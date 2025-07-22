U.S. Glyconutritional Supplements Market Size, Growth, And Forecast Report USD 1,324.56 Million By 2031

U.S. Glyconutritional Supplements Market Size

U.S. Glyconutritional Supplements Market to grow from USD 662.29 Mn (2023) to USD 1,324.56 Mn by 2031 at 9.05% CAGR.

- DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLPAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- US Glyconutritional Supplements Market Witnesses Strong Growth Amid Rising Demand for Functional Health ProductsMarket Size & Growth:In 2023, the U.S. Glyconutritional Supplements Market Size was valued at USD 662.29 Million and is projected to grow to approximately USD 1,324.56 Million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.05% between 2024 and 2031.To Download Sample Report:Market Drivers and Opportunities:Key factors propelling the US glyconutritional supplements market include:Rising Consumer Awareness: Increasing focus on preventive healthcare and nutritional supplements that support immune health has sparked consumer interest in glyconutrients.Aging Population: The growing elderly population in the U.S. is actively seeking dietary interventions to improve quality of life and delay age-related diseases.Clean Label Trends: Consumers are shifting toward non-GMO, plant-based, and organic products, aligning with the natural origin of glyconutrients.Scientific Advancements: Ongoing research supporting glyconutrient benefits, such as enhanced cell-to-cell communication and gut health, presents further opportunities for market players.Market Geographical Share:The US dominates the North American glyconutritional supplements market due to its well-established nutraceutical industry, high consumer awareness, and widespread distribution networks. While the domestic demand remains robust, partnerships and research collaborations with countries like Japan are facilitating international product innovation and formulation development.Key Players in the Market:Several leading companies are shaping the glyconutritional supplements landscape in the U.S., including:Mannatech, Incorporated.AnoviteAmway CorporationReliv InternationalGlobal Health TraxSynergy WorldWideNeoLife International, LLC.Shaklee CorporationNutraBioAmbaya Gold Health ProductsMarket Segments:By Type: Monosaccharides, Glucose, Mannose, Fucose, Galactose, N-Acetylglucosamine, Polysaccharides, Plant-Based Polysaccharides, Synthetic Polysaccharides, BlendsBy Form: Capsules & Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Chewables and GummiesBy Application: Immune Health, Digestive Health, Energy and Vitality, Cognitive Function, Skin and Hair Health, Joint and Bone Health, General Wellness, OthersBy End-User: Adults, Children, Elderly, Athletes and Fitness EnthusiastsBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Recent Developments:United States:March 2025: Mannatech Inc. launched a new range of glyconutritional powders formulated specifically for athletes, combining plant-based saccharides with electrolytes to promote muscle recovery and immune resilience.September 2024: Modere announced a partnership with a leading U.S. wellness clinic chain to integrate its glyconutritional supplement line into holistic treatment programs for metabolic disorders.Japan:In April 2025, a biotech startup in Japan introduced an innovative glyconutrient supplement made from seaweed through fermentation, aimed at promoting cellular wellness and reducing inflammation.November 2024: Japanese researchers at a Tokyo-based university published clinical trial results showing improved immune response in elderly subjects who consumed glyconutrient-based formulations over a 12-week period.Conclusion:The U.S. glyconutritional supplements market is set for steady expansion, driven by growing health consciousness and rising interest in functional nutrition. With a strong foothold in the North American region and active collaborations with international partners such as Japan, industry players are well-positioned to innovate and meet evolving consumer preferences. The continued focus on scientific validation and clean-label production is expected to further accelerate market momentum in the years to come.Latest Trending Reports and Researched By Our Clients in DataM IntelligenceBrain Health Supplements MarketFertility Supplements MarketUnlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:

