Tejashwi Yadav Raises Questions On Dhankhar's Resignation, Targets BJP Over Nitish

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, hinting it might have been 'taken, not given.' He linked it to BJP's political strategy, saying similar treatment awaits CM Nitish Kumar post-elections, just like Eknath Shinde's case in Maharashtra.

