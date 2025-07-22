Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Bhagwan Bharose Bihar Chal Raha Hai,' Says Tejashwi On Law & Order


2025-07-22 03:16:13
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav blasted the Nitish-led Bihar government over the deteriorating law and order situation, saying the state is running 'bhagwan bharose.' He accused the administration of ignoring public safety, claiming no one is ready to take accountability as crimes rise and fear grips citizens.

