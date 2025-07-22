Jpmorgan Chase To Offer Crypto-Backed Loans

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %JPMorganChase (NYSE: $JPM), the world's largest commercial bank, is reportedly planning to offer loans to customers that can be backed by %Cryptocurrencies such as %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH).

The Financial Times newspaper was first to report that, moving forward, JPMorgan Chase will provide loans that can be secured directly by clients' crypto assets.

The move comes as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump relaxes the rules governing cryptocurrencies and their use in traditional finance.

According to media reports, JPMorgan Chase is looking to launch crypto‑backed loans in early 2026 following internal discussions and approvals at the bank.

The move towards crypto-backed loans is a major reversal for JPMorgan Chase, which has a reputation for being cautious and risk averse.

It is also a big change from JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon's previous stance on crypto such as Bitcoin.

In the past, Dimon has been a vocal critic of crypto, going so far as to call Bitcoin a "fraud."

However, Dimon's stance appears to have softened, with the CEO recently saying that the bank plans to get more involved in stablecoins.

While Dimon maintains that he doesn't believe crypto has any practical utility compared to traditional payments, he has said that JPMorgan Chase needs to respond to customer demand.

JPMorgan Chase already allows clients to borrow money against crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

News that the bank is moving to allow loans backed directly by crypto holdings comes after President Trump signed the "GENIUS Act" into law that seeks to regulate digital assets, notably stablecoins.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is up 2% in the past 24 hours and trading at $119,300 U.S., near its all-time high.