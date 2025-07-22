Xometry To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 5, 2025
Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its second quarter 2025 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com .
Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 20 25 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call
- Tuesday, August 5, 2025 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT To register please use the following link: You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at to listen to a live webcast of the call
The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website.
About Xometry
Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at and .
Investor Contact
Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
...
Media Contact
Lauran Cacciatori
VP Communications
773-610-0806
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment