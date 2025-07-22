Irish Ambassador Bids Farewell To Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

The Ambassador of Ireland to Sierra Leone, Aidan Fitzpatrick, paid a farewell courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, marking the end of his two-year diplomatic mission in the country.

In his remarks, Ambassador Fitzpatrick expressed his sincere gratitude to President Bio for receiving him and used the opportunity to congratulate the President on his recent election as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Reflecting on his time in Sierra Leone, Ambassador Fitzpatrick commended the significant progress made under President Bio's leadership, particularly in advancing women's rights. He also praised the warmth and hospitality of the Sierra Leonean people and acknowledged the increasing international recognition the country has gained under President Bio's tenure.

He further revealed that Ireland is exploring opportunities to expand investment in Sierra Leone, underscoring the deepening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

In response, President Bio thanked Ambassador Fitzpatrick on behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone for his service, dedication, and unwavering support throughout his mission.

He noted that Sierra Leone recently established an embassy in Ireland, reflecting the long-standing and cordial relations between the two countries.

“Your leadership and diplomatic style will be missed. You were always present and supportive at diplomatic meetings,” the President recalled.“I wish you success in your future endeavors.”

