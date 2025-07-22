Xploreride Launches Hawai'i's First Extended Reality (XR) Next-Gen Sightseeing Bus Tour On O'ahu

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The grand opening began with a Hawaiian blessing led by cultural practitioner Kumu Blaine Kamalani Kia, who welcomed guests, including community leaders, media representatives, and travel influencers, with chants, lei greetings, and reflections honoring the land and its ancestors. The event set the tone for XploreRide's guiding values: cultural respect, local collaboration, and intentional exploration.

"XploreRide is more than a tour; it's where Hawai'i's heritage meets modern innovation," said Yuki Toshida, Manager of XploreRide. "We built this experience with Hawai'i in mind first. Every story, every scene, and every sound is meant to reflect and protect the spirit of this land. We want visitors to ride with purpose and leave with connection."

A New Era of Tourism through XR Technology

What sets XploreRide apart is its seamless integration of extended reality visuals layered over O'ahu's landscapes. As guests' journey through the island not only on land but also diving deep into the sea and flying high in the sky, panoramic windows give way to dynamic, location-synced XR animations, archival imagery, and indigenous artwork. This XR technology allows for a truly immersive experience, where the rhythms of hula, chants, and traditional Hawaiian sounds breathe life into the stories.

"This is a new way to ride. A new way to see Hawaiʻi.' With XploreRide, it's not just about seeing the island, it's about truly understanding it," Toshida added.

Riders can expect a comfortable, modern fleet of buses equipped with storytelling audio, ambient music, to ensure a relaxing and informative journey for all our guests.

Built With Cultural Integrity and Environmental Mindfulness

XploreRide was developed in close collaboration with Hawaiian cultural advisors, educators, and local artists to ensure each tour experience is historically accurate, emotionally resonant, and culturally responsive. The team's goal is to amplify Indigenous voices while providing travelers with a more meaningful and responsible way to explore.

In addition, the shared-group format is part of XploreRide's commitment to minimizing environmental impact by reducing individual vehicle traffic and emissions across the island's most traveled corridors. This dedication to environmental mindfulness ensures that our tours are not only enriching but also sustainable.

Public bookings are now available at , just in time for the summer travel season. We also offer group discounts for those who want to experience XploreRide with friends or family. To follow the journey, visit @XploreRide on Instagram and tag your content with #XploreRide .

ABOUT XPLORERIDE

XploreRide is Hawai'i's first immersive extended reality (XR) cultural bus tour experience, offering a new and respectful way to discover O'ahu. Through intentional partnerships with educators, cultural practitioners, and storytellers, XploreRide aims to promote responsible tourism, amplify local voices, and inspire a deeper appreciation of Hawaiian history and heritage. Every ride is a journey through time, with panoramic views, immersive technology, and stories that stay with you long after the ride is over.

About Hawaii HIS Corporation

Since its establishment in 1991, HIS Hawaii has been committed to providing visitors with the opportunity to experience and enjoy all that Hawai'i has to offer, from its natural beauty, to its rich culture, history, and beyond. In cooperation with Hawaii Tourism Japan and local organizations, we promote responsible tourism through "Mālama Hawai'i" and furthermore, contribute to advancing with regenerative tourism.

