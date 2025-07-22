Southern Company Announces Accounting, Finance, And Treasury Leadership Moves

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kim will be responsible for the company's accounting policy and research, external financial reporting functions, payroll, and accounts payable, as well providing oversight of accounting controls and related processes. Since 2022, Kim has served in several different capacities as a senior vice president in the Southern Company finance organization with responsibilities that included treasury, financial planning, business development, risk management, and trust finance. Kim previously served as vice president and controller of Southern Company Gas, with responsibility for accounting for all its utilities.

Abramovitz's responsibilities will include leading the company's treasury and financial planning teams, overseeing the company's financial plan, budget and reporting as well as financing and cash management. He will also oversee Southern Company's Investor Relations activities, working closely with incoming CFO David Poroch and Director of Investor Relations Greg MacLeod. Over the past 23 years, Abramovitz has held a series of leadership positions across the company and its subsidiaries' finance and project management organizations, including serving as director of investor relations for Southern Company and vice president of business operations for Southern Nuclear, before taking on his current role as CFO and treasurer for Georgia Power Company.

About Southern Company

