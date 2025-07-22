CHICKEN SALAD CHICK RE-OPENS DOORS IN PALM HARBOR AFTER DEVASTATING FIRE, SET TO OPEN NEW LOCATION IN CLEARWATER TWO WEEKS AFTER

Fast casual concept celebrates Palm Harbor re-opening on July 23 and expands with a new Clearwater restaurant opening August 5 - both locations will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

ATLANTA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is expanding its presence in Florida with the re-opening of its Palm Harbor location and the grand opening of a new restaurant in Clearwater, bringing the brand's total number of locations in the state to 40.

Spearheaded by experienced multi-unit franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr, the first of the two new restaurants will open in Palm Harbor at 35271 US Highway 19 N on Wednesday, July 23, followed by a second location in Clearwater at 2140 Gulf to Bay Blvd. on Tuesday, August 5. To celebrate, the first 100 guests in line at each location on opening day will receive free chicken salad for a year . *

During the grand opening weeks, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. In Palm Harbor, guests can look forward to:



Wednesday, July 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year!*

Thursday, July 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE scoop of any flavor of chicken salad!**

Friday, July 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE soap and bath sampler bag, courtesy of Magnolia!** Saturday, 7/26 – Our first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE small Chick Cooler!***

In Clearwater, guests can expect:



Tuesday, August 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year!*

Wednesday, August 6 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE scoop of any flavor chicken salad!**

Thursday, August 7 –The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE soap and bath sampler bag, courtesy of Magnolia!**

Friday, August 8 –The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler!*** Saturday, August 9 – The first 50 guests to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a FREE Stainless Steel Chick Tumbler!****

Before becoming franchise owners, Paul and Linsay Rohr both worked in the medical industry. In 2015, the husband-and-wife duo took a leap of faith and opened their first Chicken Salad Chick location in Palm Harbor, marking their debut in the restaurant industry. Their passion for people and admiration for the brand's mission to "spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others" inspired them to make the transition. Although the original Palm Harbor location closed earlier this year due to a fire, support from both the brand and local community has gotten them to where they are today. Now, it's set to reopen just two weeks ahead of the Clearwater grand opening, which will be the couple's sixth restaurant. In addition to Palm Harbor and Clearwater, the Rohrs currently operate four other Chicken Salad Chick locations throughout Florida, including Brooksville, Seminole, St. Petersburg, and Trinity.

"We're beyond thrilled to be bringing the Chick back to the Palm Harbor community and to introduce the brand to Clearwater residents," said Paul Rohr, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chicks of Palm Harbor and Clearwater. "For us, expanding means more than serving great food – it's about building a welcoming place where people feel at home. We believe Clearwater is the heart of Pinellas County, and ever since we opened our first location back in 2015, we've been waiting for the right opportunity to join this community. We believe we've finally found the perfect spot and can't wait to open our doors there."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new locations offer in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to be reopening in Palm Harbor and celebrate the launch of our 40th location in Florida this summer," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "It's incredibly rewarding to continue growing our footprint alongside franchise partners like the Rohrs. For the past decade, they've shown unwavering dedication to their communities across Western and Central Florida, and their genuine passion for the brand doesn't go unnoticed. We're confident Chicken Salad Chick will soon become a favorite dining spot in the Palm Harbor and Clearwater communities."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Rohrs and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Palm Harbor and Clearwater, the Rohrs will be raising money for Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization providing life-changing scholarships to fallen soldiers and first responders' family members. This is a cause near and dear to the Rohrs, as Paul is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and each year he and Linsay raise money in their restaurants for the organization. To-date, they have donated over $200,000 to the organization.

Chicken Salad Chick of Palm Harbor will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm and Chicken Salad Chick of Clearwater will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8:30pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on the giveaways and specials, visit:





*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Meal. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase 2 large Quick Chicks of any flavor. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older. Must purchase $25 or more before tax applies. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to operate 310 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Fish 919

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED