Jushi Holdings Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 5, 2025


2025-07-22 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the“Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Event: Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: 1-844-676-1334 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free)
Conference ID 10199749
Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until September 5, 2025 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi's Investor Relations website .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations
Trent Woloveck
Co-Chief Strategy Director
614-271-4349
...
...


