STATEMENT BY JACOB HELBERG ON THE HILL & VALLEY FORUM's PROUD SUPPORT OF AI SUMMIT WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, my Hill & Valley Forum co-founders, Delian Asparahouv, Christian Garrett, and I held our annual gathering to welcome old and new friends. We had the pleasure of gathering leaders across technology and government, including Alex Karp (CEO of Palantir Technologies), Safra Catz (CEO of Oracle), Jensen Huang (Founder and CEO of NVIDIA), Brian Schimpf (CEO of Anduril), Hsiao Bi-Khim (Vice President of Taiwan), Stephen Miran (Chairman of President Trump's Council of Economic Advisors), Keith Rabois (General Partner at Khosla Ventures), Josh Kushner (Founder of Thrive Capital), Ruth Porat (President of Alphabet), Vinod Khosla (Founder of Khosla Ventures), Kevin Weil (Chief Product Officer of OpenAI), Senator Bill Hagerty and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others.

Looking back on the months that elapsed since that meeting, President Trump's agenda has been Shock Therapy for American competitiveness and investment, combining:



Smart deregulation and streamlined permitting

Energy abundance at the world's lowest cost

Massive investment in cutting-edge computing infrastructure Globally competitive tax reforms

Builders are being unleashed by an administration that values unbounded American ingenuity. President Trump is executing a full-spectrum national strategy for America to Win the AI Race. Unlike the last administration, President Trump is not strangling AI innovation with red tape. He is rolling out the red carpet. It's an honor to support President Trump's agenda on AI and partner with All-In, and a longtime friend, David Sacks, President Trump's outstanding AI & Crypto Czar. It's also an honor to welcome back Jensen Huang, a returning participant at the Hill & Valley Forum, who will join for a timely conversation at the event. The upcoming AI Summit will simultaneously showcase the ingenuity of American entrepreneurship and the boldness of President Trump's agenda.

We stand at the threshold of a technological revolution unseen since the transformative shifts of the 19th century. Artificial Intelligence, rapidly evolving into superintelligence, is poised to reshape the global economy. And yet, too many "experts" look at this new technology with trepidation instead of optimism. A growing area of contention in macroeconomic policy is the impact of AI on economic productivity, growth, and employment. Conventional experts often posit that massive productivity gains from AI will result in proportional mass unemployment. One should view this theory with skepticism.

Experts often fail at predicting the future. Experts forecast the future by extrapolating from the past. Builders create a future that's entirely new-- a step change from the past. This is why traditional experts often fail to identify and grasp revolutionary inflection points until after they have occurred. And that is also why, at this critical juncture, America is blessed to have a President who sees the future the way only a Builder can.Compelling evidence suggests that productivity gains from AI will trigger Jevons Paradox. The paradox is that a surge in labor productivity, resulting in a sharp reduction in the effective per unit labor cost, in turn causes demand for labor to increase rather than decrease. The companies participating in Wednesday's summit are real-world examples.

Winning the AI Race isn't merely about technological supremacy-it's about shaping an era in which American values, ingenuity, and prosperity define the global landscape. The stakes are clear: the nation that leads in AI will lead the world, economically, militarily, and culturally. That's why this summit-and this moment-is so important. America's builders are ready to sprint.

SOURCE Jacob Helberg

