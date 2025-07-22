Gaurav Gogoi Slams Govt For Avoiding Discussion On SIR, Pahalgam Attack

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of misleading Parliament and dodging crucial debates. He questioned why there's no clarity on discussions regarding Bihar's SIR program, Operation Sindoor, and the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding immediate accountability from the ruling party on these pressing national issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.