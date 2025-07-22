Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial real estate loans:
|Non-owner occupied
|$
|859,162
|$
|880,828
|Owner occupied
|187,043
|194,904
|Total commercial real estate loans
|1,046,205
|1,075,732
|Residential real estate loans:
|Residential
|677,356
|653,802
|Home equity
|128,003
|121,857
|Total residential real estate loans
|805,359
|775,659
|Commercial and industrial loans
|234,505
|211,656
|Consumer loans
|3,512
|4,391
|Total gross loans
|2,089,581
|2,067,438
|Unamortized premiums and net deferred loans fees and costs
|3,050
|2,751
|Total loans
|$
|2,092,631
|$
|2,070,189
Credit Quality
Management continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for any signs of deterioration in borrowers' financial condition and also in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market continues to adjust to higher vacancies and interest rates. We continue to proactively take steps to mitigate risk in our loan portfolio.
Total delinquency was $3.9 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.24% of total loans at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, nonaccrual loans totaled $5.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, there were no loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing interest. Total nonaccrual assets totaled $5.8 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.
At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $19.7 million, or 0.94% of total loans and 343.1% of nonaccrual loans, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.94% of total loans and 362.9% of nonaccrual loans, at December 31, 2024. Total criticized loans, defined as special mention and substandard loans, decreased $12.3 million, or 32.0%, from $38.4 million, or 1.9% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 to $26.1 million, or 1.2% of total gross loans, at June 30, 2025.
Our commercial real estate portfolio is comprised of diversified property types and primarily within our geographic footprint. At June 30, 2025, the commercial real estate portfolio totaled $1.0 billion, and represented 50.1% of total gross loans. Of the $1.0 billion, $859.2 million, or 82.1%, was categorized as non-owner occupied commercial real estate and represented 316.9% of the Bank's total risk-based capital. More details on the diversification of the loan portfolio are available in the supplementary earnings presentation.
Deposits
At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $2.3 billion and increased $67.5 million, or 3.0%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $81.4 million, or 5.2%, from $1.6 billion, or 68.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, to $1.6 billion, or 70.4% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $29.6 million, or 5.2%, to $595.3 million, and represent 25.5% of total deposits, money market accounts increased $25.3 million, or 3.8%, to $686.8 million, interest-bearing checking accounts increased $18.3 million, or 12.2%, to $168.7 million, and savings accounts increased $8.1 million, or 4.5%, to $189.7 million.
Time deposits decreased $13.9 million, or 2.0%, from $703.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $689.7 million at June 30, 2025. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at December 31, 2024. The Company did not have brokered time deposits at June 30, 2025. We continue our disciplined and focused approach to core relationship management and customer outreach to meet funding requirements and liquidity needs, with an emphasis on retaining a long-term core customer relationship base by competing for and retaining deposits in our local market. At June 30, 2025, the Bank's uninsured deposits totaled $688.4 million, or 29.5% of total deposits, compared to $643.6 million, or 28.4% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024.
The table below is a summary of our deposit balances for the periods noted:
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Core Deposits:
|Demand accounts
|$
|595,263
|$
|565,620
|$
|553,329
|Interest-bearing accounts
|168,679
|150,348
|149,100
|Savings accounts
|189,716
|181,618
|186,171
|Money market accounts
|686,774
|661,478
|611,501
|Total Core Deposits
|$
|1,640,432
|$
|1,559,064
|$
|1,500,101
|Time Deposits:
|689,681
|703,583
|671,708
|Total Deposits:
|$
|2,330,113
|$
|2,262,647
|$
|2,171,809
FHLB and Subordinated Debt
At June 30, 2025, total borrowings decreased $1.3 million, or 1.1%, from $123.1 million at December 31, 2024 to $121.8 million. At June 30, 2025, short-term borrowings decreased $1.4 million, or 25.1%, to $4.0 million, compared to $5.4 million at December 31, 2024. Long-term borrowings were $98.0 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, borrowings also consisted of $19.8 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $452.7 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $383.8 million of additional borrowing capacity under the FRB Discount Window and $25.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit with correspondent banks.
Capital
At June 30, 2025, shareholders' equity was $239.4 million, or 8.8% of total assets, compared to $235.9 million, or 8.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The change was primarily attributable to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $3.5 million, cash dividends paid of $2.9 million, repurchase of shares at a cost of $4.7 million, partially offset by net income of $6.9 million. At June 30, 2025, total shares outstanding were 20,494,501. The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of regulatory minimum requirements to be considered well-capitalized as defined by regulators and internal Company targets.
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Company
|Bank
|Company
|Bank
|Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
|14.42
|%
|13.69
|%
|14.38
|%
|13.65
|%
|Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
|12.40
|%
|12.67
|%
|12.37
|%
|12.64
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
|12.40
|%
|12.67
|%
|12.37
|%
|12.64
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (to Adjusted Average Assets)
|9.10
|%
|9.29
|%
|9.14
|%
|9.34
|%
Dividends
Although the Company has historically paid quarterly dividends on its common stock and currently intends to continue to pay such dividends, the Company's ability to pay such dividends depends on a number of factors, including restrictions under federal laws and regulations on the Company's ability to pay dividends, and as a result, there can be no assurance that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.
About Western New England Bancorp, Inc.
Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. To learn more, visit our website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, and business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“planned,”“estimated,” and“potential.” Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include, but are not limited to:
- unpredictable changes in general economic or political conditions, financial markets, fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry; unstable political and economic conditions, including changes in tariff policies, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including recent sustained increases and potential future increases in interest rates that reduce margins; the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigation; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; failure or circumvention of our internal controls or procedures; changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues; increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments; the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk; certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future; the duration and scope of potential pandemics, including the emergence of new variants and the response thereto; new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks; changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
| WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Other Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
|Loans
|$
|26,214
|$
|24,984
|$
|25,183
|$
|25,134
|$
|24,340
|$
|51,198
|$
|48,581
|Securities
|2,588
|2,422
|2,273
|2,121
|2,141
|5,010
|4,255
|Other investments
|169
|191
|214
|189
|148
|360
|284
|Short-term investments
|641
|840
|916
|396
|173
|1,481
|286
|Total interest and dividend income
|29,612
|28,437
|28,586
|27,840
|26,802
|58,049
|53,406
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Deposits
|10,437
|11,376
|11,443
|11,165
|10,335
|21,813
|19,628
|Short-term borrowings
|47
|54
|60
|71
|186
|101
|469
|Long-term debt
|1,232
|1,219
|1,557
|1,622
|1,557
|2,451
|2,985
|Subordinated debt
|254
|254
|253
|254
|254
|508
|508
|Total interest expense
|11,970
|12,903
|13,313
|13,112
|12,332
|24,873
|23,590
|Net interest and dividend income
|17,642
|15,534
|15,273
|14,728
|14,470
|33,176
|29,816
|(REVERSAL OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|(615
|)
|142
|(762
|)
|941
|(294
|)
|(473
|)
|(844
|)
|Net interest and dividend income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses
|18,257
|15,392
|16,035
|13,787
|14,764
|33,649
|30,660
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Service charges and fees on deposits
|2,528
|2,284
|2,301
|2,341
|2,341
|4,812
|4,560
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|516
|473
|486
|470
|502
|989
|955
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities
|25
|(5
|)
|(9
|)
|10
|4
|20
|12
|Gain (loss) on sale of mortgages
|4
|7
|(11
|)
|246
|-
|11
|-
|Gain on non-marketable equity investments
|243
|-
|300
|-
|987
|243
|987
|Loss on disposal of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6
|)
|Other income
|95
|-
|187
|74
|-
|95
|-
|Total non-interest income
|3,411
|2,759
|3,254
|3,141
|3,834
|6,170
|6,508
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employees benefits
|8,831
|8,413
|8,429
|8,112
|7,901
|17,244
|16,145
|Occupancy
|1,265
|1,412
|1,256
|1,217
|1,218
|2,677
|2,581
|Furniture and equipment
|491
|487
|505
|483
|483
|978
|967
|Data processing
|933
|882
|900
|869
|846
|1,815
|1,708
|Software
|645
|659
|642
|612
|566
|1,304
|1,265
|Debit/ATM card processing expense
|674
|577
|593
|649
|643
|1,251
|1,195
|Professional fees
|623
|546
|471
|540
|581
|1,169
|1,150
|FDIC insurance
|399
|431
|389
|338
|323
|830
|733
|Advertising
|443
|429
|310
|271
|339
|872
|688
|Other
|1,352
|1,348
|1,431
|1,315
|1,414
|2,700
|2,664
|Total non-interest expense
|15,656
|15,184
|14,926
|14,406
|14,314
|30,840
|29,096
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|6,012
|2,967
|4,363
|2,522
|4,284
|8,979
|8,072
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|1,422
|664
|1,075
|618
|771
|2,086
|1,598
|NET INCOME
|$
|4,590
|$
|2,303
|$
|3,288
|$
|1,904
|$
|3,513
|$
|6,893
|$
|6,474
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.31
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|20,210,650
|20,385,481
|20,561,749
|20,804,162
|21,056,173
|20,297,582
|21,118,571
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.31
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|20,312,881
|20,514,098
|20,701,276
|20,933,833
|21,163,762
|20,413,006
|21,217,543
|Other Data:
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.69
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.51
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|7.76
|%
|3.94
|%
|5.48
|%
|3.19
|%
|6.03
|%
|5.87
|%
|5.53
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|74.36
|%
|83.00
|%
|80.56
|%
|80.62
|%
|78.20
|%
|78.38
|%
|80.10
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
|75.32
|%
|82.98
|%
|81.85
|%
|80.67
|%
|82.68
|%
|78.91
|%
|82.35
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.80
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.50
|%
|Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis
|2.82
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.52
|%
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gain on non-marketable equity investments, and loss on disposal of premises and equipment.
| WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|93,308
|$
|110,579
|$
|66,450
|$
|72,802
|$
|53,458
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|178,785
|167,800
|160,704
|155,889
|135,089
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|197,671
|201,557
|205,036
|213,266
|217,632
|Marketable equity securities, at fair value
|444
|414
|397
|252
|233
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and other restricted stock - at cost
|5,818
|5,818
|5,818
|7,143
|7,143
|Loans
|2,092,631
|2,079,561
|2,070,189
|2,049,002
|2,026,226
|Allowance for credit losses
|(19,733
|)
|(19,669
|)
|(19,529
|)
|(19,955
|)
|(19,444
|)
|Net loans
|2,072,898
|2,059,892
|2,050,660
|2,029,047
|2,006,782
|Bank-owned life insurance
|78,045
|77,529
|77,056
|76,570
|76,100
|Goodwill
|12,487
|12,487
|12,487
|12,487
|12,487
|Core deposit intangible
|1,250
|1,344
|1,438
|1,531
|1,625
|Other assets
|70,443
|71,864
|73,044
|71,492
|75,521
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,711,149
|$
|2,709,284
|$
|2,653,090
|$
|2,640,479
|$
|2,586,070
|Total deposits
|$
|2,330,113
|$
|2,328,593
|$
|2,262,647
|$
|2,224,206
|$
|2,171,809
|Short-term borrowings
|4,040
|4,520
|5,390
|4,390
|6,570
|Long-term debt
|98,000
|98,000
|98,000
|128,277
|128,277
|Subordinated debt
|19,771
|19,761
|19,751
|19,741
|19,731
|Securities pending settlement
|-
|2,093
|8,622
|2,513
|102
|Other liabilities
|19,797
|18,641
|22,770
|20,697
|23,104
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,471,721
|2,471,608
|2,417,180
|2,399,824
|2,349,593
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|239,428
|237,676
|235,910
|240,655
|236,477
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,711,149
|$
|2,709,284
|$
|2,653,090
|$
|2,640,479
|$
|2,586,070
| WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|20,494,501
|20,774,319
|20,875,713
|21,113,408
|21,357,849
|Operating results:
|Net interest income
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|$
|15,273
|$
|14,728
|$
|14,470
|(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|(615)
|142
|(762)
|941
|(294)
|Non-interest income
|3,411
|2,759
|3,254
|3,141
|3,834
|Non-interest expense
|15,656
|15,184
|14,926
|14,406
|14,314
|Income before income provision for income taxes
|6,012
|2,967
|4,363
|2,522
|4,284
|Income tax provision
|1,422
|664
|1,075
|618
|771
|Net income
|4,590
|2,303
|3,288
|1,904
|3,513
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|2.80%
|2.49%
|2.41%
|2.40%
|2.42%
|Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis
|2.82%
|2.51%
|2.43%
|2.42%
|2.44%
|Interest rate spread
|2.10%
|1.74%
|1.63%
|1.60%
|1.66%
|Interest rate spread, on a fully tax-equivalent basis
|2.12%
|1.76%
|1.65%
|1.62%
|1.67%
|Return on average assets
|0.69%
|0.35%
|0.49%
|0.29%
|0.55%
|Return on average equity
|7.76%
|3.94%
|5.48%
|3.19%
|6.03%
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|74.36%
|83.00%
|80.56%
|80.62%
|78.20%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
|75.32%
|82.98%
|81.85%
|80.67%
|82.68%
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.17
|Earnings per diluted share
|0.23
|0.11
|0.16
|0.09
|0.17
|Cash dividend declared
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Book value per share
|11.68
|11.44
|11.30
|11.40
|11.07
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (2)
|11.01
|10.78
|10.63
|10.73
|10.41
|Asset Quality:
|30-89 day delinquent loans
|$
|2,525
|$
|2,459
|$
|3,694
|$
|3,059
|$
|3,270
|90 days or more delinquent loans
|1,328
|2,027
|1,301
|1,253
|2,280
|Total delinquent loans
|3,853
|4,486
|4,995
|4,312
|5,550
|Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans
|0.18%
|0.22%
|0.24%
|0.21%
|0.27%
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|5,752
|$
|6,014
|$
|5,381
|$
|4,873
|$
|5,845
|Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans
|0.27%
|0.29%
|0.26%
|0.24%
|0.29%
|Nonaccrual assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.21%
|0.22%
|0.20%
|0.18%
|0.23%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans
|343.06%
|327.05%
|362.93%
|409.50%
|332.66%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|0.94%
|0.95%
|0.94%
|0.97%
|0.96%
|Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs
|$
|(585)
|$
|29
|$
|(128)
|$
|98
|$
|10
|Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
|(0.03)%
|0.00%
|(0.01)%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|(1) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gains on non-marketable equity investments, and loss on disposal of premises and equipment.
|(2) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) represents the value of the Company's tangible assets divided by its current outstanding shares.
The following table sets forth the information relating to our average balances and net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost (8)
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost (8)
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost (8)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans(1)(2)
|$
|2,081,319
|$
|26,335
|5.08
|%
|$
|2,073,486
|$
|25,105
|4.91
|%
|$
|2,017,127
|$
|24,454
|4.88
|%
|Securities(2)
|375,074
|2,588
|2.77
|365,371
|2,422
|2.69
|354,850
|2,141
|2.43
|Other investments
|15,062
|169
|4.50
|14,819
|191
|5.23
|14,328
|148
|4.15
|Short-term investments(3)
|58,622
|641
|4.39
|76,039
|840
|4.48
|14,328
|173
|4.86
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,530,077
|29,733
|4.71
|2,529,715
|28,558
|4.58
|2,400,633
|26,916
|4.51
|Total non-interest-earning assets
|156,247
|156,733
|156,701
|Total assets
|$
|2,686,324
|$
|2,686,448
|$
|2,557,334
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|165,329
|424
|1.03
|$
|140,960
|250
|0.72
|$
|131,449
|253
|0.77
|Savings accounts
|188,498
|55
|0.12
|183,869
|40
|0.09
|185,690
|51
|0.11
|Money market accounts
|687,621
|3,600
|2.10
|704,215
|3,968
|2.29
|622,062
|2,930
|1.89
|Time deposit accounts
|690,555
|6,358
|3.69
|702,748
|7,118
|4.11
|650,054
|7,101
|4.39
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,732,003
|10,437
|2.42
|1,731,792
|11,376
|2.66
|1,589,255
|10,335
|2.62
|Borrowings
|122,070
|1,533
|5.04
|122,786
|1,527
|5.04
|160,484
|1,997
|5.00
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1,854,073
|11,970
|2.59
|1,854,578
|12,903
|2.82
|1,749,739
|12,332
|2.83
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|572,833
|569,638
|548,781
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|22,207
|25,464
|24,453
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|595,040
|595,102
|573,234
|Total liabilities
|2,449,113
|2,449,680
|2,322,973
|Total equity
|237,211
|236,768
|234,361
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,686,324
|$
|2,686,448
|$
|2,557,334
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
|(121
|)
|(121
|)
|(114
|)
|Net interest and dividend income
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|$
|14,470
|Net interest rate spread(4)
|2.10
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.66
|%
|Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis(5)
|2.12
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.67
|%
|Net interest margin(6)
|2.80
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.42
|%
|Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis(7)
|2.82
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.44
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|136.46
|%
|136.40
|%
|137.20
|%
The following tables set forth the information relating to our average balances and net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and reflect the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average Yield/
Cost (8)
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average Yield/
Cost (8)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans(1)(2)
|$
|2,077,424
|$
|51,440
|4.99
|%
|$
|2,019,420
|$
|48,805
|4.86
|%
|Securities(2)
|370,249
|5,010
|2.73
|357,171
|4,255
|2.40
|Other investments
|14,941
|360
|4.86
|13,411
|284
|4.26
|Short-term investments(3)
|67,282
|1,481
|4.44
|11,857
|286
|4.85
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,529,896
|58,291
|4.65
|2,401,859
|53,630
|4.49
|Total non-interest-earning assets
|156,489
|155,555
|Total assets
|$
|2,686,385
|$
|2,557,414
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|153,212
|674
|0.89
|%
|$
|133,504
|488
|0.74
|%
|Savings accounts
|186,196
|95
|0.10
|185,907
|90
|0.10
|Money market accounts
|695,872
|7,569
|2.19
|624,164
|5,517
|1.78
|Time deposit accounts
|696,618
|13,475
|3.90
|638,970
|13,533
|4.26
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,731,898
|21,813
|2.54
|1,582,545
|19,628
|2.49
|Short-term borrowings and long-term debt
|122,426
|3,060
|5.04
|160,643
|3,962
|4.96
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,854,324
|24,873
|2.70
|1,743,188
|23,590
|2.72
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|571,245
|553,246
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|23,826
|25,672
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|595,071
|578,918
|Total liabilities
|2,449,395
|2,322,106
|Total equity
|236,990
|235,308
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,686,385
|$
|2,557,414
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)
|(242
|)
|(224
|)
|Net interest and dividend income
|$
|33,176
|$
|29,816
|Net interest rate spread (4)
|1.92
|%
|1.75
|%
|Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis (5)
|1.95
|%
|1.77
|%
|Net interest margin (6)
|2.64
|%
|2.50
|%
|Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis (7)
|2.66
|%
|2.52
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|136.43
|%
|137.79
|%
|(1) Loans, including nonaccrual loans, are net of deferred loan origination costs and unadvanced funds.
|(2) Loan and securities income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. The tax-equivalent adjustment is deducted from tax-equivalent net interest and dividend income to agree to the amount reported on the consolidated statements of net income.
|(3) Short-term investments include federal funds sold.
|(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis, represents the difference between the tax-equivalent weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(6) Net interest margin represents net interest and dividend income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(7) Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, represents tax-equivalent net interest and dividend income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(8) Annualized.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its results of operations and financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.
|For the quarter ended
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Loan interest (no tax adjustment)
|$
|26,214
|$
|24,984
|$
|25,183
|$
|25,134
|$
|24,340
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|121
|121
|128
|119
|114
|Loan interest (tax-equivalent basis)
|$
|26,335
|$
|25,105
|$
|25,311
|$
|25,253
|$
|24,454
|Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|$
|15,273
|$
|14,728
|$
|14,470
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|121
|121
|128
|119
|114
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
|$
|17,763
|$
|15,655
|$
|15,401
|$
|14,847
|$
|14,584
|Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|$
|15,273
|$
|14,728
|$
|14,470
|Less:
|Prepayment penalties and fees
|425
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|17,217
|$
|15,534
|$
|15,273
|$
|14,728
|$
|14,462
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|2,530,077
|$
|2,529,715
|$
|2,517,017
|$
|2,441,236
|$
|2,400,633
|Net interest margin (no tax adjustment)
|2.80
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.42
|%
|Net interest margin, tax-equivalent
|2.82
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.44
|%
|Net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties and fees (non-GAAP)
|2.73
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.42
|%
|Book Value per Share (GAAP)
|$
|11.68
|$
|11.44
|$
|11.30
|$
|11.40
|$
|11.07
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(0.61
|)
|(0.60
|)
|(0.60
|)
|(0.59
|)
|(0.58
|)
|Core deposit intangible
|(0.06
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Tangible Book Value per Share (non-GAAP)
|$
|11.01
|$
|10.78
|$
|10.63
|$
|10.73
|$
|10.41
|For the quarter ended
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Non-interest Expense (GAAP)
|$
|15,656
|$
|15,184
|$
|14,926
|$
|14,406
|$
|14,314
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|$
|15,273
|$
|14,728
|$
|14,470
|Non-interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|3,411
|$
|2,759
|$
|3,254
|$
|3,141
|$
|3,834
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Unrealized (gains) losses on marketable equity securities
|(25
|)
|5
|9
|(10
|)
|(4
|)
|Gain on non-marketable equity investments
|(243
|)
|-
|(300
|)
|-
|(987
|)
|Non-interest Income for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|$
|3,143
|$
|2,764
|$
|2,963
|$
|3,131
|$
|2,843
|Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|$
|20,785
|$
|18,298
|$
|18,236
|$
|17,859
|$
|17,313
|Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
|74.36
|%
|83.00
|%
|80.56
|%
|80.62
|%
|78.20
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-interest Expense (GAAP)/Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP))
|75.32
|%
|82.98
|%
|81.85
|%
|80.67
|%
|82.68
|%
|For the six months ended
|6/30/2025
|6/30/2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Loan income (no tax adjustment)
|$ 51,198
|$ 48,581
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|242
|224
|Loan income (tax-equivalent basis)
|$ 51,440
|$ 48,805
|Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
|$ 33,176
|$ 29,816
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|242
|224
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
|$ 33,418
|$ 30,040
|Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
|$ 33,176
|$ 29,816
|Less:
|Prepayment penalties and fees
|425
|8
|Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)
|$ 32,751
|$ 29,808
|Average interest-earning assets
|$ 2,529,896
|$ 2,401,859
|Net interest margin (no tax adjustment)
|2.64%
|2.50%
|Net interest margin, tax-equivalent
|2.66%
|2.52%
|Net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties and fees (non-GAAP)
|2.61%
|2.50%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:
|Non-interest Expense (GAAP)
|$ 30,840
|$ 29,096
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$ 33,176
|$ 29,816
|Non-interest Income (GAAP)
|$ 6,170
|$ 6,508
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities
|(20)
|(12)
|Loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net
|-
|6
|Gain on non-marketable equity investments
|(243)
|(987)
|Non-interest Income for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|$ 5,907
|$ 5,515
|Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|$ 39,083
|$ 35,331
|Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
|78.38%
|80.10%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-interest Expense (GAAP)/Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP))
|78.91%
|82.35%
For further information contact:
James C. Hagan, President and CEO
Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President and CFO
Meghan Hibner, First Vice President and Investor Relations Officer
413-568-1911
