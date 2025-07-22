Award-Winning Meads Bay Beach Villas On Anguilla's Highly Desirable West End Offered For Discerning Investors And Buyers Seeking Turnkey Luxury

MENAFN - PR Newswire)comprises four impeccably maintained beachfront villas on 1.36 acres of prime real estate in Anguilla's coveted West End. Recognized consistently since 2007 with prestigious accolades, including TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards,is a standout in the Caribbean's elite hospitality landscape.

Each of the four villas features:

. 950 square feet of elegantly designed living space

. Two spacious bedrooms and two modern bathrooms

. A private dip pool for each villa

. A blend of indoor-outdoor living, curated for discerning travelers

. Proximity to Anguilla's world-renowned restaurants, luxury resorts, and high-end spas

Strategically located adjacent to marquee luxury brands, the property is well-positioned for buyers seeking a rare combination of prime beachfront location, operational ease, and long-term value. Detailed performance reports are available to qualified buyers upon signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

Meads Bay Beach Villas is a true turnkey investment - fully staffed with an experienced and professional team offering concierge services, daily housekeeping, and 24/7 security. This plug-and-play operation allows investors to step directly into a seamlessly managed asset requiring no additional investment.

With growing demand in the luxury Caribbean market, Anguilla continues to experience rising property values and a strong short-term rental economy. Meads Bay Beach Villas is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these trends while offering owners the flexibility of personal use and passive income.

This is a rare chance to acquire a beachfront trophy asset in one of the Caribbean's most exclusive destinations - combining lifestyle, legacy, and luxury with operational ease.

For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact:

Island Dream Properties Team

Jackie Pascher – [email protected]

Crispin Brooks – [email protected]

About Island Dream Properties:

Island Dream Properties is Anguilla's premier real estate brokerage, specializing in luxury homes, villas, and investment properties. With a reputation for personalized service, discretion, and unparalleled local expertise, the team connects discerning buyers with the island's finest offerings.

SOURCE Island Dream Properties