Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tripz And Fastercapital Partner To Advance Smart Ride-Sharing In Egypt


2025-07-22 04:00:54
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

logo of tripz

AI-driven mobility startup Tripz teams up with FasterCapital to enhance ride-sharing, expand market reach, and innovate transportation in Egypt.

Tripz is building the future of smart mobility in Egypt by blending AI, trust, and affordability into every ride.” - Hamza Ayed, Founder & CEO of Tripz

CAIRO, CAIRO, EGYPT, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tripz, an AI-powered ride-sharing startup , has announced a strategic partnership with global tech incubator FasterCapital through its LaunchUp program. This collaboration marks a key milestone in Tripz's mission to reshape transportation in Egypt with smart, safe, and affordable solutions.

Founded to solve the growing mobility challenges in Egypt's urban landscape, Tripz offers trusted drivers, flexible e-cash payment systems, and plans to support government-backed cards and split-payment options. Tripz prioritizes rider safety, family-friendly experiences, and technology-first dispatching.

“Partnering with FasterCapital is a major step forward in our journey to make transportation more intelligent and inclusive,” said Hamza Ayed, Founder and CEO of Tripz.“Their support strengthens our infrastructure and opens the door to regional and international expansion.”

Tripz is actively seeking strategic investors and ecosystem collaborators who share the vision of transforming smart mobility in the MENA region.

For more information, visit:
Contact: ...

Hamza Ayed
Tripz Egypt
798583052
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN22072025003118003196ID1109833995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search