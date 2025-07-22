403
Peru Puts Faith In Pope Leo XIV Tourism Route To Boost Local Economies
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru has launched an ambitious tourist route called 'Paths of Pope Leo XIV' to spotlight the places where Robert Prevost worked before becoming pope.
The government has committed around $150 million to upgrade over 35 sites in the regions of Lambayeque, La Libertad, Piura, and Callao.
Officials say these investments will restore churches, improve museums, and modernize public infrastructure, hoping to draw visitors and create jobs.
Pope Leo XIV spent nearly forty years in Peru, especially in areas hit hard by disasters and poverty. He helped rebuild towns after devastating floods, provided aid during economic crises, and supported people during periods of violence and unrest.
Local governments and national agencies are now working together to connect these stories with the restored landmarks. Authorities designed the route so it is not only for religious pilgrims.
The plan connects local businesses, cultural museums, and ecological areas, aiming to benefit guides, artisans, and hotel owners. Officials stress that the project is a practical move-intended to draw in visitors curious about Peru 's history and resilience, not just its faith.
The Peruvian government sees this as a smart bet. By improving infrastructure and attracting tourists, struggling towns could see new investment and a chance to build long-term businesses.
The hope is that the legacy of a pope who once helped communities rebuild can now help entire regions thrive economically. This tourism push highlights how one man's work at the local level could become a broader engine for national development.
