Florida Realtors® Names Trey Goldman As Senior Vice President Of Public Policy

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors®, the state's largest professional trade association with 238,000 members, has named Trey Goldman as its new senior vice president of public policy.

"Trey is the ultimate choice for this position due to his long-time leadership at Florida Realtors as our legislative counsel," said Margy Grant, Florida Realtors CEO. "His skill set is exceptional in so many areas especially the combination of his legal expertise, deep industry knowledge, hands-on legislative experience, and strong communication skills.

"Trey's dedication to our profession and the impact we make in the lives of others spans numerous decades," said Florida Realtors® President Tim Weisheyer,broker-owner, Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "With his vast legislative experience, his expert knowledge and the strength and breadth of his relationships with decision-makers, we are excited to see Trey take on the role of leading our advocacy efforts. He understands our members, the issues that are important to them and how to encourage their involvement and enthusiasm, turning it into a powerful voice for the real estate profession and industry."

As the senior vice president of public policy, Goldman will lead the legislative and regulatory advocacy-related efforts of the association. In addition to managing the public policy office, he is also responsible for all initiatives relating to the legislative agenda of Florida Realtors and the coordination of member involvement in all public policy-related matters for the organization.

Prior to taking on the position of senior VP of public policy, Goldman was Florida Realtors' legislative counsel based in the Tallahassee public policy office. He represented Realtors® before the Florida Legislature, state regulatory agencies, the Governor's office, and the Cabinet, with a focus on insurance and community association related issues.

He is a member of the Florida Bar and serves on the Executive Council of the Bar's largest section, the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section.

Goldman was raised in Daytona Beach, Florida, where both of his parents were Realtors. He graduated from the University of Florida College of Business with a degree in Real Estate and Urban Analysis. He also received his J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at .

SOURCE Florida Realtors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED