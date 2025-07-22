Egypt: Executives Of Japan Food Solutions S.A.E. Paid A Courtesy Call On The Ambassador
On 16 July 2025, Mr. Emad Said, Senior Managing Director of Japan Food Solutions (J.F.S.) S.A.E., paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Thanawat Sirikul, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, at the Royal Thai Embassy. Mr. Emad reported on his visit to Thailand to attend the annual Thaifex 2025 to meet with Thai entrepreneurs with whom the Embassy had matched the company. In addition, both parties discussed opportunities and potential for business cooperation between Thai and Egyptian entrepreneurs in the future, especially in the areas of food security and supply chain. Both sides agreed that products that Thailand has the potential to increase exports to Egypt include seasoned poultry and halal products, as well as investment in the hospitality, wellness and spa businesses. Meanwhile, products that Egypt is increasingly interested in exporting to Thailand include strawberries, broccoli, dried fruits and concentrate fruit juices. In addition, J.F.S. is interested in exchanging knowledge on Thai edamame cultivation techniques.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment