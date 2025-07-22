Global OTC Drug And Dietary Supplements Market Forecasts Indicate Significant Growth
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$262.8 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$371.7 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 6.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Product Type, Point of Sale, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, and China
|
Market drivers
|
. Increasing trend toward self-care and preventive care.
. Changing demographics resulting in aging populations.
. Increasing pressure on public health systems.
. Premiumization and innovation driving pricing.
. Rising online sales channels and growth of telehealth platforms.
Interesting facts:
-
Nearly half of U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 70 mistakenly believe that dietary supplements are regulated and approved by the FDA.
Consumer interest in supplements that support immunity, women's health, and mental well-being continues to grow steadily.
Innovative and disruptive brands in the consumer healthcare space are seeing rapid growth.
Emerging startups
-
Ritual: This brand focuses on clean and traceable ingredients, offering a subscription-based model that appeals to health-conscious consumers. Particularly popular are ritual's plant-based capsules and scientifically backed formulations.
O Positiv Inc.: O Positiv Inc. is a health and wellness company specializing in science-backed dietary supplements that support women's health. Best known for its FLO gummies for premenstrual syndrome relief, the company offers a range of products targeting gut health, immunity, and overall well-being.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market for OTC drugs, vitamins, and dietary supplements?
- The global market for OTC drugs, vitamins, and dietary supplements was estimated at $262.8 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach $371.7 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Which market segments are covered in the report?
- The report segments the market into product type, point of sale, and region.
Which product type will be dominant through the forecast period?
- The vitamin and dietary supplement segment is expected to be the largest market by the end of 2030 as well as the fastest-growing segment.
Which product type market is growing fastest among all?
- Vitamin and dietary supplements are the fastest-growing market.
Market leaders include:
-
ABBOTT
AMWAY CORP.
BAYER AG
DSM- FIRMENICH
HALEON GROUP OF CO.
HERBALIFE LTD.
KENVUE
NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE
OPELLA HEALTHCARE GROUP SAS
PHARMAVITE
PROCTER & GAMBLE
RECKITT
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD .
