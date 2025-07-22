Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CN Declares Third-Quarter 2025 Dividend


2025-07-22 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2025 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of eighty-eight and three-quarter cents (C$0.8875) per common share will be paid on September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2025.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:
Media Investment Community
Ashley Michnowski Stacy Alderson
Senior Manager Assistant Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052
... ...

MENAFN22072025004107003653ID1109834015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search