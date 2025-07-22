International Battery Metals Ltd. Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call And Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC and PLANO, TX, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV: IBAT) & (OTCQB: IBATF ) announced today that it will host a conference call for interested parties on July 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss the Company's fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 financial results.

IBAT intends to release its financial results for fiscal year 2025 ending March 31, 2025 after the close of trading on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The results will be available on SEDAR+ at and on IBAT's website ( ).

The conference call will be broadcast at and if interested parties would like to dial-in, the conference call is (800) 715-9871 for domestic participants and (646) 307-1963 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 7236851.

Due to the Company's pending S-1 Shelf registration statement on file with United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company will not be taking live Q&A during the call and there will not be a replay available. The Company looks forward to engaging with our stockholders following interim and year-end earnings releases in the future.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a reasonably short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine and produced water deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

"Joseph A. Mills"

Neither the TSXV, the OTCQB, nor their respective Regulation Services Providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward- looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause IBAT's actual results, performance, achievements, and future events to be materially different from the results, performance, achievement, or future events expressed or implied therein. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of lithium and other metals, the future demand for lithium and other metals, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to advance the Company's business strategies and objectives, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, results relating to its extraction technologies, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals (if required). IBAT believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, however there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are given as of the date hereof and are based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as of the date hereof. IBAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED