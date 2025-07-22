Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about August 20, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 6, 2025.

James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the second quarter of 2025, along with strong overall loan growth and core deposit growth. Core deposits increased $81.4 million, or 5.2%, since year-end, which will be beneficial as we continue to lower deposit costs and reduce our reliance on time deposits. We are also pleased to report that our commercial and industrial loan portfolio increased $22.8 million, or 10.8%, during the six months ended June 30, 2025, and our residential real estate portfolio increased $29.7 million, or 3.8%, during the same period. Growth in commercial and industrial loans is a strategic priority for the Company as we remain focused on meeting the needs of our business and commercial customers.

We believe our balance sheet structure will continue to have a positive impact on earnings in the current interest rate environment. Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 13.6%, from the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the three months ended June 30, 2025, while the net interest margin increased 31 basis points from 2.49% to 2.80% during the same period. Our loan growth and disciplined approach to managing funding costs have allowed us to expand our net interest margin as we continue to decrease the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and our reliance on time deposits. Our asset quality remains solid, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.21%, and total delinquency as a percentage of total loans of 0.18%.”

Hagan concluded,“Our capital position continues to remain strong, and the Company is considered to be well-capitalized as defined by the regulators. We remain disciplined in our capital management strategies and during the six months ended June 30, 2025, we repurchased 497,318 shares of common stock with an average price per share of $9.31. We continue to believe that buying back shares, at current prices, represents a prudent use of the Company's capital. On April 22, 2025, we announced a new repurchase plan (the“2025 Plan”) which commenced upon the completion of the 2024 Repurchase Plan (the“2024 Plan”). On June 3, 2025, we announced the completion of the 2024 Plan, under which the Company repurchased a total of 1.0 million shares at an average price per share of $8.79. We are pleased with our second quarter results and are committed to delivering long-term value to shareholders through capital management strategies, which include continued loan growth, share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.”

Key Highlights:

Loans and Deposits

Total gross loans increased $22.1 million, or 1.1%, from $2.1 billion, or 77.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 to $2.1 billion, or 77.1% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The increase in total gross loans was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $29.7 million, or 3.8%, and an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $22.8 million, or 10.8%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans of $29.5 million, or 2.7%, and a decrease in consumer loans of $879,000, or 20.0%.

At June 30, 2025, total deposits of $2.3 billion increased $67.5 million, or 3.0%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $81.4 million, or 5.2%, from $1.6 billion, or 68.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, to $1.6 billion, or 70.4% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025. Time deposits decreased $13.9 million, or 2.0%, from $703.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $689.7 million at June 30, 2025. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at December 31, 2024. The Company did not have brokered time deposits at June 30, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased from 91.5% at December 31, 2024 to 89.8% at June 30, 2025.

Allowance for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $19.7 million, or 0.94% of total loans, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for loan losses, as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, was 343.1% and 362.9% at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. At June 30, 2025, nonaccrual loans totaled $5.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Total delinquent loans decreased from $5.0 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 to $3.9 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin increased 31 basis points, from 2.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased 31 basis points from 2.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 2.82%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the 2025 Plan, pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of its common stock, or approximately 4.8%, of the Company's then-outstanding shares of common stock, upon the completion of the 2024 Plan. On June 3, 2025, the Company announced the completion of its 2024 Plan under which the Company repurchased a total of 1.0 million shares at an average price per share of $8.79.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 290,609 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $9.45. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 497,318 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $9.31. As of June 30, 2025, there were 975,000 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2025 Plan.

The repurchase of shares under our 2025 Plan is administered through an independent broker. The shares of common stock repurchased under the 2025 Plan have been and will continue to be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number, or value, of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that the Company's management (“Management”) determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of additional share repurchases under the 2025 Plan will depend on a number of factors, including the Company's stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value

The Company's book value per share was $11.68 at June 30, 2025 compared to $11.30 at December 31, 2024, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.38, or 3.6%, from $10.63 at December 31, 2024 to $11.01 at June 30, 2025. See pages 19-21 for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported an increase in net income of $2.3 million, or 99.3%, from $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 13.6%, the provision for credit losses decreased $757,000, non-interest income increased $652,000, or 23.6%, and non-interest expense increased $472,000, or 3.1%. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.69% and 7.76%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.35% and 3.94%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

On a sequential quarter basis, net interest income, our primary driver of revenues, increased $2.1 million, or 13.6%, to $17.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $1.2 million, or 4.1%, and a decrease in interest expense of $933,000, or 7.2%. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $425,000 in prepayment penalties related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio. The $933,000, or 7.2%, decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The net interest margin was 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Excluding the prepayment penalties discussed above, the net interest margin increased 24 basis points from 2.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets and a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 13 basis points from 4.56%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 4.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 16 basis points from 4.89%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to 5.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the same period, average loans increased $7.8 million, or 0.4%, and average securities increased $9.7 million, or 2.7%, while average short-term investments decreased $17.4 million, or 22.9%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased 18 basis points from 2.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 1.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, decreased seven basis points to 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 1.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The average cost of time deposits decreased 42 basis points from 4.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, was 5.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $3.2 million, or 0.6%, from $569.6 million, or 24.8%, of total average deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $572.8 million, or 24.9% of total average deposits, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(Reversal of) Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $615,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $142,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The reversal of credit losses was a result of a recovery in the amount of $624,000 on a previously charged-off commercial relationship acquired on October 21, 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. As of June 30, 2025, the relationship has been paid in full and the Company does not expect to charge-off or recover any additional funds from the borrower. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded net recoveries of $585,000 compared to net charge-offs of $29,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $652,000, or 23.6%, to $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, service charges and fees on deposits increased $244,000, or 10.7%, to $2.5 million from the three months ended March 31, 2025. Income from bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) increased $43,000, or 9.1%, from the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $516,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $4,000 from mortgage banking activities, compared to a gain of $7,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $25,000, compared to unrealized losses of $5,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported gains on non-marketable equity investments of $243,000 and did not have comparable income during the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported $95,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not have comparable income during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $472,000, or 3.1%, to $15.7 million from $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Salaries and related benefits increased $418,000, or 5.0%, due to an increase in deferred compensation expense to reflect updated performance award estimates and a full quarter of annual salary merit increases. Debit card processing and ATM network costs increased $97,000, or 16.8%, professional fees increased $77,000, or 14.1%, data processing expense increased $51,000, or 5.8%, advertising expense increased $14,000, or 3.3%, furniture and equipment expense increased $4,000, or 0.8%, and other non-interest expense increased $4,000, or 0.3%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy expense of $147,000, or 10.4%, primarily due to a decrease in snow removal costs of $140,000. FDIC insurance expense decreased $32,000, or 7.4%, and software related expenses decreased $14,000, or 2.1%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the three months ended March 31, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 74.4% and 83.0%, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 75.3% compared to 83.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decreases in the efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by higher revenues during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company's detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. See pages 19-21 for the related adjusted efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.4 million, with an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared to $664,000, with an effective tax rate of 22.4%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in tax expense is due to higher projected pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

The Company reported an increase in net income of $1.1 million, or 30.7%, from $3.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income increased $3.2 million, or 21.9%, provision for credit losses decreased $321,000, non-interest income decreased $423,000, or 11.0%, and non-interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 9.4%, during the same period. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.69% and 7.76%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.55% and 6.03%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.2 million, or 21.9%, to $17.6 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.8 million, or 10.5%, and a decrease in interest expense of $362,000, or 2.9%. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $425,000 in prepayment penalties related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $129.4 million, or 5.4%, increase in average interest-earning assets and a 20 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, from the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The net interest margin increased 38 basis points from 2.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the prepayment penalties discussed above, the net interest margin increased 31 basis points from 2.42%, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.73%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets and a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 20 basis points from 4.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 4.69%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 20 basis points from 4.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.05%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, average interest-earning assets increased $129.4 million, or 5.4% to $2.5 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $64.2 million, or 3.2%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $44.3 million, or 309.1%, and an increase in average securities of $20.2 million, or 5.7%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased 18 basis points from 2.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 1.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 14 basis points from 0.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of time deposits decreased 70 basis points from 4.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased four basis points from 5.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.04%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $24.1 million, or 4.4%, from $548.8 million, or 25.7% of total average deposits, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, to $572.8 million, or 24.9% of total average deposits, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Reversal of Credit Losses

During the three months ended June, 30, 2025, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $615,000, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $294,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The reversal of credit losses recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was a result of a recovery in the amount of $624,000 on a previously charged-off commercial relationship acquired on October 21, 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. As of June 30, 2025, the relationship has been paid in full and the Company does not expect to charge-off or recover any additional funds from the borrower. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $585,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to net charge-offs of $10,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income decreased $423,000, or 11.0%, to $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, service charges and fees on deposits increased $187,000, or 8.0%, income from BOLI increased $14,000, or 2.8%, from $502,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $516,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities of $25,000, compared to unrealized gain on marketable equity securities of $4,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $243,000 on non-marketable equity investments, compared to a gain of $987,000 on non-marketable equity investments during the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported $95,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not have comparable income during the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported $4,000 in gains from mortgage banking activities and did not have comparable income during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 9.4%, to $15.7 million from $14.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest expense was due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $930,000, or 11.8%, an increase in advertising and marketing expense of $104,000, or 30.7%, an increase in data processing expense of $87,000, or 10.3%, an increase in software related expense of $79,000, or 14.0%, an increase in FDIC insurance expense of $76,000, or 23.5%, an increase in occupancy expense of $47,000, or 3.9%, an increase in professional fees of $42,000, or 7.2%, an increase in debit card and ATM processing fees of $31,000, or 4.8%, an increase in furniture and equipment expense of $8,000, or 1.7%, and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $62,000, or 4.4%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 74.4%, compared to 78.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 75.3% compared to 82.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decreases in the efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by an increase in total revenues, defined as the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. See pages 19-21 for the related ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared to $771,000, or an effective tax rate of 18.0%, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase is due to higher projected pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net Income for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $6.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.52% and 5.87% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to 0.51% and 5.53% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 11.3%, to $33.2 million, compared to $29.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in interest income of $4.6 million, or 8.7%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.3 million, or 5.4%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the net interest margin increased 14 basis points from 2.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.64%. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded $425,000 and $8,000, respectively, in prepayment penalties related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio. Excluding the prepayment penalties, the net interest margin increased 11 basis points from 2.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 2.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 4.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 4.84% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, average interest-earning assets increased $128.0 million, or 5.3%, to $2.5 billion, from the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average loans of $58.0 million, or 2.9%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $55.4 million, or 467.4%, and an increase in average securities of $13.1 million, or 3.7%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, was 2.07% for each of the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 23 basis points to 1.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from 0.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The average cost of time deposits decreased 36 basis points from 4.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.90% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased eight basis points from 4.96% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.04% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $18.0 million, or 3.3%, from $553.2 million, or 25.9% of total average deposits, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $571.2 million, or 24.8% of total average deposits, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Reversal of Credit Losses

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $473,000, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $844,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to changes in the loan mix as well as economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL methodology. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve's actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $556,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to net recoveries of $57,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of $624,000 on a previously charged-off commercial relationship acquired on October 21, 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. As of June 30, 2025, the relationship has been paid in full and the Company does not expect to charge-off or recover any additional funds from the borrower.

Non-Interest Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income decreased $338,000, or 5.2%, from $6.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $6.2 million. During the same period, service charges and fees on deposits increased $252,000, or 5.5%, and income from BOLI increased $34,000, or 3.6%. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $243,000 on non-marketable equity investments, compared to a gain of $987,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported $95,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not have comparable income during the six months ended June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $20,000, compared to unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $12,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Gains and losses from the investment portfolio vary from quarter to quarter based on market conditions, as well as the related yield curve and valuation changes. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported $11,000 in gains from mortgage banking activities and did not have comparable gains or losses during the six months ended June 30, 2024. In addition, during the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a loss on the disposal of premises and equipment of $6,000 and did not have a comparable gain or loss during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $1.7 million, or 6.0%, to $30.8 million, compared to $29.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million, or 6.8%, due to an increase in deferred compensation expense to reflect updated performance award estimates. Advertising expense increased $184,000, or 26.7%, data processing increased $107,000, or 6.3%, FDIC insurance expense increased $97,000, or 13.2%, occupancy expense increased $96,000, or 3.7%, debit card and ATM processing fees increased $56,000, or 4.7%, software related expenses increased $39,000, or 3.1%, professional fees increased $19,000, or 1.7%, furniture and equipment expense increased $11,000, or 1.1%, and other non-interest expense increased $36,000, or 1.4%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 78.4%, compared to 80.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 78.9%, compared to 82.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decreases in the efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by higher revenues, defined as the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, during the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See pages 19-21 for the related efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 23.2%, compared to $1.6 million, representing an effective tax rate of 19.8%, for six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase is due to higher projected pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $58.1 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in total gross loans of $22.1 million, or 1.1%, an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $26.9 million, or 40.4%, and an increase in investment securities of $10.8 million, or 2.9%.

Investments

At June 30, 2025, the investment securities portfolio totaled $376.9 million, or 13.9% of total assets, compared to $366.1 million, or 13.8% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio, recorded at fair market value, increased $18.1 million, or 11.3%, from $160.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $178.8 million. The held-to-maturity securities portfolio, recorded at amortized cost, decreased $7.4 million, or 3.6%, from $205.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $197.7 million at June 30, 2025.

At June 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $26.6 million, or 12.9% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities portfolio, compared to unrealized losses of $31.2 million, or 16.2% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity securities portfolio of $35.4 million, or 17.8% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio, compared to $39.4 million, or 19.2% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio at December 31, 2024.

The securities in which the Company may invest are limited by regulation. Federally chartered savings banks have authority to invest in various types of assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, mortgage-backed securities, certain certificates of deposit of insured financial institutions, repurchase agreements, overnight and short-term loans to other banks, corporate debt instruments and marketable equity securities. The securities, with the exception of $8.7 million in corporate bonds, are issued by the United States government or government-sponsored enterprises and are therefore either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed as to the timely payment of contractual principal and interest. These positions are deemed to have no credit impairment, therefore, the disclosed unrealized losses with the securities portfolio relate primarily to changes in prevailing interest rates. In all cases, price improvement in future periods will be realized as the issuances approach maturity.

Management regularly reviews the portfolio for securities in an unrealized loss position. At June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not record any credit impairment charges on its securities portfolio and attributed the unrealized losses primarily due to fluctuations in general interest rates or changes in expected prepayments and not due to credit quality. The primary objective of the Company's investment portfolio is to provide liquidity and to secure municipal deposit accounts while preserving the safety of principal. The available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios are both eligible for pledging to the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) as collateral for borrowings. The portfolios are comprised of high-credit quality investments and both portfolios generated cash flows monthly from interest, principal amortization and payoffs, which support's the Bank's objective to provide liquidity.

Total Loans

Total gross loans increased $22.1 million, or 1.1%, from $2.1 billion, or 77.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 to $2.1 billion, or 77.1% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The increase in total gross loans was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $29.7 million, or 3.8%, and an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $22.8 million, or 10.8%. The increase in commercial and industrial loans was partially due to an increase in line of credit utilization, from 21.9% at December 31, 2024 to 26.1% at June 30, 2025. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans of $29.5 million, or 2.7%, and a decrease in consumer loans of $879,000, or 20.0%.

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by the major classification of loans at the periods indicated: