Jushi Holdings Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 5, 2025
|Event:
|Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
|Date:
|Tuesday, August 5, 2025
|Time:
|4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|Live Call:
|1-844-676-1334 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free)
|Conference ID
|10199749
|Webcast:
|Register
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until September 5, 2025 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi's Investor Relations website .
About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .
For further information, please contact:
Jushi Investor Relations
Trent Woloveck
Co-Chief Strategy Director
614-271-4349
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
