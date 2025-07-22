403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Why Are Millionaires Moving To Costa Rica And Panama?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wealthy individuals from the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia are increasingly settling in Costa Rica and Panama, bringing billions of dollars in capital with them.
According to multifirm data compiled by Henley & Partners, by 2025, these two Central American countries will have welcomed around 650 new millionaires-350 to Costa Rica and 300 to Panama.
Meanwhile, countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are set to lose a similar number of their wealthy residents, with official sources estimating Brazil alone will see 1,200 millionaires depart this year.
This trend has clear reasons. Both Costa Rica and Panama offer legal and tax advantages that wealthy people value.
Neither country imposes inheritance tax, and Panama keeps its capital gains tax low compared to international standards.
Both countries maintain stable democracies with trusted legal systems, making them attractive for property purchase and business.
Official figures from their central banks show Costa Rica's economy grew about 4.3% in 2024, while Panama's increased by nearly 3%.
Wealth Migration Boosts Costa Rica and Panama
Costa Rica now counts 8,400 residents with assets over $1 million, and Panama reports 7,500, based on wealth migration studies and national statistics.
In 2024, Costa Rica recorded $5.3 billion in new foreign investment-a 13% rise from the previous year.
Panama posted $3.2 billion, with growth focused in real estate, logistics, and financial services.
Most millionaires moving to the region are looking for personal safety, investment security and predictable rules.
Both countries compare favorably against others in Latin America for crime rates and regulatory stability.
The arrival of global capital and talent strengthens local job markets, raises demand for housing, and grows service businesses.
For the countries losing millionaires, the risk is clear: capital and entrepreneurship relocate, leaving holes in their economies.
For Costa Rica and Panama, the steady inflow of affluent individuals delivers resources and new economic activity.
Official investment and migration reports confirm these trends without speculation. The story is straightforward: wealthy people and their money go where economies are stable, taxes are manageable and laws are clear.
According to multifirm data compiled by Henley & Partners, by 2025, these two Central American countries will have welcomed around 650 new millionaires-350 to Costa Rica and 300 to Panama.
Meanwhile, countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are set to lose a similar number of their wealthy residents, with official sources estimating Brazil alone will see 1,200 millionaires depart this year.
This trend has clear reasons. Both Costa Rica and Panama offer legal and tax advantages that wealthy people value.
Neither country imposes inheritance tax, and Panama keeps its capital gains tax low compared to international standards.
Both countries maintain stable democracies with trusted legal systems, making them attractive for property purchase and business.
Official figures from their central banks show Costa Rica's economy grew about 4.3% in 2024, while Panama's increased by nearly 3%.
Wealth Migration Boosts Costa Rica and Panama
Costa Rica now counts 8,400 residents with assets over $1 million, and Panama reports 7,500, based on wealth migration studies and national statistics.
In 2024, Costa Rica recorded $5.3 billion in new foreign investment-a 13% rise from the previous year.
Panama posted $3.2 billion, with growth focused in real estate, logistics, and financial services.
Most millionaires moving to the region are looking for personal safety, investment security and predictable rules.
Both countries compare favorably against others in Latin America for crime rates and regulatory stability.
The arrival of global capital and talent strengthens local job markets, raises demand for housing, and grows service businesses.
For the countries losing millionaires, the risk is clear: capital and entrepreneurship relocate, leaving holes in their economies.
For Costa Rica and Panama, the steady inflow of affluent individuals delivers resources and new economic activity.
Official investment and migration reports confirm these trends without speculation. The story is straightforward: wealthy people and their money go where economies are stable, taxes are manageable and laws are clear.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment