides us with the flexibility to support both loan and operational growth. We continue to monitor our funding mix to support our loan portfolio at a reasonable cost, and such actions contributed to a seven-basis point reduction in our cost of funds since the beginning of the year. Throughout the second half of 2025, we are focused on growing core deposits by improving the mix of commercial and industrial loans and growing treasury management relationships.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2025:

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Balance Percent of

CRE Portfolio Percent of

Loan Portfolio Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value Multi-Family $ 79,497 11.7 % 5.0 % 64.7 % Owner Occupied Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 56,806 8.3 % 3.6 % 55.6 % Other Services (except Public Administration) 40,734 6.0 % 2.6 % 58.2 % Manufacturing 17,919 2.6 % 1.1 % 44.4 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting 12,318 1.8 % 0.8 % 36.3 % Educational Services 11,844 1.7 % 0.7 % 50.1 % Other 57,024 8.3 % 3.6 % 54.1 % Total Owner Occupied $ 196,645 28.7 % 12.4 % Non-Owner Occupied Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 333,645 49.0 % 21.1 % 54.8 % Accommodation and Food Services 40,430 5.9 % 2.6 % 57.0 % Health Care and Social Assistance 19,456 2.9 % 1.2 % 65.9 % Manufacturing 7,412 1.1 % 0.5 % 46.7 % Other 4,089 0.7 % 0.3 % 76.4 % Total Non-Owner Occupied $ 405,032 59.6 % 25.7 % Total CRE $ 681,174 100.0 % 43.1 %



Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At June 30, 2025, stockholders' equity was $216.1 million, compared to $206.8 million at June 30, 2024. The 4.5% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025, was $26.74, compared to $25.63 at June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $174.6 million, compared to $164.3 million at June 30, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $21.60 at June 30, 2025, compared to $20.37 at June 30, 2024. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.42 per share, totaling $3.4 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01, or 5% from the previous year's $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.

At June 30, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.23%, compared to 11.31% at June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $411,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $49,000 for the same period of 2024.

Net recoveries were $227,000, or (0.03%) of average loans, annualized, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $97,000, or (0.01%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025, were $25.1 million, compared to $16.0 million at June 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to a $12.0 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2025, stood at $22.3 million, or 1.41% of total loans, compared to $21.8 million, or 1.46% of total loans at June 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.

Mr. Ranttila continued,“Asset quality demonstrates the success of our disciplined approach to credit quality and risk management, as nonperforming assets to total assets have improved to 1.30% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.56% at March 31, 2025, and 1.62% at December 31, 2024. Over the past six months, non-performing assets declined by $4.9 million from $30.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the successful payoff of one previously disclosed non-accruing loan. In addition, reductions in the reserve against individually analyzed loans as well as the reserve for unfunded commitments drove a $506,000 recovery for credit losses in the second quarter. We continue to expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western and Northeast Ohio markets that will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.”

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.92 billion at June 30, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 59,145 $ 56,150 $ 46,037 $ 61,851 $ 50,496 Federal funds sold 13,701 10,720 9,755 12,022 1,762 Cash and cash equivalents 72,846 66,870 55,792 73,873 52,258 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 161,116 165,014 165,802 169,895 166,424 Other investments 1,014 1,021 855 895 881 Loans held for sale 152 - - 249 - Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 196,645 185,412 181,447 187,313 182,809 Non-owner occupied 405,032 413,621 412,291 407,159 385,648 Multifamily 79,497 88,737 89,849 94,798 86,951 Residential real estate 357,217 351,274 353,442 345,748 337,121 Commercial and industrial 257,519 235,547 229,034 213,172 234,702 Home equity lines of credit 156,297 147,154 143,379 137,761 131,047 Construction and other 123,531 122,653 103,608 111,550 132,530 Consumer installment 6,187 5,951 6,564 7,030 6,896 Total loans 1,581,925 1,550,349 1,519,614 1,504,531 1,497,704 Less allowance for credit losses 22,335 22,401 22,447 22,526 21,795 Net loans 1,559,590 1,527,948 1,497,167 1,482,005 1,475,909 Premises and equipment, net 20,304 20,494 20,565 20,528 20,744 Premises and equipment held for sale 1,015 - - - - Goodwill 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,356 Core deposit intangibles 5,112 5,362 5,611 5,869 6,126 Bank-owned life insurance 35,102 34,866 35,259 35,049 34,802 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 31,762 30,425 35,952 32,916 34,686 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,924,369 $ 1,888,356 $ 1,853,359 $ 1,857,635 $ 1,828,186





June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 386,248 $ 369,492 $ 377,875 $ 390,933 $ 387,024 Interest-bearing demand 221,146 222,953 208,291 218,002 206,542 Money market 466,935 481,664 414,074 376,619 355,630 Savings 184,534 189,943 197,749 199,984 192,472 Time 334,755 275,673 247,704 327,231 327,876 Total deposits 1,593,618 1,539,725 1,445,693 1,512,769 1,469,544 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 89,000 110,000 172,400 106,000 125,000 Other borrowings 11,557 11,609 11,660 11,711 11,762 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,142 13,229 13,044 16,450 15,092 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,708,317 1,674,563 1,642,797 1,646,930 1,621,398 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,960,503 shares issued, 8,081,193 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 162,195 162,195 161,999 161,916 161,823 Additional paid-in capital 811 515 246 108 - Retained earnings 116,892 112,432 109,299 106,067 105,342 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,937 ) (20,440 ) (20,073 ) (16,477 ) (19,468 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of June 30, 2025 (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 216,052 213,793 210,562 210,705 206,788 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,924,369 $ 1,888,356 $ 1,853,359 $ 1,857,635 $ 1,828,186



MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Statements of Income 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 25,122 $ 23,387 $ 23,308 $ 23,441 $ 23,422 $ 48,509 $ 45,817 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 325 291 320 348 386 616 823 Federal funds sold 120 155 151 143 122 275 274 Investment securities: Taxable interest 526 530 528 528 505 1,056 972 Tax-exempt interest 960 960 961 962 966 1,920 1,938 Dividends on stock 183 150 170 191 198 333 387 Total interest and dividend income 27,236 25,473 25,438 25,613 25,599 52,709 50,211 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,789 7,885 8,582 8,792 8,423 16,674 15,889 Short-term borrowings 870 1,347 1,128 1,575 1,920 2,217 3,913 Other borrowings 140 143 173 173 173 283 357 Total interest expense 9,799 9,375 9,883 10,540 10,516 19,174 20,159 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,437 16,098 15,555 15,073 15,083 33,535 30,052 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (506 ) 95 (177 ) 2,234 87 (411 ) (49 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 17,943 16,003 15,732 12,839 14,996 33,946 30,101 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,061 989 1,068 959 971 2,050 1,880 Gain (Loss) on equity securities (7 ) (34 ) 56 14 (27 ) (41 ) (79 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 230 493 230 246 227 723 454 Gain on sale of loans 39 24 64 56 69 63 79 Revenue from investment services 310 268 237 206 269 578 473 Gain on exchange of real estate 1,229 - - - - 1,229 - Gross rental income - - - - - - 67 Other income 216 204 259 262 251 420 682 Total noninterest income 3,078 1,944 1,914 1,743 1,760 5,022 3,556 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,734 6,557 5,996 6,201 6,111 13,291 12,444 Occupancy expense 667 687 596 627 601 1,354 1,153 Equipment expense 248 225 221 203 261 473 501 Data processing costs 1,273 1,271 1,174 1,214 1,135 2,544 2,417 Ohio state franchise tax 399 399 390 399 397 798 794 Federal deposit insurance expense 267 267 293 255 256 534 507 Professional fees 521 598 611 539 557 1,119 1,115 Advertising expense 451 364 371 283 508 815 927 Software amortization expense 95 90 83 74 21 185 43 Core deposit intangible amortization 250 249 258 257 258 499 516 Loss on premises and equipment held for sale 693 - - - - 693 - Gross other real estate owned expenses - - - - - - 99 Other expense 2,053 1,486 1,810 1,819 1,797 3,539 3,351 Total noninterest expense 13,651 12,193 11,803 11,871 11,902 25,844 23,867 Income before income taxes 7,370 5,754 5,843 2,711 4,854 13,124 9,790 Income taxes 1,213 924 995 371 690 2,137 1,459 NET INCOME $ 6,157 $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 10,987 $ 8,331 PTPP (1) $ 6,864 $ 5,849 $ 5,666 $ 4,945 $ 4,941 $ 12,713 $ 9,741





(1) See section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.



MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.76 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 1.36 $ 1.04 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 1.36 $ 1.03 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 Book value per share (period end) $ 26.74 $ 26.46 $ 26.08 $ 26.11 $ 25.63 $ 26.74 $ 25.63 Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $ 21.60 $ 21.29 $ 20.88 $ 20.87 $ 20.37 $ 21.60 $ 20.37 Dividends declared $ 1,697 $ 1,697 $ 1,616 $ 1,615 $ 1,613 $ 3,394 $ 3,226 Dividend yield 2.80 % 3.05 % 2.84 % 2.76 % 3.34 % 2.81 % 3.34 % Dividend payout ratio 27.56 % 35.13 % 33.33 % 69.02 % 38.74 % 30.89 % 38.72 % Average shares outstanding - basic 8,081,193 8,078,805 8,071,905 8,071,032 8,067,144 8,080,006 8,079,174 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,113,572 8,097,545 8,092,357 8,086,872 8,072,499 8,107,066 8,084,529 Period ending shares outstanding 8,081,193 8,081,193 8,073,708 8,071,032 8,067,144 8,081,193 8,067,144 Selected ratios Return on average assets (Annualized) 1.29 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 0.50 % 0.91 % 1.17 % 0.91 % Return on average equity (Annualized) 11.53 % 9.22 % 9.19 % 4.45 % 8.15 % 10.39 % 8.16 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3) 14.31 % 11.48 % 11.50 % 5.58 % 10.29 % 12.92 % 10.30 % Efficiency (4) 64.49 % 65.22 % 65.05 % 67.93 % 67.97 % 64.83 % 68.32 % Equity to assets at period end 11.23 % 11.32 % 11.36 % 11.34 % 11.31 % 11.23 % 11.31 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.72 % 0.65 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.64 % 1.36 % 1.30 %





(1) See section“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.







For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Yields 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) 6.40 % 6.17 % 6.12 % 6.19 % 6.27 % 6.29 % 6.19 % Investment securities (1) (2) 3.64 % 3.69 % 3.63 % 3.62 % 3.59 % 3.67 % 3.56 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.13 % 3.57 % 4.23 % 4.27 % 4.59 % 3.84 % 4.74 % Total interest-earning assets 6.03 % 5.81 % 5.78 % 5.84 % 5.92 % 5.92 % 5.85 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 2.49 % 2.13 % 2.07 % 2.16 % 1.93 % 2.31 % 1.90 % Money market deposits 3.53 % 3.38 % 3.81 % 3.93 % 3.95 % 3.46 % 3.88 % Savings deposits 0.86 % 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.64 % 0.84 % 0.61 % Certificates of deposit 3.66 % 3.93 % 4.21 % 4.49 % 4.57 % 3.79 % 4.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.95 % 2.82 % 3.05 % 3.17 % 3.15 % 2.89 % 3.02 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 4.54 % 4.58 % 4.93 % 5.54 % 5.60 % 4.56 % 5.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.06 % 3.01 % 3.21 % 3.41 % 3.45 % 3.04 % 3.34 % Cost of deposits 2.21 % 2.10 % 2.24 % 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.16 % 2.19 % Cost of funds 2.34 % 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.32 % 2.52 % Net interest margin (3) 3.88 % 3.69 % 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.51 % 3.79 % 3.53 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset quality data 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming assets (1) $ 25,052 $ 29,550 $ 29,984 $ 30,078 $ 15,961 Allowance for credit losses $ 22,335 $ 22,401 $ 22,447 $ 22,526 $ 21,795 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.41 % 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.46 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ (18 ) $ (209 ) $ 151 $ 1,382 $ (29 ) Year-to-date (227 ) (209 ) 1,436 1,285 (97 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date (0.00 %) (0.06 %) 0.04 % 0.36 % (0.01 %) Year-to-date (0.03 %) (0.06 %) 0.10 % 0.11 % (0.01 %) Nonperforming loans/total loans 1.58 % 1.91 % 1.97 % 2.00 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 89.15 % 75.81 % 74.86 % 74.89 % 136.55 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.30 % 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 0.87 %





(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.



MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Stockholders' equity $ 216,052 $ 213,793 $ 210,562 $ 210,705 $ 206,788 Less goodwill and other intangibles 41,468 41,718 41,967 42,225 42,482 Tangible common equity $ 174,584 $ 172,075 $ 168,595 $ 168,480 $ 164,306 Shares outstanding 8,081,193 8,081,193 8,073,708 8,071,032 8,067,144 Tangible book value per share $ 21.60 $ 21.29 $ 20.88 $ 20.87 $ 20.37







Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Average stockholders' equity $ 214,144 $ 212,465 $ 209,864 $ 209,096 $ 205,379 $ 213,235 $ 205,330 Less average goodwill and other intangibles 41,589 41,839 42,092 42,350 42,607 41,714 42,609 Average tangible common equity $ 172,555 $ 170,626 $ 167,772 $ 166,746 $ 162,772 $ 171,521 $ 162,721 Net income $ 6,157 $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 10,987 $ 8,331 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 14.31 % 11.48 % 11.50 % 5.58 % 10.29 % 12.92 % 10.30 %







Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 6,157 $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 10,987 $ 8,331 Add income taxes 1,213 924 995 371 690 2,137 1,459 Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses (506 ) 95 (177 ) 2,234 87 (411 ) (49 ) PTPP $ 6,864 $ 5,849 $ 5,666 $ 4,945 $ 4,941 $ 12,713 $ 9,741



MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,576,050 $ 25,122 6.40 % $ 1,503,440 $ 23,422 6.27 % Investment securities (1) (2) 191,619 1,486 3.64 % 191,752 1,471 3.62 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 61,012 628 4.13 % 61,891 706 4.59 % Total interest-earning assets 1,828,681 27,236 6.03 % 1,757,083 25,599 5.93 % Noninterest-earning assets 79,414 86,431 Total assets $ 1,908,095 $ 1,843,514 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 217,859 $ 1,353 2.49 % $ 209,965 $ 1,009 1.93 % Money market deposits 489,525 4,313 3.53 % 337,937 3,320 3.95 % Savings deposits 188,999 404 0.86 % 192,577 305 0.64 % Certificates of deposit 297,727 2,719 3.66 % 333,542 3,789 4.57 % Short-term borrowings 77,666 870 4.49 % 138,656 1,920 5.57 % Other borrowings 11,588 140 4.85 % 11,791 173 5.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,283,364 9,799 3.06 % 1,224,468 10,516 3.45 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 397,493 396,626 Other liabilities 13,094 17,042 Stockholders' equity 214,144 205,379 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,908,095 $ 1,843,514 Net interest income $ 17,437 $ 15,083 Interest rate spread (4) 2.97 % 2.48 % Net interest margin (5) 3.88 % 3.52 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.49 % 143.50 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $266 and $289 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.







For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2025 2025 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,576,050 $ 25,122 6.40 % $ 1,537,337 $ 23,387 6.17 % Investment securities (1) (2) 191,619 1,486 3.64 % 191,996 1,490 3.69 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 61,012 628 4.13 % 67,661 596 3.57 % Total interest-earning assets 1,828,681 27,236 6.03 % 1,796,994 25,473 5.81 % Noninterest-earning assets 79,414 84,542 Total assets $ 1,908,095 $ 1,881,536 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 217,859 $ 1,353 2.49 % $ 220,192 $ 1,154 2.13 % Money market deposits 489,525 4,313 3.53 % 458,446 3,816 3.38 % Savings deposits 188,999 404 0.86 % 192,931 388 0.82 % Certificates of deposit 297,727 2,719 3.66 % 261,006 2,527 3.93 % Short-term borrowings 77,666 870 4.49 % 120,238 1,347 4.54 % Other borrowings 11,588 140 4.85 % 11,639 143 4.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,283,364 9,799 3.06 % 1,264,452 9,375 3.01 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 397,493 390,354 Other liabilities 13,094 14,265 Stockholders' equity 214,144 212,465 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,908,095 $ 1,881,536 Net interest income $ 17,437 $ 16,098 Interest rate spread (4) 2.97 % 2.80 % Net interest margin (5) 3.88 % 3.69 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.49 % 142.12 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $266 and $272 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.







For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,556,693 $ 48,509 6.29 % $ 1,489,992 $ 45,817 6.19 % Investment securities (1) (2) 191,807 2,976 3.67 % 191,801 2,910 3.59 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 64,336 1,224 3.84 % 63,015 1,484 4.74 % Total interest-earning assets 1,812,836 52,709 5.92 % 1,744,808 50,211 5.85 % Noninterest-earning assets 81,979 88,291 Total assets $ 1,894,815 $ 1,833,099 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 219,026 $ 2,506 2.31 % $ 210,487 $ 1,986 1.90 % Money market deposits 473,985 8,130 3.46 % 318,208 6,147 3.88 % Savings deposits 190,965 792 0.84 % 196,828 594 0.61 % Certificates of deposit 279,366 5,246 3.79 % 333,706 7,162 4.32 % Short-term borrowings 98,952 2,217 4.52 % 141,507 3,913 5.56 % Other borrowings 11,614 283 4.91 % 11,815 357 6.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,273,908 19,174 3.04 % 1,212,551 20,159 3.34 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 393,923 398,417 Other liabilities 13,749 16,801 Stockholders' equity 213,235 205,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,894,815 $ 1,833,099 Net interest income $ 33,535 $ 30,052 Interest rate spread (4) 2.88 % 2.51 % Net interest margin (5) 3.79 % 3.53 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.31 % 143.90 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $538 and $570 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





