Gripping New Mystery Novel Explores Crime, Community, And Secrets

Author Kathy Johnston Releases "Fatal Student," the Latest in the Karen Fowler Mystery Series

NH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed author Kathy Johnston invites readers back into the heart-pounding world of small-town drama with her newest release,“Fatal Student - A Karen Fowler Mystery: Book 5.” With surprising twists and a realistic depiction of the education world, this fast-paced mystery will leave readers guessing until the very end.Karen Fowler, a dedicated educator with a knack for finding trouble, is thrust into her toughest case yet. When she finds the body of a Chinese exchange student in the car parked next to hers at the local community college, the story unfolds into a web of betrayal and international intrigue. The student's mysterious connection to classified drone research and a string of secret love affairs casts a long shadow over the close-knit campus. Detective Rebecca Speck enlists Karen's insider knowledge, and soon, Karen discovers that the classroom isn't the only place for critical thinking and problem-solving.The fifth installment in the Karen Fowler Mystery series,“Fatal Student” showcases Johnston's signature style - a perfect blend of compelling plot, dynamic characters, and relatable small-town charm. At its core, the book pays homage to hardworking educators while delivering a story filled with betrayal, misplaced loyalties, and unshakable friendships.Kathy Johnston draws from her teaching career, adding authenticity to the academic setting. Raised in Centerville, Iowa, Johnston has always channeled her love of reading and problem-solving into crafting believable mysteries. She reflects,“I want readers to use their critical and analytical skills alongside Karen, uncovering every clue and solving the puzzle together.”Known for its strong female protagonist and engaging whodunits, the Karen Fowler Mystery series has captured the hearts of mystery enthusiasts. With Johnston's realistic writing style, free of fantastical or science fiction elements, readers find themselves immersed in believable stories where justice prevails.This installment touches on betrayal, the complexities of loyalty, and the struggle to forge new beginnings, all set against the backdrop of academia and international intrigue.“Fatal Student” (ISBN: 9781966074281) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $14.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more atAbout the AuthorKathy Johnston grew up in a small town in Iowa and read all the time as an escape from the doldrums of small-town living. The local librarian was astounded when she read 100 chapter books for the summer reading contest at age nine. It was a particularly dull summer that year. Her bags were packed for college by the time she was a freshman in high school. There was a big world to explore outside Centerville, Iowa.Her dream was to become a high school teacher and although she loved teaching high school, the fact that she looked younger than her students was always problematic. Besides, younger children were more manageable and were definitely funnier. She returned to college and obtained her M.A. in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education.Although she has taught children as young as three and adults as old as sixty-nine, her favorite group will always remain third graders. Upon retiring, she decided to combine her love of education and the murder mystery genre and write books. The Karen Fowler series was created from a myriad of experiences and a vivid imagination. Past Karen Fowler books include: Fatal Lesson, Fatal Faculty, Fatal Gossip and Fatal Past.When not writing, Kathy loves to travel with her husband (35 countries and 50 states so far) and spend time hanging out with her two adult daughters. Sadly, her cat, Agatha Christie passed away while writing her latest book. Agatha loved sitting on a chair and gazing at the computer. In addition to reading, playing the piano, giving a few piano lessons, and ringing bells, she spends time pondering the process of downsizing her house.About NH Book Publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press' wide variety of publishing services includes book design; editorial; printing; distribution; publicity; and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram. To learn more about Seacoast Press, the premier book publisher in NH, visit .

