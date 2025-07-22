Electrocore To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

Needham 10 th Annual Virtual MedTech and Diagnostics Conference , taking place virtually on Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Management will host will host one-on-one meetings throughout both days.

Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference , taking place in Massachusetts on Tuesday, August 12 and Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at the InterContinental in Boston. Management will be presenting on Tuesday, August 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings throughout both days.



Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms or reach out the electroCore Investor Relations at ... .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company's two leading prescription products to treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator. Additionally, the company commercializes its Truvaga products, handheld, and personal use nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies, to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit .

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

...