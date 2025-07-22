Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tejashwi Yadav Raises Questions On Dhankhar's Resignation, Targets BJP Over Nitish


2025-07-22 03:16:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, hinting it might have been 'taken, not given.' He linked it to BJP's political strategy, saying similar treatment awaits CM Nitish Kumar post-elections, just like Eknath Shinde's case in Maharashtra.

