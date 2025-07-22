Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaurav Gogoi Slams Govt For Avoiding Discussion On SIR, Pahalgam Attack


2025-07-22 03:16:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of misleading Parliament and dodging crucial debates. He questioned why there's no clarity on discussions regarding Bihar's SIR program, Operation Sindoor, and the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding immediate accountability from the ruling party on these pressing national issues.

