Tanzania: Ambassador Chen Mingjian Meets With The International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Juba Cluster Head Mohamed Babiker


2025-07-22 03:16:53
On July 17, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian met Mohamed Babiker, Head of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Juba Cluster with Lucia Pande, Secretary General of Tanzania Red Cross Society at the Embassy. They exchanged views on expanding humanitarian cooperation and improving Tanzanian people's well-being.

