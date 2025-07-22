403
Uruguay's Crime Drop: Steady Progress, New Worries
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from Uruguay's Ministry of the Interior show crime fell in the first six months of 2025. Homicides dropped slightly to 179, down 1.6% from last year.
Robberies dropped almost 15%, from 9,508 to 8,083 reports. Thefts also went down to 51,652, a clear sign of security efforts taking hold. Reports of sexual crimes fell by about 4%, while fraud cases fell sharply, down 26%.
The number of murders among youth under 18 dropped from nine to six, a 33% fall, suggesting some programs for at-risk youth could be helping.
Still, official sources confirm not all trends improved. Killings of police doubled, from one to two, and murders in prison went from five to nine. Rural crimes-especially cattle theft-rose by 9%.
These numbers matter in a country that depends on safe cities for tourism and stability, and strong rural regions for farming and exports.
Uruguay 's current homicide rate-about 10 per 100,000 people-remains safer than many neighbors, but is higher than European countries. Repeated waves of crime in past years, especially in the late 2010s, mean many Uruguayans and investors still worry.
The country's government credits tougher policing and new technology for the progress. Security analysts point out that steady crime drops support both business and public confidence. Less crime can boost investment and lower costs for local business.
Yet, more violence in prisons, among police, and in rural areas proves the fight is not over. As Uruguay adapts, its crime figures remain a real test for its society and economy alike. All data comes from official Uruguayan sources and national crime reports.
