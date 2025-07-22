NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB ), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,641,000 ($0.69 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to earnings from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $1,594,000 ($0.66 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.27% compared to an ROA of 1.24% and an ROE of 13.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased $699,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Provision for credit loss expense was $200,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $75,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024. Total non-interest income was $708,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.2 million the same period in 2024. Total non-interest expense was $3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $3.1 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.7 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 11.02% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.91% and an annualized ROE of 10.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total assets increased $34.5 million, or 13.3% on an annualized basis, to $556.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Total gross loans increased $32 million, or 16.5% on an annualized basis, to $422.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to total gross loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $25.8 million, or 12.1% on an annualized basis, to $454.7 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $2.1 million to $50.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.46 to $21.03 per common share as of June 30, 2025 compared to $20.57 at March 31, 2025. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,396,896 as of June 30, 2025.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".

