NEWBEAUTY RELEASES 'THE STATE OF AESTHETICS: BY THE NUMBERS SUMMER 2025'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Using NewBeauty's highly engaged, aesthetics-focused audience through a mobile-first platform, the report reveals fresh insights and real-time shifts in consumer behavior. It explores how patients are making decisions, including the growing influence of GLP-1 medications on aesthetic goals. BeautyEngine surveys were conducted over several months, each focused on critical moments in the treatment journey.

"It's no secret that consumers are being more intentional with their spending right now, including their spending on aesthetics," says Mike Glaicar, CEO of NewBeauty. "Our BeautyEngine data shows that patients are prioritizing treatments with long-term value over fleeting trends. This report sheds light on how they're approaching those choices, what they're investing in and what they expect in return."

Key findings from the Summer 2025 edition include:



GLP-1 patients want to address loose skin and thinning hair caused by weight loss

66% of GLP-1 users report losing over 20 pounds; top concerns include skin laxity (50%), looking older (44%), facial volume loss (34%) and thinning hair (50.5%)



Natural-looking results drive decisions

69.3% of those surveyed say natural-looking is the most important factor in choosing a neurotoxin. Nearly 70% say they're more likely to consider filler if it's framed around facial balancing rather than enhancement.



Demand for regenerative treatments is strong

86% of participants are interested in regenerative treatments like collagen stimulators (65.3%) and microneedling (62.4%)

Patients are willing to sacrifice elsewhere to prioritize aesthetics

Dining (54%), clothing (43%) and nail care (42%) top the list of cutbacks, while only 6% would reduce skin care and just 24% would cut aesthetic treatments. The data shows patients are budgeting strategically to keep their beauty routines intact.

The State of Aesthetics: By the Numbers Summer 2025 was released exclusively to top aesthetic providers with NewBeauty's Summer 2025 issue, featuring cover star Eva Mendes. For the latest beauty and aesthetics news, visit newbeauty .

Click here to access a full digital copy of The State of Aesthetics: By the Numbers Summer 2025.

To learn more, contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

Founded in 2005, NewBeauty , a division of MJH Life Sciences, is the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies. This omnichannel platform offers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering the audience with the knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for news and information.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES :

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE NewBeauty