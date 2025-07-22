J/PR And 20Two Studio Announce New San Francisco Offices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The expansion represents a significant milestone for J/PR, further anchoring the firm's presence on the West Coast and positioning the agency at the heart of one of the world's most discerning and influential travel markets. The move enables both J/PR and 20Two Studio to seamlessly service their growing roster of clients in San Francisco and the Bay Area, as well as their respective portfolios of international travel, hotel and lifestyle brands.

"Opening a San Francisco base is a natural step for J/PR, as we continue to scale our international client roster. Our new office represents a strategic investment in J/PR's long-term vision serving its global clientele", said Jamie Lynn O'Grady, Founding Partner at J/PR. "Our expansion into San Francisco is a testament to the incredible talent and vision behind J/PR and 20Two Studio, and we're confident the new office will be a powerful extension of our brand as we continue to expand our national and global footprint."

"San Francisco's dynamic energy and entrepreneurial spirit is a great match for our ambition," said Lauren Knudsen, President of 20Two Studio. "We look forward to bringing fresh ideas and global perspective to our clients across the Bay Area and beyond."

The new office, located on California Street, San Francisco will be led by global communications strategist Natalie Amos, and becomes the ninth location for J/PR, joining existing offices in metropolitan cities throughout the US, as well as London, allowing deeper collaboration with local partners and greater agility in servicing clients coast-to-coast and in all four corners of the world. Amos, more than 20 years' experience spanning the UK, Europe, Middle East and US, brings a wealth of expertise in brand storytelling and strategic communications for brands including Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton, Six Senses and Banyan Tree, as well as destinations such as Dubai Economy & Tourism, LA Tourism and Thailand Tourism.

The launch of the new office follows the promotion of 20Two Studio's Allie Swearingen to Account Supervisor, with Allie having played an instrumental role in driving 20Two Studio's exponential success during the last four years. Now based in the San Francisco office, Allie will continue to lead strategic account activity across a broad range of clients and drive national and regional media outreach and client success in her expanded role. Natalie and Allie will be joined in the San Francisco hub by key J/PR team members including Annika Berg Plant, who drives purposeful storytelling and generates dynamic engagement in her role as Account Supervisor, Social Media.

ABOUT J/PR

J/PR is a global communications, influencer management, and social media agency specializing in travel, destination, consumer, real estate, well-being and sustainable brands. With offices in New York City, London, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Denver, Nashville, and Atlanta, J/PR is a trusted leader in integrated media relations and brand strategy, brand launches, trend forecasting, guest programming, brand partnerships, experiential activations, influencer engagement, crisis communications, and social media strategy. Recognized for excellence year after year, J/PR was named on The PR Net 100 list in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and honored on the Observer's PR Power List in 2025. Established in 2005, J/PR has consistently risen to become one of the world's fastest-growing agencies. The company's global portfolio includes clients in the U.S., U.K., and throughout Europe, Mexico, Caribbean, Dubai, New Zealand, Asia, and more.

ABOUT 20TWO STUDIO

20Two Studio is an award-winning communications, public relations and social media agency representing luxury hotels, destinations, boutique properties, travel, lifestyle and wellness brands. At the intersection of creativity and ROI driven strategy, 20Two Studio takes an innovative, integrative approach to storytelling to generate results that make an impact. With offices in New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Nashville, 20Two Studio is recognized for strategic insight and creative excellence and was named on The PR Net 100 in 2023 and 2024.. For more information on clientele and agency news, visit and follow along via LinkedIn and Instagram

SOURCE J Public Relations