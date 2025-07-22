403
Cuba's Collapsing Tourism: The Figures Behind A Shrinking Market In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cuba is experiencing its most severe tourism downturn in nearly 20 years, according to data from the country's own National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI).
In the first four months of 2025, Cuba saw just over 991,000 international visitors-a drop of nearly 27% compared to the same period in 2024. Hotel rooms remain empty, with national occupancy falling to just 24%.
This means that, in simple terms, hotels have filled less than one in four of their rooms during what should be a busy time. The main sources of foreign tourists-Canada and Russia-have pulled back sharply.
Two years ago, Canadians made up the bulk of Cuba 's visitors, but their numbers fell by over 30% so far in 2025. Russian arrivals dropped even more steeply, down 51%.
Traditional European markets like Germany, Spain, and France have shrunk, and Latin American visitors have not filled the gap. The reasons behind this downturn are clear.
Cuba's Tourism Struggles Amid Economic Crisis
Cuba faces rolling blackouts, shortages of goods, and declining hotel standards due to economic and energy crises. U.S. sanctions cut off important business opportunities and make it harder for American and foreign tourists to visit.
Even previously loyal tour operators have reduced flights and cut package deals. While Cuba's tourism declines, other Caribbean destinations like Mexico and the Dominican Republic report record tourist numbers.
These countries attract visitors with better service, less political tension, and reliable infrastructure, capturing many of the tourists who once went to Cuba.
Despite losing so many visitors, the Cuban government keeps building hotels and betting on a rebound. Yet with only 991,000 visitors so far and less than half of pre-pandemic levels, that strategy looks increasingly risky.
Cuba's official goal of 2.6 million visitors in 2025 now seems out of reach. The tourism crisis means less hard currency for the country, more stress for local workers, and larger risks for investors.
As Cuba loses its spot among top Caribbean destinations, the numbers show a straightforward fact: unless the core problems are fixed, the tourists will not return.
