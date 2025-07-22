Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS


2025-07-22 04:01:04
HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB ), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,641,000 ($0.69 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to earnings from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $1,594,000 ($0.66 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.27% compared to an ROA of 1.24% and an ROE of 13.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased $699,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Provision for credit loss expense was $200,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $75,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024. Total non-interest income was $708,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.2 million the same period in 2024. Total non-interest expense was $3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $3.1 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.7 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 11.02% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.91% and an annualized ROE of 10.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total assets increased $34.5 million, or 13.3% on an annualized basis, to $556.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Total gross loans increased $32 million, or 16.5% on an annualized basis, to $422.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to total gross loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $25.8 million, or 12.1% on an annualized basis, to $454.7 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $2.1 million to $50.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.46 to $21.03 per common share as of June 30, 2025 compared to $20.57 at March 31, 2025. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,396,896 as of June 30, 2025.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ( ) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











June 30,

December 31,

June 30,


Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024





(Audited)



Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,145,996

$ 3,754,395

$ 4,440,307


Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

1,635,221

6,452,143

5,021,811


Total cash and cash equivalents

9,781,217

10,206,538

9,462,118


Interest-earning time deposits

2,430,000

4,275,000

4,520,000


Securities available for sale

77,788,474

74,789,791

73,992,782


Securities held to maturity

11,565,312

11,602,482

12,639,812


Loans held for sale

1,427,550

71,200

409,800


Loans, gross

429,166,850

397,334,479

384,550,364


Allowance for credit losses

(6,595,962)

(6,771,171)

(5,885,564)


Loans, net

422,570,888

390,563,308

378,664,800


Accrued interest receivable

2,244,388

2,237,407

2,610,719


Premises and equipment

8,512,877

7,907,303

8,002,138


FHLB Stock

2,835,000

2,835,000

2,835,000


Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,328,409

12,159,543

11,991,604


Other assets

5,357,208

5,676,203

6,231,375


Total Assets


$ 556,841,323

$ 522,323,775

$ 511,360,148










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 52,914,448

$ 48,168,488

$ 50,734,506


Interest bearing deposits

401,819,546

380,771,626

361,582,411


Borrowed funds

47,000,000

41,000,000

48,500,000


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,710,981

4,106,965

3,323,250


Total Liabilities


506,444,975

474,047,079

464,140,167


Stockholders' equity

50,396,348

48,276,696

47,219,981


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 556,841,323

$ 522,323,775

$ 511,360,148




















Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024








Net interest income








Total interest income

$ 7,730,639

$ 7,225,168

$ 7,082,107

$ 14,955,807

$ 13,812,041

Total interest expense

3,267,904

3,087,649

3,318,155

6,355,553

6,423,497

Net interest income

4,462,735

4,137,519

3,763,952

8,600,254

7,388,544

Provision for credit loss expense








Loans

189,000

620,017

100,000

809,017

600,000

Off-balance sheet credit exposures

11,000

-

(25,000)

11,000

(25,000)

Total provision for credit loss expense

200,000

620,017

75,000

820,017

575,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


4,262,735

3,517,502

3,688,952

7,780,237

6,813,544








Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

163,581

157,638

175,044

321,219

353,714

Interchange fees

199,831

189,909

208,124

389,740

408,142

Loan servicing fees

84,352

116,046

98,161

200,398

207,869

Net gain on sale of loans

105,083

48,032

109,679

153,115

145,703

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

85,181

83,684

83,254

168,865

165,797

Other income

69,926

116,244

540,074

186,170

627,899

Total non-interest income

707,954

711,553

1,214,336

1,419,507

1,909,124








Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

1,710,384

1,646,304

1,637,218

3,356,688

3,277,489

Occupancy

413,228

432,190

363,586

845,418

718,637

Data processing

247,019

379,124

397,025

626,143

835,857

Deposit insurance premiums

77,500

82,500

88,000

160,000

162,000

Professional fees

163,484

134,494

171,275

297,978

275,288

Advertising and marketing fees

86,020

86,048

101,095

172,068

188,775

Correspondent bank charges

28,541

22,615

44,094

51,156

83,690

Other expense

292,324

262,123

332,658

554,447

674,153

Total non-interest expense

3,018,500

3,045,398

3,134,951

6,063,898

6,215,889








Income before income taxes

1,952,189

1,183,657

1,768,337

3,135,846

2,506,779

Income tax expense

311,483

124,696

174,809

436,179

191,061

Net income

$ 1,640,706

$ 1,058,961

$ 1,593,528

$ 2,699,667

$ 2,315,718










Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024








Average shares outstanding - basic

2,380,896

2,379,792

2,401,499

2,380,342

2,403,311

Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,380,896

2,379,792

2,401,499

2,380,342

2,403,311

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.69

$ 0.44

$ 0.66

$ 1.13

$ 0.96

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.69

$ 0.44

$ 0.66

$ 1.13

$ 0.96

Net interest margin (1)

3.35 %

3.23 %

3.05 %

3.29 %

3.02 %

Return on average assets (1)

1.19 %

0.80 %

1.24 %

1.00 %

0.91 %

Return on average equity (1)

13.27 %

8.71 %

13.80 %

11.02 %

10.01 %

Efficiency ratio

58.38 %

62.80 %

62.97 %

60.52 %

66.85 %








Allowance for credit losses:








Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,381,216

$ 6,771,171

$ 5,790,301

$ 6,771,171

$ 5,335,305

Charge-offs:






One-to-four family

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial


-

959,749

-

959,749

-

Consumer

34,696

84,138

24,953

118,834

94,678

Gross charge-offs

34,696

1,043,887

24,953

1,078,583

94,678

Recoveries:






One-to-four family

-

3,247

-

3,247

-

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial


-

-

-

-

-

Consumer

60,442

30,668

20,216

91,110

44,937

Gross recoveries

60,442

33,915

20,216

94,357

44,937

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(25,746)

1,009,972

4,737

984,226

49,741

Provision for credit losses

189,000

620,017

100,000

809,017

600,000

Balance, end of period

$ 6,595,962

$ 6,381,216

$ 5,885,564

$ 6,595,962

$ 5,885,564








Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

-0.02 %

0.99 %

0.00 %

0.47 %

0.03 %










As of




June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


Non-performing assets


2025

2025

2024


Loans:






Non-accrual

$ 6,230,450

$ 2,636,083

$ 5,222,476


Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-


Troubled debt modification

2,551,651

2,573,342

524,970


Total non-performing loans

8,782,101

5,209,425

5,747,446


Real estate owned

-

-

-


Other repossessed assets

-

-

-


Total non-performing assets

$ 8,782,101

$ 5,209,425

$ 5,747,446










Non-performing assets to total assets

1.58 %

0.96 %

1.12 %


Non-performing loans to gross loans

2.05 %

1.24 %

1.49 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

75.11 %

122.49 %

102.40 %


Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.54 %

1.52 %

1.53 %










Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity

9.05 %

9.09 %

9.23 %


Book value per share

$ 21.03

$ 20.57

$ 19.53


Common shares outstanding

2,396,896

2,397,496

2,417,283










(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized






SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

