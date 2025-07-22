Southern Company Announces Accounting, Finance, And Treasury Leadership Moves
Abramovitz's responsibilities will include leading the company's treasury and financial planning teams, overseeing the company's financial plan, budget and reporting as well as financing and cash management. He will also oversee Southern Company's Investor Relations activities, working closely with incoming CFO David Poroch and Director of Investor Relations Greg MacLeod. Over the past 23 years, Abramovitz has held a series of leadership positions across the company and its subsidiaries' finance and project management organizations, including serving as director of investor relations for Southern Company and vice president of business operations for Southern Nuclear, before taking on his current role as CFO and treasurer for Georgia Power Company.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO ) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture has been recognized by a variety of organizations, earning the company awards and recognitions that reflect Our Values and dedication to service. To learn more, visit .
