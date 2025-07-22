U.S. Glyconutritional Supplements Market Size, Growth, And Forecast Report USD 1,324.56 Million By 2031
U.S. Glyconutritional Supplements Market to grow from USD 662.29 Mn (2023) to USD 1,324.56 Mn by 2031 at 9.05% CAGR. The U.S. glyconutritional supplements market is set to USD 1,324.56 Mn by 2031, driven by rising health awareness and demand for immune-boosting, cell-supporting nutrients across all age groups.

US Glyconutritional Supplements Market Witnesses Strong Growth Amid Rising Demand for Functional Health Products
Market Size & Growth:
In 2023, the U.S. Glyconutritional Supplements Market Size was valued at USD 662.29 Million and is projected to grow to approximately USD 1,324.56 Million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.05% between 2024 and 2031.
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Key factors propelling the US glyconutritional supplements market include:
Rising Consumer Awareness: Increasing focus on preventive healthcare and nutritional supplements that support immune health has sparked consumer interest in glyconutrients.
Aging Population: The growing elderly population in the U.S. is actively seeking dietary interventions to improve quality of life and delay age-related diseases.
Clean Label Trends: Consumers are shifting toward non-GMO, plant-based, and organic products, aligning with the natural origin of glyconutrients.
Scientific Advancements: Ongoing research supporting glyconutrient benefits, such as enhanced cell-to-cell communication and gut health, presents further opportunities for market players.
Market Geographical Share:
The US dominates the North American glyconutritional supplements market due to its well-established nutraceutical industry, high consumer awareness, and widespread distribution networks. While the domestic demand remains robust, partnerships and research collaborations with countries like Japan are facilitating international product innovation and formulation development.
Key Players in the Market:
Several leading companies are shaping the glyconutritional supplements landscape in the U.S., including:
Mannatech, Incorporated.
Anovite
Amway Corporation
Reliv International
Global Health Trax
Synergy WorldWide
NeoLife International, LLC.
Shaklee Corporation
NutraBio
Ambaya Gold Health Products
Market Segments:
By Type: Monosaccharides, Glucose, Mannose, Fucose, Galactose, N-Acetylglucosamine, Polysaccharides, Plant-Based Polysaccharides, Synthetic Polysaccharides, Blends
By Form: Capsules & Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Chewables and Gummies
By Application: Immune Health, Digestive Health, Energy and Vitality, Cognitive Function, Skin and Hair Health, Joint and Bone Health, General Wellness, Others
By End-User: Adults, Children, Elderly, Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts
Recent Developments:
United States:
March 2025: Mannatech Inc. launched a new range of glyconutritional powders formulated specifically for athletes, combining plant-based saccharides with electrolytes to promote muscle recovery and immune resilience.
September 2024: Modere announced a partnership with a leading U.S. wellness clinic chain to integrate its glyconutritional supplement line into holistic treatment programs for metabolic disorders.
Japan:
In April 2025, a biotech startup in Japan introduced an innovative glyconutrient supplement made from seaweed through fermentation, aimed at promoting cellular wellness and reducing inflammation.
November 2024: Japanese researchers at a Tokyo-based university published clinical trial results showing improved immune response in elderly subjects who consumed glyconutrient-based formulations over a 12-week period.
Conclusion:
The U.S. glyconutritional supplements market is set for steady expansion, driven by growing health consciousness and rising interest in functional nutrition. With a strong foothold in the North American region and active collaborations with international partners such as Japan, industry players are well-positioned to innovate and meet evolving consumer preferences. The continued focus on scientific validation and clean-label production is expected to further accelerate market momentum in the years to come.
